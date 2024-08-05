Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are plenty of shampoos to choose from when shopping for a new formula, but only a handful actually deliver. In this case, we’re only talking about ones that thoroughly clean your scalp and leave it moisturized and hydrated — bonus points if they help thicken and grow strands. To save you time, we found a top-rated shampoo on Amazon, and even though it’s $50, it’s worth it! A bottle of the shampoo sells every 14 seconds.

The Tea Tree Special Shampoo deeply cleanses the scalp and strands while adding a refreshing sensation to the scalp that shoppers can’t get enough of. The shampoo gets the job done thanks to its tough yet gentle formula, which is packed with Australian tea tree oil that’s sustainably sourced and harvested. The oil gives off an aromatherapy-like scent while you’re cleansing your hair. The shampoo works into a rich lather that easily lifts dirt and buildup from your other hair products. The best feature? It doesn’t leave strands feeling dry and stripped of nutrients like other products on the market.

Get the Tea Tree Special Shampoo for $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 10,000 shoppers have purchased the shampoo this month, and over 47,400 others have given it a five-star rating.

“Tea Tree Special Shampoo has become a staple in my shower routine, and for a good reason,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I absolutely adore the invigorating sensation it provides. The moment it touches my scalp, it’s like a burst of freshness, and the delightful tingling sensation is truly rejuvenating. It’s the kind of pick-me-up that makes my morning shower feel like a refreshing spa experience. What’s even better is that despite this invigorating effect, the shampoo doesn’t strip my skin of moisture. My scalp feels clean, revitalized and perfectly balanced, without the uncomfortable dryness that some shampoos can cause.”

“I swear by this product, even at $1 an ounce,” another said. “I always end up with thick, healthy looking hair full of body after using this for a couple of months. One thing I learned about this shampoo is that it stimulates the scalp, which helps promote hair growth. It smells great and gives your scalp a light, cool sensation on your scalp when you’re using it. Delivered super fast”

A final shopper said: “I routinely get ingrown hairs on my scalp and head. I had heard that this shampoo helped minimize the damaged hair growth and soften my hair. I have been using the shampoo for almost a month now and am very pleased with the product.”

Head to Amazon now and get the Tea Tree Special Shampoo. Now that the secret is out, we’re sure this won’t be in stock long!

