17 Plaid Pieces for Fall Inspired by Taylor Swift’s VMAs Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Taylor Swift stole the show at the VMAs last night, winning seven awards and wowing on the red carpet. The “Fortnight” singer rocked a Dior plaid corset, complete with an attached skirt, velvet shorts, leather gloves and Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots. She’s in her Reputation (Taylor’s Version) era!

Inspired by Swift’s edgy ensemble, we picked out 17 plaid pieces that put a fresh spin on this classic style. Check out our favorite fall looks below!

By Anthropologie Plaid Corset Top

Love the lace-up details and flattering fit of this bustier top!

$88.00 See It!

Lulus Plaid Ruched Midi Dress

This ruched midi dress is such a fun twist on a classic shirtdress! Take this button-down dress from a football tailgate to dinner with friends.

$69.00 See It!

Avec Les Filles Plaid Fringe Jacket

Um, we’re going to need this fringe jacket in our fall wardrobe! So cozy-chic.

$158.00 See It!

Siddhartha Bansal V-Neck Midi Dress Make a fall fashion statement in this pretty printed midi dress! $218.00 See It!

Flat White Strapless Button-Down Top

We could totally see one of the Selling Sunset realtors wearing this trendy top to a listing. This strapless button-down top is a sexy spin on workwear (but probably NSFW).

$108.00 See It!

Avec Les Filles Plaid Jacket

Elevate your fall fashion with this fringe jacket! You can wear this plaid piece with dresses, skirts or pants for endless outfit options.

$198.00 See It!

Maeve Long-Sleeve Smocked Blouse

Mad for plaid! We’re living for the primary colors of this plaid long-sleeve top.

$88.00 See It!

Plaid Bow Baseball Cap

Upgrade your hat game with this plaid baseball cap, complete with a bow in the back!

$42.00 See It!

Pilco Plaid Button-Down Blouse

This is not your basic plaid button-down! We’re simply smitten with the Peter Pan collar and ruffle trim.

$118.00 See It!

Lulus Plaid Shacket

Everyone else will be green with envy over this green plaid shacket! Just add jeans, and you’re good to go.

$69.00 See It!

Plaid Blanket Scarf

Is it even autumn if you don’t own a large plaid scarf? This blanket scarf will keep you warm in style!

$68.00 See It!

Avec Les Filles Plaid Pin Blazer

This blazer means business! We’re obsessed with the unique design of this jacket, from the burgundy plaid print to the cute pins and patches.

$158.00 See It!

Lulus Plaid Bow-Front Halter Top

This bow-front halter top is so trendy! Style this shirt with a black mini skirt or high-waisted pants for date night.

Was $49 You Save 20% On Sale: $39 See It!

Sanctuary Plaid Kick-Flare Pants

Kick back in these kick-flare pull-on pants! Sophisticated and stretchy, these plaid pants are perfect for the office.

$89.00 See It!

Maeve Tie-Front Babydoll Blouse

Va-va-volume! This tie-front babydoll blouse is simply fabulous. We’d team this top with high-rise flared pants and boots.

$118.00 See It!

Lulus Plaid Mini Skirt

Prep school is in session! This plaid mini skirt would look amazing with a bodysuit and tall boots.

$49.00 See It!

Tweed Bucket Bag

Doesn’t this bucket bag look expensive? Surprise: it’s only $40.

$40.00 See It!