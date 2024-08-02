Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Unpopular opinion: I absolutely despise the slicked-back hair look. It might just be the inner pageant girl in me, but I’ve always been drawn to shiny, bouncy, voluminous hairstyles. There’s something about getting my hair blown out that feels so glamorous and puts an extra pep in my step. However, I’ve struggled to replicate the look of an in-salon treatment . . . until now. And it’s all thanks to the T3 Aire 360.

To be honest, I’ve never been the best at styling my hair. Regular curling irons have left my ends scraggly, and while everyone loves the Dyson AirWrap, it never worked with my hair. Anytime I use the Dyson, my hair falls flat after about an hour. Talk about a disappointment. The new T3 is comparable to the Dyson in a variety of ways: It comes with four attachments — a standard blow dry concentrator, an oval blow dry brush and two curling barrels — and instead of using heat to manipulate strands, air creates bouncy curls and sleek styles for zero damage. On paper, it sounds great, but due to the fact that it’s so similar to the Dyson, I was pretty skeptical that it would do much (if anything at all) for my fine, heavy mane.

However, the difference in the results when using the T3 has been striking. I spent the past month testing the Aire 360 and can confidently say this is the best hair tool I have ever used. The versatile device helps me create a number of salon-quality blowouts and has enhanced the shine and health of my strands. Below, learn about each attachment, how to use them and what types of hairstyles they help me achieve.

SoftAire Drying Concentrator

Admittedly, this is the attachment I use the least. The high-tech concentrator attaches to the long base for an ergonomic hold, and while it doesn’t look like your traditional blow dryer, it packs just as much power. Typically I use this to rough dry my hair on days when I use the curling barrels or am in a rush to get somewhere.

Oval Brush Attachment

This attachment has become my wash day go-to for smoothing and drying my strands. Once my hair is 50% dry I wrap 2-inch sections around the barrel and twist away from my face for a seamless blowout. It takes one to two passes for each section to fully dry and as I rotate the tool it adds a nice flip to my hair. I typically add a slight curl, although this also allows me to achieve sleek straight looks with minimal frizz. Overall, it doesn’t take more than 15 minutes to fully dry and style my hair.

My favorite aspect of this attachment, though, is the volume it produces. Focusing it on my roots pumps up my fine strands for days. I now find myself regularly reaching for this over a volumizing spray to breathe life back into my two or three-day old hair, and especially after I hit the gym.

Ceramic Curling Attachments

My hair vision board includes photos of supermodels from the ’90s with their big, bouncy blowouts. No tool has ever allowed me to recreate that signature look, until I used these ceramic curlers. The innovative attachments use hot air to wrap hair around the barrel. It does require a bit of a learning curve to get used to, but once I got the hang of it this became the easiest (and fastest) way to curl my hair. Each barrel twists hair in one direction (you have to switch them out as you work through your hair. I style one full side of my head and then complete the other). I take about 1-inch sections at a time and leave it on the barrel for five seconds before letting it go.

My hair usually requires high heat to maintain a style, yet when I use this air-powered attachment my curls hold for over 24 hours. I’ve also noticed that my hair looks shinier, feels softer and stays voluminous for longer. I’ve always gotten compliments on my hair (just redhead things), but now instead of people commenting on my color, they commend my style and how healthy it looks.

The Bottom Line

The Aire 360 is by no means a budget item. Although, it is 100% a worthy investment. At $300, it’s half the price of the Dyson with better results. Along with the results, the tool comes with a sleek and convenient soft carrying case which makes it ideal for travel, and let’s be real . . . the photos speak for themselves. Treat yourself and your hair to this tool and you’ll never have a bad hair day again. I’m sure of it.

