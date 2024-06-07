10 Vacation Essentials That Saved Me on My Trip to Europe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

At this point, my only personality trait for the foreseeable future is the European vacation I just returned from (sorry in advance). I’m not usually an international traveler, so I learned some important lessons along the way: 1. Be prepared for any type of weather. 2. Comfort comes first with shoes since you’ll be walking everywhere. 3. Don’t forget to apply SPF to your lips (learned this lesson the hard way).

Luckily, I was equipped with a lot of essentials that seriously saved me during my trip. Below are 10 travel must-haves for your next getaway!

Nurse Jamie Massaging Beauty Roller

This celeb-loved beauty tool (as seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Sutton Stracke) is a multi-purpose massaging roller. On my trip, I used this device to de-puff my face, as well as get rid of any tension around my neck and shoulders from uncomfortable plane positions.

$69.00 See It!

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

At home or away, this Slip eye mask is one of my secret weapons for beauty sleep! This sleep mask blocks light, and the silky-smooth fabric feels luxuriously soft on your skin.

$49.00 See It!

Memory Foam Neck Pillow

I bought this memory foam neck pillow at the airport, and it was a lifesaver during many long flights! I’ve never been able to fall asleep on airplanes, but I slept like a baby with this supportive and soft travel pillow.

$13.00 See It!

8 Pairs of No-Show Socks

As a proud millennial, I still prefer to rock no-show socks with my sneakers. Made with a silicone heel grip liner, these bestselling socks stay on your feet without sliding down.

Was $17 You Save 18% On Sale: $14 See It!

Tide Travel-Size Laundry Detergent Packets

When you’re going on a long trip, this Tide laundry detergent will be a game-changer. These travel-sized packets allowed me to wash my dirty laundry my hand so I could rewear my clothes.

$8.00 See It!

Beekeeper’s Naturals Throat Spray

Recommended by Kim Kardashian, this bestselling throat spray gives me a boost of immune support whenever I feel like I’m getting sick. A travel staple!

$14.00 See It!

Patchology Rejuvenating Eye Masks

Tired of waking up to tired-looking eyes when traveling? These Patchology Rejuvenating Eye Masks help de-puff and brighten under-eyes on the go!

Was $15 You Save 27% On Sale: $11 See It!

Olay Super Serum

Since I can’t bring my entire skincare routine with me on vacation, I have to stick with the basics. This Olay Super Serum leaves my skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. I didn’t break out once on my entire trip!

Was $35 You Save 14% On Sale: $30 See It!

Coco and Eve Self-Tanner Kit

One thing about me is I always like to look tan on vacation — easier said than done, since I’m naturally pale and tend to burn in the sun. I brought this Coco and Eve self-tanning kit with me, and it worked like a charm (even better than the spray tan I got before the trip!). The mitt and brush allow for even application, and the color looks so natural.

$57.00 See It!

Aquaphor Lip Balm with SPF 30

Turns out your lips can get sunburnt too. Mine swelled up so much, it looked like I had gotten a bug bite. Once I started using this Aquaphor lip balm with SPF, my lips returned to their normal size. Stay safe out there, guys!

$5.00 See It!

