Struggling With the Keto Craze? Get Into WW

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The new year has officially arrived! We’re so happy to leave 2019 behind and welcome 2020 with open arms. A new year is super exciting because it can feel like a new lease on life. This time of year is the impetus to making major changes in our lives. The most common transformation for many of Us? Beginning a weight loss journey, of course!

If you’re looking to get on track with your weight loss and wellness goals in a way that is simple, not restricting and actually works (it’s consistently named the #1 Diet for Weight Loss by US News & World Report), then we have amazing news for you! Last year WW (Weight Watchers reimagined) officially rebranded as WW — and now for 2020, they also have a newly customized program. While WW is the undisputed leader in weight loss, they never rest on their laurels and are always integrating the most recent advancements in nutritional and behavioral science into their programs. Truthfully, we’re really excited about WW’s new and most customized program ever — and can’t wait to get the ball rolling on our New Year’s resolutions — especially after what felt like an endless holiday season!

Need to make a change in the new year? Sign up for a myWW plan today starting at just $3.80 per week!

This innovative program is nothing like the crash diets everyone is talking about (and will probably quit tomorrow!). Known as myWW, it takes customization to a whole new level by matching you with a proven weight loss plan designed to work best with your lifestyle. It all starts with a personal assessment that prompts you with questions like, “What time of day do you find it most difficult to make healthy choices?” The rest is magic — or rather, science.

“It is scientifically proven that customized approaches lead to greater engagement and more behavior change than generic approaches,” said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WW. “With myWW, we will match you to the right plan, the one that is the most freeing and flexible for you and gives you the confidence to succeed. This new program enables people to live their lives and still lose weight.”

Simply put, this is music to our ears. After all, who hasn’t tried a fad diet that ultimately produced mixed results? Last year, it seemed like everyone was talking about keto — a diet that focuses on dropping carbs, burning fat and entering “ketosis,” a state where your body utilizes fat for energy. When done correctly, keto can be effective with weight loss — but it’s also incredibly restrictive and unsustainable. The keto diet is synonymous with side effects including headaches, fatigue, brain fog and difficulty sleeping — known as “keto flu.” This diet may interfere with quality of life, which is exactly why many have had to seek other solutions.

What attracts Us to myWW is the sheer fact that it’s livable — not to mention ranked #1 by US News & World Report and the #1 doctor-recommended weight-loss plan too*. Let’s not beat around the bush here: carbs are simply a reality in our day-to-day lives, and giving them up entirely seems completely unrealistic. If you opt to pursue a program through WW, you don’t have to worry about all of that — in fact, on one plan, both brown rice and whole wheat pasta are ZeroPoint foods, meaning you don’t have to measure or track them. What makes WW more sustainable is that it’s less restrictive than other approaches, it actually changes your relationship with food — and while it doesn’t impose major dietary and lifestyle changes, it makes steady, sustainable weight loss possible.

The myWW program is based on the SmartPoints system, which simplifies complicated nutritional information by allocating one numerical value to every food. Each food plan has a different SmartPoints value, which you can allocate however you’d like towards your daily budget, plus a list of ZeroPoint foods, or ingredients that help form the foundation of healthy eating patterns. Think of your bank account, you have money to spend each day, and no one is telling you how to spend it. You can choose to “pay” a lot for one meal, then choose ZeroPoint foods for the next to keep you on track and help you balance everything out. You truly aren’t restricted to anything!

Need to make a change in the new year? Sign up for a myWW plan today starting at just $3.80 per week!

The myWW program has been two years in the making, and the company has devoted hours and hours into research and extensive testing with over 20,000 members around the world. And after reviewing their findings they’ve come to the conclusion that no matter what plan you land on through the program, there are equal and consistent weight loss results across the board — which is incredible! Also, their updated app is major — think 24/7 chat with a WW coach to answer any question, any time!

The WW science team is confident that they can help you achieve your goals with their program, and we are too! It’s definitely the most customizable plan that we’ve come across in recent memory, and we can’t wait to start 2020 on the right foot with the help of myWW! If you’ve attempted every diet plan under the sun to no avail, then definitely consider giving this one a try.

*Based on a 2019 survey by Kantar Health of 500 doctors who recommend weight loss programs to patients.

Need to make a change in the new year? Sign up for a myWW plan today starting at just $3.80 per week!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!