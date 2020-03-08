We’re Obsessed With These Sorel Wedge Lace-Up Sandals

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Shopping for new shoes is one of our favorite activities. Our obsession with footwear is on par with Carrie Bradshaw, and there’s no better time to browse for new styles than right before the start of a new season.

Spring will be upon Us in a few short weeks, and we can’t wait until we can start wearing sandals again! When we saw this pair of wedges from Sorel, we instantly fell in love with them. They’re the shoes that were made for the spring and summer, and we want them in every single color!

Get the SOREL Joanie II Lace wedge sandals for $150, available from Zappos!

We didn’t know that the dream wedges existed until we spotted this pair from Sorel. We can’t stop staring at them and are quickly becoming convinced that they will be on heavy rotation over the next few months! They come in eight fabulous colors, and each option is as stunning (and stylish) as the last. Muted blue, sage green, bright yellow and classic black are just a handful of the hues that are available, and you can’t go wrong with one or the other. Truth be told, we think that the yellow pair might be our favorite. We love the pop of color — it’s totally on trend and will team perfectly with a pair of navy blue skinny jeans!

These wedge sandals are made from a soft suede leather that offers tons of flexible wear. The heels measures 3 1/2-inches high, and they also have a 1-inch platform that makes these shoes all the more comfortable. You can adjust their fit to work with your feet and the lace-up closure which ties neatly at the top of the shoe. We absolutely adore the strappy design, and the peep toe at the front lets our pedicured toes peek out.

Get the SOREL Joanie II Lace wedge sandals for $150, available from Zappos!

The cushioned pigskin leather footbed provides you with comfortable support to make sure that you’re relaxed and happy wearing these wedges all day. The SOREL Joanie II Lace shoes are a certified five-star rated item. Shoppers call them “perfect” and claim that they’re “comfortable from the moment you put them on!” Sorel is known for making great shoes for the fall and winter seasons, and we’re so happy that they brought their signature designs into the spring and summer with these amazing sandals!

See it: Get the SOREL Joanie II Lace wedge sandals for $150, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SOREL and shop all of the women’s shoes available from Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!