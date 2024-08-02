The New Stanley Almond Rose Collection Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Stop what you’re doing! Stanley has just unveiled a fresh color, and it may be the brand’s prettiest drop yet. The new hue is called Almond Rose, a soft brownish-pink that gives each item a feminine flare. We’re predicting it’s going to be the brand’s most popular shade, so it’s a good idea to stock up before it goes viral.

Only a select few items come in Almond Rose, making it a special collector’s item. Whether you’re stocking up for yourself or thinking of gifting an item to someone else, anyone will adore the new hue.

Stanley’s classic Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler is a bestseller for a reason. The 30 oz mega cup keeps your liquids ice cold through summer heat waves and holds enough to ensure you stay amply hydrated. The smart smaller bottom design fits into most standard car cupholders and the hefty handle makes carrying a breeze. Also available in 40 oz on the same page!

Just $35 on Amazon!

Prefer a built-in retractable straw? The IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler is for you. This fan-favorite design is completely leakproof, so you won’t experience any annoying spills in your work or gym bag. My personal favorite detail? The ergonomic collapsable handle makes carrying the tumbler comfortable, especially when you’re out on a day-long hike.

Just $35 on Amazon!

Gym rats, rejoice! You’ll never find a better (or prettier) water bottle to help you through your sweat sesh. This Stanley is 33% lighter than standard stainless steel water bottles ensuring ease of use and excellent performance, whether you’re putting in miles on the tread, pumping iron or holding plank in an intense Pilates class. The built-in, spill-proof straw is simply the icing on top.

Just $35 on Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop the Almond Rose Stanley Collection on Amazon!