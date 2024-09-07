Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall football is back, and you know what that means — more Taylor Swift sightings! Score. Truly the only reason why I’m suddenly invested in sports. Go team!

At the NFL kick-off game Thursday night in Kansas City, the pop star was in the stands to support her man Travis Kelce. But even though the Chiefs came to play (and win), Swift didn’t come to play with her outfit. She dazzled in denim on denim, featuring a corset and matching shorts.

Since we can’t afford her Versace top, we found seven other options that achieve the look for less. Next stop: find a hot athlete boyfriend!

Meshki Denim Lace-Up Corset

$65.00 See It!

Lioness Denim Corset Top

$79.00 See It!

Imily Bela Denim Tank Top

$40.00 See It!

Superdown Denim Corset

$58.00 See It!

Express Body Contour Corset

$38.00 See It!

Paige Denim Top

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$179.00 See It!

OW Collection x Revolve Denim Top

$99.00 See It!