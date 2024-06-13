Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s almost Friday, and that can only mean one thing . . . shopping! To gear up for all the fun in the sun and frolicking by the water this summer, we’re adding it to our weekend to-do list to get ahead of the summer solstice and plan what we’ll be wearing all season. And by “what we’ll be wearing,” what we really mean are our bathing suits and sundresses — because what else is there?

A few bathing suits are plenty, but you can never have enough sundresses, especially if you plan on wearing them every day like Us. If stocking up on dresses sounds like a debit-draining endeavor, we thought so too . . . that is, until we saw what Walmart’s offering right now.

From mini floral dresses to maxi wrap ones, there are endless summer frocks to choose from at Walmart. If airy, soft, lightweight and trendy are on your “must-haves” list, we gathered 15 of our favorite dresses that’ll check your boxes and more — all for under $18!

Summer Dresses

1. Take 25% Off Fartey Off-Shoulder Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Off-shoulder and floral? This just may be the trendiest sundress on the market! At 4.9 out of 5 stars, the dress speaks for itself — Get 25% Off!

Not your style? See all Fartey deals at Walmart!

2. Take 25% Off Shibever Boho Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: All you need is a sun hat and espadrille wedges to make this an ultra-trendy outfit certain to turn heads — Get 25% Off!

Not your style? See all Shibever deals at Walmart!

3. Take 53% Off Jamicy Tiered Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Secret side pockets are just one thing we love about this tiered dress. The flutter sleeves give it a mystical flair — Get 53% Off!

Not your style? See all Jamicy deals at Walmart!

4. Take 10% Off Anyjoin Casual T-Shirt Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This t-shirt dress has more than 2,500 reviewers singing its praises, describing it as the “perfect dress” for dates, errands and everything in between — Get 10% Off!

Not your style? See all Anyjoin deals at Walmart!

5. Take 47% Off Vkekieo Polka Dot Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll win the cutest outfit award wherever you go whether you’re headed to a picnic, brunch with friends or a walk in the park — Get 47% Off!

Not your style? See all Vkekieo deals at Walmart!

6. Take 10% Off JuneFish Halter Neck Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a stretchy dress that’s comfortable enough to sleep in, meet your new favorite halter neck tank dress — Get 10% Off!

Not your style? See all JuneFish deals at Walmart!

7. Take 46% Off Frostlunai Knee-Length Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: With 35 different colors and patterns to choose from, you’re destined to find a match! We love the solid top and floral skirt combo — Get 46% Off!

Not your style? See all Frostluinai deals at Walmart!

8. Take 16% Off Uppada Tie Sleeve Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Eyelet fabric, tie sleeves, bust buttons and pockets are just a few highlights of this flowy frock — Get 16% Off!

Not your style? See all Uppada deals at Walmart!

9. Take 36% Off Meldvdib High Slit Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This dress almost looks like a two-piece set, but nope — one piece is all you need when it has a round neck top, maxi length and fabric bunch — Get 36% Off!

Not your style? See all Meldvdib deals at Walmart!

10. Take 38% Off Zunfeo Striped Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Going yachting? Even if the answer is no, you’ll look like a yacht gal when you wear this nautical-looking tie-waist dress — Get 38% Off!

Not your style? See all Zunfeo deals at Walmart!

11. Take 42% Off Qucoqpe Smocked Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: No straps needed! This knee-length dress is ultra-flattering with a smocked bodice and pleated skirt. It’ll be your new favorite . . . guaranteed — Get 42% Off!

Not your style? See all Qucoqpe deals at Walmart!

12. Take 11% Off Fengls V-Neck Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: A floral outline and lace detailing around the neckline give this dress a delicate look. Wear it with strappy sandals or casual sneakers — Get 11% Off!

Not your style? See all Fengls deals at Walmart!

13. Take 50% Off Qleicom Floor-Length Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This dress has a classy high V-neck style and vintage design that will make you the most fashionable person at the beach party — Get 50% Off!

Not your style? See all Qleicom deals at Walmart!

14. Take 45% Off Fafwyp Strapless Beach Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you prefer simple black or a bright pink hue, there are seven options to choose from. The pink and yellow are our faves — Get 45% Off!

Not your style? See all Fafwyp deals at Walmart!

15. Take 17% Off Ygbgbb Loose Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Simplicity is key! This dress has a tie front, flowy sleeves, eyelet design and v-neck style, making it the perfect versatile outfit — Get 17% Off!

Not your style? See all Ygbgbb at Walmart!

Looking for something else? Shop more fashion deals at Walmart here!