Channel Taylor Swift's Game Day Style With These Denim Corset Tops

By
Taylor Swift Kansas Chiefs game red boots
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Fall football is back, and you know what that means — more Taylor Swift sightings! Score. Truly the only reason why I’m suddenly invested in sports. Go team!

At the NFL kick-off game Thursday night in Kansas City, the pop star was in the stands to support her man Travis Kelce. But even though the Chiefs came to play (and win), Swift didn’t come to play with her outfit. She dazzled in denim on denim, featuring a corset and matching shorts.

Since we can’t afford her Versace top, we found seven other options that achieve the look for less. Next stop: find a hot athlete boyfriend!

Meshki Denim Lace-Up Corset

denim corset top
Meshki
$65.00
See It!

Lioness Denim Corset Top

Lioness corset top
Amazon
$79.00
See It!

Imily Bela Denim Tank Top

denim tank top
Amazon
$40.00
See It!

Superdown Denim Corset

superdown Mika Denim Corset in Mid Blue Wash

$58.00
See It!

Express Body Contour Corset

$38.00
See It!

Paige Denim Top

PAIGE Guilia Denim Top in Sketchbook

$179.00
See It!

OW Collection x Revolve Denim Top

OW Collection X REVOLVE Demi Top in Light Blue Denim

$99.00
See It!
