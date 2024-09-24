Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It has come to my attention that some people think that sweatshirts can be cozy or stylish but never both. I challenge that notion! There are plenty of fashionable sweatshirts that are both functional and fabulous, making them work for more than just running errands or lounging around the house. After perusing Amazon, I found a dozen stylish sweatshirts that will have you strutting down the street like a supermodel. Ready to unlock a new level of fall fashion? Browse our top stylish sweatshirt picks, below.

1. From Pilates to Brunch: Want to look as effortlessly chic as your favorite fitness influencer? The key is owning this Trendy Queen sweatshirt, which features a half-zip detail. With 27 colorways (including a few fun graphic options) you’ll be able to find one that matches your unique style and personality.

2. High Fashion: This Trendy Queen design isn’t your run-of-the-mill sweatshirt. The billowy bubble sleeves add dimension while a side slit and the asymmetrical length up the style ante. Since it’s such a statement piece, you can pair it with almost any type of bottom (even leggings).

3. All in the Texture: You’re probably familiar with spa-like waffle robes. Let Us introduce you to the Shewin waffle sweatshirt. The eye-catching fabric feels soft and lightweight, yet doesn’t skimp on warmth.

4. Your Catch-All Hoodie: Whether you’re taking a hot girl walk around the block or plan to run some errands, this zip-up hoodie will keep you warm and fashionable through it all…and bring your early 2000s fashion dreams to life.

5. Rich Mom Aesthetic: There’s something about the neckline of this sweatshirt — which is a cross between a boat neck and a turtleneck — that feels very quiet luxury. You best believe all the Upper East Side moms will be wearing something that looks like this this fall.

6. Color Block Baby: Be bold this season! While so many influencers recommend keeping things neutral, fashion stylists say this fall is all about the pops of color. This pullover comes in a variety of color block designs, so pick your favorite and prepare to reach for it all season long.

7. Feminine Flair: Tiny details, like the puffed sleeves and woven design, make this PrettyGarden sweatshirt come across as sweet and ethereal. Embrace the girly vibes!

8. Varsity Vibes: Lean into fall’s preppy trend with this simple and stylish pullover. The V-neck paired with the subtle striped accents comes across as collegiate with a slightly sporty twist. All you’ll need is a pleated skirt to complete the look!

9. Not Your Average Sweatshirt: Small design details can transform an ordinary sweatshirt into a contemporary masterpiece. Just take this Fisoew sweatshirt, for example — the asymmetrical zippered neckline makes this look like a work of art while keeping you toasty as the temperature dips.

10. Simple Stripes: There’s something about a striped pattern that instantly make a sweatshirt feel much more fashion-forward. This pick from Anrabess is timeless and one of our favorites.

11. Elegantly Casual: What do you get when you pair puff sleeves with a drawstring hoodie design? An elevated sweatshirt that’s equal parts casual, functional and fashionable!

12. Ombre Goddess: If you want to feel stylish in a standard sweatshirt, opt for an ombre option, like this one from BeadChica. Styled with a pair of jeans, you’ll feel cool, confident and (most importantly) comfortable.