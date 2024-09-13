Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that I’m in my mid-thirties, I’m more than accustomed to watching my loved ones tie the knot. From serving as a bridesmaid in multi-day ceremonies that honor the couple’s cultural or religious traditions to attending more casual nuptials, I have a pretty robust wedding guest dress collection. After spending the last ten or so years showing up in gowns that fit the dress code, I’m interested in switching it up and styling wedding guest-approved jumpsuits instead.

Like clockwork, I took a trip to Amazon and found the best wedding guest jumpsuits on the web. Whether you’re looking for a semi-casual look or prefer a soft velvety number, these 13 options are absolute show-stoppers. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This shopper-approved one-piece has butter-soft velvet fabric and cute spaghetti straps. Not to mention, it comes with a subtle slit down the V-shaped neckline!

2. Curves Ahead: This black one-piece features body-hugging material that’s ultra-flattering. It has ruching along the bodice that’s perfect for shoppers who prefer to conceal their tummy!

3. Olive It: Prepare for endless compliments in this gorgeous olive green number. The spaghetti strap one-piece has a silt down the bust that shows a subtle pop of skin!

4. Empire State of Mind: Empire waists are everywhere. This dreamy blue one-piece has a cinching empire waistline that’s ultra-flattering!

5. One-Shoulder Serve: Want to show a little skin without being over exposed? That’s where this one-shoulder jumpsuit comes in handy. It’s made from luxurious lightweight fabric and has matching belt!

6. Flirty Florals: Love a floral moment? This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit has flexible fabric that you can use to adjust along your shoulders!

7. Luxe Linen: You’ll want to pull out this short-sleeve jumpsuit before the weather starts to cool down. It has a V-neck, wrap design and a belt attachment!

8. Wrapped in a Bow: Your present will be the ultimate gift when you arrive in this ruffle-sleeve one-piece. Instead of a standard belt, it comes with an oversized option that you can tie into a bow!

9. Lightweight Frill: Are you ready to dance the night away? You won’t work up a sweat in this airy, lightweight one-piece!

10. Fall Hues: This vibrant orange one-piece is perfect for an outdoor wedding. It comes in various shades that scream autumn!

11. Square Biz: Call attention to your neckline with this square-neck jumpsuit!

12. Chill Vibes: This muted orange one-piece is ideal for more laidback ceremonies!

13. Last but Not Least: Heading to an outdoor wedding? You’ll be cute, comfortable and cozy in this long-sleeve velvet one-piece!