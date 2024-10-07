Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Along with killing it as a Grammy award-winning singing and song writer, Taylor Swift is the ultimate beauty inspo. Whenever she graces our screens in music videos or candid paparazzi shots with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, she’s always dressed to the nines with hair styled to perfect and luxe glam to go with it. We’ve already got the scoop on Swift’s classic red lip, but there are other things we want to know about her beauty routine, like her favorite perfume.

Thanks to some internet sleuthing and a few Easter eggs, we discovered that Swift reportedly is a fan of Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum. Best of all? You can snag the celeb-approved fragrance on sale right now ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days savings event.

In case you missed it, Flowerbomb is one of the ultimate it-girl perfumes. It combines floral and woody notes for a unique smell that’s a hit with celebs like Swift and so many others. The long-lasting fragrance is just as popular with Amazon shoppers. More than 600 shoppers purchased the Swift-approved fragrance in the past month.

Want to know what makes this fragrance so special? It’s enchanting and delicate at the same time. The flirty scent features fresh peony and freesia notes, sensual rose and Jasmine and warm patchouli oil and amber for a delicious long-lasting scent.

“This is my new favorite perfume,” one five-star reviewer shared while rating the fragrance. “I actually went to the mall to smell this perfume before I bought it. It is amazing. The smell is just wonderful. You put it on once and it lasts all day without fail.” Another five-star shopper agreed. “[I] liked this so much I used the entire bottle in less than a year. [I’m] ready to purchase another one.”

No matter if you’re a Swiftie who wants to smell like the Grammy winner , or you’re just on the hunt for a new fragrance, this shopper-approved pick may be a great place to start!

