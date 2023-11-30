Content created in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a beauty writer, I’ve been lucky enough to try an assortment of premium products over the years. Sunday Riley. I swear by the C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum to illuminate my complexion while antioxidants help to fight against free radical aggressors.! But the beauty brand’s benefits don’t stop there. In fact,. In fact, Sunday Riley is known for a whole host of cult-favorite essentials.

Best of all, you can shop the Sunday Riley Grand Collection, on sale now at QVC! This luxurious kit features six bestsellers that will restore, rejuvenate and revitalize your skin. Keep scrolling to score this game-changing gift set!

Get the Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6pc Skincare Kit with Bag for just $209.98 (originally $241) at QVC!

The Sunday Riley Grand Collection is the perfect holiday gift for beauty buffs! Not only does this set come with six skincare staples, but it also includes a red cosmetics case for storage.

Elevate your skincare routine with these simple steps:

Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment: This award-winning treatment exfoliates skin, smooths the look of your skin for a youthful radiance.

Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream: Wake up tired eyes with this eye cream that helps de-puffs eye bags and decreases the appearance of dark circles.

C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum: Target dullness and uneven skin tone with this vitamin C serum that helps brighten the look of skin.

ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream: Infused with ceramides, this moisturizer will have your skin feeling smooth, glowing and hydrated.

A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum: This advanced-strength retinoid serum helps fight signs of aging while reducing the look of pores.

Luna Sleeping Night Oil: Get your best beauty sleep with this retinol oil that leaves skin feeling plump and luminous overnight.

Make sure you snag this Sunday Riley skincare set exclusively on sale at QVC while it’s still in stock!

Get the Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6pc Skincare Kit with Bag for just $209.98 (originally $241) at QVC!

