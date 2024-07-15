Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, the clock is ticking. It’s time to fill our carts with our favorite beauty products at unbeatable prices. If you’re a beauty enthusiast like Us, you know the thrill of scoring the best deals, especially on eye creams. They can work wonders when it comes to nourishing your eye area and providing a much-needed lift.

We’ve always admired A-listers and their flawless skin, especially Drew Barrymore. Through her roles as Casey Becker in Scream, Dylan Sanders in Charlie’s Angels and Lucy Whitmore in 50 First Dates, we can’t help but wonder how she’s maintained a flawless eye area. And now we know: It’s the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Cream.

The actress discussed this eye cream on her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’m a fan,” Barrymore tells the audience during the Drew’s Doggy Bag segment. “Now, it’s $65 a bottle which is usually pricier than I recommend but when you break it down, that’s like 65 cents a day for a truly game-changing product,” she said. “So I can’t recommend this more — it is worth it.” She shares that the eye cream is an “instantaneous game changer” for her eyes, as she suffers from dark circles.

Turns out, the Charlie’s Angels actress is not the only one who raves about this eye cream. Do Revenge star Camila Mendes tells Marie Claire that she counts this eye cream in her morning routine. “I get pretty puffy in the morning around the eyes, especially if I’ve been crying on set or have an emotional scene the day before,” Mendes tells Marie Claire. “I’m very loyal to my products and I like to be consistent with them.”

Eliminate those tired-looking eyes with this eye cream. Join Us, Barrymore and Mendes and grab a bottle on Amazon Prime!

Get the Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Cream at Amazon!

