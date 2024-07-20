11 Slimming Styles We’re Living In This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is the trickiest season for style. In the fall and winter, you just have to load on the layers, and spring is all about sweaters and sundresses. But in the summertime, it’s too hot to figure out a flattering ensemble.

Most of our warm-weather outfits make Us feel underdressed or overexposed. Breezy mumus hide our shape, while short shorts reveal too much leg. We’ve been on the hunt for a happy medium!

Below are 11 slimming styles, both form-fitting and loose looks. We’ve tried all of these pieces IRL, so we picked our favorites from firsthand experience.

Edyson Valentino High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Jeans that feel like sweatpants? Say less! These wide-leg jeans are super comfy and flattering, elongating your legs and cinching your waist with a high-waisted fit. Edyson is one of our new favorite denim brands, so make sure you keep these jeans on your radar!

$218.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Tie-Front Top

This trendy tie-front top is one of the newest looks from Petal & Pup’s MUSE collection, celebrating 10 years of the popular brand. Made from linen-blend material, this lightweight tank is the perfect elevated piece for a daytime event or date night.

$49.00 See It!

Lulus Bustier Denim Mini Dress

We’re absolutely obsessed with this bustier mini dress from Lulus! Denim is the fabric of the summer, continuing the coastal cowboy trend we can’t get enough of. And this tiered denim dress is ultra-flattering and feminine!

$69.00 See It!

Daily Drills Unisex Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

The Daily Drills hype is real! This LA-based lifestyle brand delivers comfy-chic loungewear, activewear and resort wear that you’ll never want to take off. This bestselling oversized crewneck is the rare sweatshirt that doesn’t make Us feel like we’re drowning in excess cotton. So cozy and cute!

$125.00 See It!

Daily Drills Sweat Shorts

Complete the look with these Daily Drills sweat shorts. Featuring a high-waisted fit and a longer length, these sweat shorts are great for lounging around the house or running errands around town.

$96.00 See It!

Abercrombie Strap Midi Dress

If you haven’t heard, Abercrombie is the go-to destination for sundresses in an affordable price range. Available in four floral patterns, this bestselling midi dress is ideal for any summer soirée!

Was $110 You Save 20% On Sale: $88 See It!

Levi’s XL Straight Jeans

The OG denim brand, Levi’s is constantly raising the bar with classic jeans that stand the test of time. Complete with an adjustable tie waistband, these straight-leg jeans are baggy yet flattering. Right on trend and right in our budget!

$108.00 See It!

Petal & Pup Satin Midi Skirt

This may be our favorite satin skirt we’ve ever sampled! Stretchy and soft, this high-waisted skirt skims our curves like a dream. So many different colors to choose from!

$59.00 See It!

CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Flare Leggings

These flared leggings are the most flattering and comfortable yoga pants of all time! The silhouette lengthens our legs and gives Us an hourglass figure.

$38.00 See It!

Lulus Strapless Sequin Dress

We’re blown away by the intricate beauty of this ombré sequin strapless dress. This slinky midi dress is surprisingly stretchy, so you can dance the night away while looking like a shining star.

$79.00 See It!

Fixmatti Two-Piece Loungewear Set

Introducing our favorite loungewear look from Amazon! This two-piece set includes an off-the-shoulder sweater with batwing sleeves and high-waisted pants. The ribbed knit material is super soft and the entire ‘fit is so flattering and chic!