Whether you wear full glam every day or prefer no-makeup, makeup, you’re probably all too familiar with eyebrow pencils. You can use them to add definition to thin, sparse brows or simply fill in thicker ones. Like most beauty products, there arre so many eyebrow pencils on the market that get the job done. However, some of them are quite expensive. If you’re looking for an affordable option that delivers top-notch results, check out e.l.f.’s bestselling Instant Lift Brow Pencil.

Available for just $3, this dual-sided pencil combs, shapes, defines and contours brows. Shoppers purchased the retractable pencil more than 20,000 times in the past month. It currently boasts more than 49,000 ratings, 34,000 of which are perfect five-star ratings!

It’s super easy to use. Simply use the spool brush to comb the eyebrow hair into a desired shape. Then draw small strokes with the pencil to fill in the brows. This dual-sided pencil delivers thicker, fuller brows without harmful chemicals, courtesy of a cruelty-free and vegan formula.

Get the e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil for just $3 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Don’t wonder about how well it works. Just take a look at what shoppers have to say. “I have purchased many eyebrow pencils over the years and keep going back to this one. My brows are pretty thick and just need a bit of color to darken them just a bit so they don’t look washed out,” one five-star reviewer began. “This does a great job of making them look natural. I am sure that if you really applied a lot of the product, you could achieve a much more dramatic and less natural look but that isn’t what I am going for. The formula is not too soft and not too hard so it goes on smooth and then brushes in nicely with the spooly end of the brush.”

Another shopper raved that this pencil delivers more than enough bank for the buck. “This e.l.f. brow pencil is amazing. I am a senior female and have always used expensive, name-brand cosmetics. I decided to try this e.l.f. lift brow pencil after reading the reviews,” the customer shared. “I was surprised at how good it works to feel in sparse brow areas.”

Ready to add an affordable essential to your makeup collection? Check out this $3 eyebrow pencil!

