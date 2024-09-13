17 Plaid Pieces for Fall Inspired by Taylor Swift’s VMAs Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Taylor Swift stole the show at the VMAs last night, winning seven awards and wowing on the red carpet. The “Fortnight” singer rocked a Dior plaid corset, complete with an attached skirt, velvet shorts, leather gloves and Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots. She’s in her Reputation (Taylor’s Version) era!
Inspired by Swift’s edgy ensemble, we picked out 17 plaid pieces that put a fresh spin on this classic style. Check out our favorite fall looks below!
By Anthropologie Plaid Corset Top
Love the lace-up details and flattering fit of this bustier top!
Lulus Plaid Ruched Midi Dress
This ruched midi dress is such a fun twist on a classic shirtdress! Take this button-down dress from a football tailgate to dinner with friends.
Avec Les Filles Plaid Fringe Jacket
Um, we’re going to need this fringe jacket in our fall wardrobe! So cozy-chic.
Flat White Strapless Button-Down Top
We could totally see one of the Selling Sunset realtors wearing this trendy top to a listing. This strapless button-down top is a sexy spin on workwear (but probably NSFW).
Avec Les Filles Plaid Jacket
Elevate your fall fashion with this fringe jacket! You can wear this plaid piece with dresses, skirts or pants for endless outfit options.
Maeve Long-Sleeve Smocked Blouse
Mad for plaid! We’re living for the primary colors of this plaid long-sleeve top.
Plaid Bow Baseball Cap
Upgrade your hat game with this plaid baseball cap, complete with a bow in the back!
Pilco Plaid Button-Down Blouse
This is not your basic plaid button-down! We’re simply smitten with the Peter Pan collar and ruffle trim.
Lulus Plaid Shacket
Everyone else will be green with envy over this green plaid shacket! Just add jeans, and you’re good to go.
Plaid Blanket Scarf
Is it even autumn if you don’t own a large plaid scarf? This blanket scarf will keep you warm in style!
Avec Les Filles Plaid Pin Blazer
This blazer means business! We’re obsessed with the unique design of this jacket, from the burgundy plaid print to the cute pins and patches.
Lulus Plaid Bow-Front Halter Top
This bow-front halter top is so trendy! Style this shirt with a black mini skirt or high-waisted pants for date night.
Sanctuary Plaid Kick-Flare Pants
Kick back in these kick-flare pull-on pants! Sophisticated and stretchy, these plaid pants are perfect for the office.
Maeve Tie-Front Babydoll Blouse
Va-va-volume! This tie-front babydoll blouse is simply fabulous. We’d team this top with high-rise flared pants and boots.
Lulus Plaid Mini Skirt
Prep school is in session! This plaid mini skirt would look amazing with a bodysuit and tall boots.
Tweed Bucket Bag
Doesn’t this bucket bag look expensive? Surprise: it’s only $40.