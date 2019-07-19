Drinking enough water is a concern for almost everyone. We know we should drink about eight glasses of H2O every day, but it becomes difficult during our busy schedules and sometimes, we simply forget to take a sip.

The reason water is so important in our day to day lives is that it’s necessary in order to live a balanced, healthy life. There’s just no other liquid substance on this planet that will regulate, flush out, and hydrate the way that water does within our bodies. When it comes to water, it’s just a smart choice. In a world of smartphones and smartwatches, it was only a matter of time before someone realized how imperative the need for a smart bottle truly was. In fact, this smart water bottle may just be the smartest investment we can make.

See it: Grab the Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle at Amazon!

When searching in those black hole-like objects (a.k.a. our purses), the last thing we can ever find is a water bottle. For those who face this all too common predicament, this fan-favorite product will be the smartest investment to date.

This Hidrate Spark 2.0. Smart Water Bottle is the boldest option when looking to brighten up those blackhole-like handbags. When it comes to this bold bottle, not only will it restore our skin back to its normally glowing self (thank you, hydration!) but it was actually designed to brighten up our lives. That’s right, not only will the available shades, brighten up our bags, the bottle’s main function will too!

Designed with a glowing feature, this water bottle features a built-in sensor that will not only monitor but track our daily water intake. The sensor will remind us to keep on sipping through the day, no matter how bust we get.

This sensor is equipped to light up whenever a user meets their daily goal. But this light will also continuously flash when a user is slacking on their daily goals and is in need of some serious hydration. In fact, the light will not dim until the user gets back on track with their intended day-to-day water goals.

Much to many reviewers’ liking, this water bottle is in it for the long-haul. Due to its long-lasting battery, this bottle was built to last. Plus, it also happens to require little-to-no charging! So that’s right, unless our smartphones that eventually give up and die, this bottle will outsmart us all!

It’s important to note that first-time users should not be worrisome over this smart water bottle being perhaps a bit too smart for them! In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Unlike other apps that are often too difficult to track or monitor any of our progress throughout the day, this water bottle makes it easier than ever. From FitBit to Apple Watch and even MyFitnessPal, this water bottle can seamlessly integrate with a handful of fitness trackers by simply syncing the hydration app up on most smartphones. As we said, it’s smart, but also oh so simple.

See it: Grab the Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle at Amazon!

Of course, the brightest note of all about this smart bottle was that it has over 1,000 glowing reviews! Reviewers were nothing short of smitten when it came to this super-smart water bottle unlike anything else out there on the market. Talk about really lighting up so many reviewers’ worlds!

From its fantastic grip to its leakproof components, this water bottle was nothing short of a fan-favorite. It also comes in several colors which include black, purple, blue, green, and white. So many reviewers were thoroughly impressed by how the water bottle held its shape after a few washes, too. Straying away from traditional bottles that either melt or lose form after going in the dishwasher, this bottle remains untouched. In fact, many users noted this long-lasting design as one of their favorite features. After all, who doesn’t love an investment piece that actually lasts!

Best of all, most reviewers made it a point to note how subtle the blinking light truly is. As we all know, bright lights can disrupt and disturb our day-to-day lives, but many reviewers loved how this low-glow was subtle yet striking when reminding them to hydrate when necessary.

Anyone in need of a little help with hydration should brighten up their lives with this glowing water bottle.

See it: Grab the Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle at Amazon!

Not your style? Check out additional sports water bottles also available at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!