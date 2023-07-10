Soak in Self-Love All Summer Long With JUV Activewear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is in full bloom, and what better way to reel in the sunshine than to look and feel your best? JUV Activewear is the it-girl brand of the summer, offering a comfy yet chic collection of athleisure with bright and bold colors. Whether you’re looking for a cute set to rock at the airport while en route to Europe, or seeking the most stylish ensemble for a beach hike on the weekend, look no further than JUV.

Founded by Yuval Barak, JUV is intentionally designed with the empowered customer in mind, someone who cares about sustainability, community, and connection. Inspired by her special relationship with her mother, JUV’s forward-thinking approach to apparel fosters self-love in every season of life – but especially summer!

Yuval takes Us through her design process, the brand’s story, and her favorite JUV pieces.

JUV is all about self-love and feeling empowered in the clothes you wear. For many of us, our moms taught us these valuable lessons. What are some of the most valuable messages your own mother taught you that you’ve incorporated into the JUV brand?

My mom taught me a lot of lessons in my life. She taught me to stick to what I want and what I like, and what I want to do with my life. My mom got divorced when I was five years old, and she opened a few businesses on her own. She always pushed us and she always pushed herself to believe in herself and to succeed, and that’s what I did. That’s what my mom taught me, and I’m grateful for that.

What makes JUV the perfect gift for moms year round?

I think JUV is the perfect gift that you can give to your mom on Mother’s Day, or any other time, because I see my mom like a superhero, and I’m sure that every girl sees her mom like that. And JUV is all about feeling empowered, and feeling comfortable with your body while wearing the clothes. That’s why I think it’s the perfect gift. I’m sure every girl wants to make her mom feel empowered, feel young again, and feel comfortable with her body.

What are some of your favorite and most recommended pieces JUV customers can gift their moms?

To be honest, I think that every piece that we have will fit your moms perfectly. But in my opinion, I just got my mom a week ago the Chalm collection, and she absolutely loves it. It’s not too tight, it’s not too loose, it’s super comfortable. She’s worn it a few times since I got it for her, and now I’m going to give her a few more colors from this collection.

Inclusivity in the athleticwear and athleisure space is still not as common as it should be, but it’s evident that JUV is making meaningful strides and not just talking the talk, but walking the walk. How do you hope to continue paving the way for celebrating diversity in body types in this industry?

It’s not a secret that JUV represents all body shapes, and all body sizes. We accept every woman the way she is. Our slogan is “fitting the way you are,” and the reason that this is our logo is because we’re exactly like that – we fit the way you are. We don’t want to change anyone. We don’t want to give everyone the perfect body. We think that every body is perfect just the way it is, and right now we are also working to increase our sizes that we give to our customers, and it’s super important to us to make our customers feel perfect by wearing our clothes just the way they are.

What do you want every JUV customer to feel when they put on your clothes?

My goal is that every customer of JUV will feel that they love themselves while they’re wearing the clothes. They will feel empowered, they will feel comfortable, they will feel confident. I want every woman wearing JUV to look in the mirror and love what she sees. I want her to feel like the best version of herself. Sometimes we have tough days and don’t feel so good with our bodies and don’t feel confident. But I want that even in those days, you wear JUV and suddenly you feel like the best version of yourself and you will love yourself. That’s my goal.

Who or what has inspired you the most in your journey building a brand that’s rooted in wellness and self-love?

What inspired me on my journey while building my brand is that, before I opened my brand, I had a lot of issues with my body. I never felt confidence. I was shy to wear bikinis, I was shy wearing activewear. But that’s what inspired me, because then I created my brand and thought that I don’t want every woman to feel like that. We always want to be the perfect woman, the perfect body, the perfect size. But it’s not true! Every woman is perfect just the way she is, and she doesn’t need to change anything. That’s why we focus on self-love and wellness. That’s what inspired me the most.

JUV’s commitment to sustainability and the environment is impressive and admirable. Tell us about why this is one of your brand’s most important pillars.

The reason why JUV’s commitment to sustainability and the environment is because I see a lot of dirt and plastic on the beach and in the streets, and it’s something that for many, many years it’s been so important for me to keep animals safe and to keep our planet safe. And if there’s a way that we can make some change, even a small one in the world, why not?

Your global expansion has been so exciting to see. What’s next for JUV in 2023?

In 2023, we are going to release a new collection, and I am so, so excited for our customers to feel the new collection! They are so beautiful. I can’t wait to release them already. And another goal I have for 2023 is that more people all over the world will know about JUV, who is JUV, and what our goals are and our identity. And who knows, maybe we’ll open a men’s collection!