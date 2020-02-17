We’re Gearing Up for Spring With These Steve Madden Platform Sandals

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Nothing gets Us more excited about the warmer weather to finally roll around than the thought of wearing sandals and showing off our fresh pedicures. Listen, we’re not hating — we absolutely adore all of the boots that have become our fall and winter footwear family. But it’s time for a change and we’re ready for it!

Espadrilles are a common spring and summer shoe and one of the best, and their design is fairly common across the board. That’s why we were obsessed when we came across this pair from Steve Madden that takes the standard espadrille and turns them into a totally unique and fashion-forward sandal.

Get the Steve Madden Catia Wedge Sandal (originally $80) on sale for prices starting at just $65, available at Zappos!

Zappos shoppers are calling the Steve Madden Catia Wedge Sandal “really comfortable” and “easy to walk in.” They’re designed in an open toe silhouette and feature two wide straps made of leather — one that runs over the toes and another that hugs closer to the ankle. They stay secure on your feet with an adjustable buckle strap that wraps around the back of the ankle. There are small touches of silver or gold hardware detailing on the shoe, and the best part about them is the platform heel!

The base of the platform is made from an earthy jute material that’s standard when it comes to espadrilles. The platform measures 1 1/2-inches tall, and on the back of the foot there is an additional 1/2-inch heel added that gives you an extra lift.

The Steve Madden Catia Wedge Sandal comes in three different colors — black, white and light brown. Each of these three colors looks great paired against the light tan platform. These sandals can team effortlessly with virtually any outfit. Their design is simple enough to be a very versatile shoe, yet bold enough to possess a unique flair.

Many Zappos reviewers recommend that you order a half-size to a full-size up from what you’d normally purchase, because these shoes do run small. They love that their design doesn’t allow your foot to slip around or feel loose when you rock them, and one shopper notes that they “had no problems wearing them all day.” They’re the perfect addition to our spring and summer wardrobes, and we couldn’t be more pumped to pop them on! Next stop: the nail salon.

