Upgrade Your Summer Shoe Game With These Trendy Buckle Slides

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It feels like every savvy shopper has gotten their hands (or feet!) on a pair of buckle slide sandals lately. Generally speaking, these shoes all tend to have the same vibe and design, so it can be hard to find a pair that is unique.

But not so fast! We just found a pair of buckle slides that are unlike anything we’ve seen in the past. Not only are they seriously chic, they also happen to be on sale right now at Zappos.

Get the SOLE / SOCIETY Vanyah sandals (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $63, available from Zappos!

These sandals from SOLE / SOCIETY pack a stylish and elevated punch. They have the basic two-strap buckle style, but feature additional details that instantly add to their cool factor. The bottom feels like an espadrille — it has a chunky, braided jute straw wrapping that measures just about 2-inches. They have an additional tiny heel on the back, and these sandals are curved to fit to the shape of the foot.

You can get these sandals in two trendy animal prints — a brown snakeskin and a light leopard print. The leopard version is actually textured to look like it’s fur, but the straps are made from leather on both options. The sole is made from rubber, and they also have a cushioned footbed to create the most comfortable experience possible.

Get the SOLE / SOCIETY Vanyah sandals (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $63, available from Zappos!

Have you ever seen buckle slides that look like these? We didn’t think so. The combination of the platform heel and the mixed materials is simply major. We love how these sandals seamlessly fit the summer season. Essentially, they took all of the elements that we love about espadrilles and combined them with the ease of wearing a shoe that slips on easily.

Of course, we’re thrilled with the sale price! Originally these shoes were $90, but now you can score them for just $63. This is an amazing discount, and we’re honestly a bit surprised that they are still in stock. If you love the buckle slide style but want to rock it a bit differently, then these are your new go-to. We’re so excited, and can’t wait to style them with all of our most effortless summer looks!

See it: Get the SOLE / SOCIETY Vanyah sandals (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $63, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SOLE / SOCIETY here and shop all of the sandals on sale at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!