Teddy Stratford May Actually Make ‘The Best Fitted Shirt on the Planet’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

One of the biggest staples in any man’s wardrobe is the classic button-down shirt. You wear them to work, out to dinner and any place where you want to look polished and put-together! But let’s be real: Not all button-downs are created equal. There are differences across brands in fit, workmanship, fabric quality and innovation. And all the little details add up to separate the good ones from the elite!

There’s a button-down shirt on the market that checks all those boxes and is unlike anything we’ve seen in the past. It’s called the Zip Fit shirt and was created by a brand called Teddy Stratford. Seriously — the Zip Fit shirt is the only shirt we’ve seen that boasts two patents: one for the shirt itself, and another for the collar.

Here’s the scoop — their shirts fit to perfection thanks to one seriously innovative detail. Even though they look like a traditional button-down, they actually zip! Having that zipper right around the chest area allows it to fit without gaping between the buttons — which is particularly a problem for athletic gentlemen!

The company analyzed the shape of hundreds of athletic torsos and created a ”golden ratio” that they use to shape the fit of their shirt. So, it’s especially great if you have a strong build and can’t get a shirt that fits your body correctly without getting it tailored — which numerous reviewers mention in their testimonials. But the shirt isn’t just for jocks. It also lends its tailored V-shape to less athletic guys, though the company recommends sizing up if you are carrying extra weight in the waist.

On top of the zipper functionality and the athletic cut, every Zip Fit shirt is handmade in small batches using premium materials. All this combined is why the brand states it’s “The Best Fitted Shirt on the Planet.” We don’t disagree! We would have never thought to make a zipper a part of a button-down shirt’s design, but according to reviewers, it totally works. If you want to check out some of Teddy Stratford’s designs. we have their three bestselling styles for you to shop. Take a closer look to see what makes these shirts one of the best fits that you’ll find right now below!

This Sleek Grey Button-Down Shirt

Shoppers are loving the versatility of this grey shade! It looks great with jeans and dress pants, plus it feels totally comfortable. This shirt is a major compliment magnet. We love the touch of sheen on the material — you’re sure to stand out in this shirt!

Get Metal Gray Oxford button-down shirt for $135, available from Teddy Stratford!

This Chest Pocket Button-Down Shirt

This button-down has more of a casual feel thanks to the utility pocket details on each side of the chest. If you’re going for a relaxed look but want to wear something more elevated than a T-shirt, this button-down is absolutely perfect!

Get The NYTD Blue button-down shirt for $135, available from Teddy Stratford!

This Classic Button-Down Shirt

If you’re looking for a classic, opaque button-down shirt in a versatile shade, we would suggest picking up this navy blue number. The color seriously goes with everything and the fit is next level, according to shoppers!

Get The Midnight Blue Gabardine button-down shirt for $135, available from Teddy Stratford!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out the entire menswear collection available from Teddy Stratford here!

