7 Sunscreens With Added Beauty Benefits for a Summer Glow

In the past, we haven’t always incorporated SPF into our everyday agenda. But especially now that it’s summer and the sun is extra strong, it’s more important than ever to lather on the sunscreen from head to toe! No sunburns now, no skin cancer later. Safety first, kids!

As busy women on the go, we’re always looking for ways to kill two beauty birds with one skincare stone. Skipping steps in our makeup routine just means we have more time to be a boss at work and binge Bravo at home!

Rather than applying sunscreen that will leave your limbs with a white cast, why not try SPF products with added beauty benefits? These sunscreens double as primer, highlighter and foundation so you can glow on the go.

Kopari Sun on the Run SPF Kit

Complete with an On-the-Go Sheer Stick with SPF 40, a Body Glow with SPF 50 and a Soft Glow Face SPF 30, Kopari’s Sun on the Run kit is perfect for travel or touch-ups on the go! You’ll be glistening and glowing with these mini sunscreens.

$39.00 See It!

Supergoop Glowscreen

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again (and again…and again): Supergoop’s Glowscreen is a beauty game-changer. This multi-purpose product leaves your skin with the dewiest glow while protecting your skin from the sun with SPF 40. Part primer, part skin tint, part sunscreen and part luminizer, this skincare staple does it all!

$38.00 See It!

Supergoop Protec(tint)

One of our newest favorite face sunscreens is Protec(tint), also by Supergoop. This skin tint provides light to medium coverage, along with SPF 50. It’s a great alternative to foundation!

$44.00 See It!

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse

Vacation’s Classic Whip looks like whipped cream but acts like sunscreen. So fun! Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, this viral mousse features coconut oil, aloe vera, shea oil and vitamin E to nourish and smooth your skin.

$22.00 See It!

EltaMD SPF 40 Tinted Face Sunscreen

If you’re searching for a skin tint with SPF 40, then look no further! EltaMD’s sunscreen is a celeb-loved moisturizer that helps decrease wrinkles and increase softness.

Was $41 You Save 5% On Sale: $39 See It!

Hello Sunday The Shimmer One SPF 45 Face and Body Mineral Glow Stick

Shimmer and shine on the beach with Hello Sunday’s Glow Stick! Formulated with SPF 45 and hyaluronic acid, this sunscreen gives you a glow on the go.

$22.00 See It!

Naked Sundays SPF50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Sunscreen

This 100% mineral sunscreen with SPF 50+ serves as a primer, moisturizer, sun protectant and collagen-booster. No white cast!