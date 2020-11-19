Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Have you decided what your most exciting purchase of this holiday season will be? We’re talking about the one that will put the biggest smile on your (or a loved one’s) face. We’re also talking about one with an incredible Black Friday week deal, of course. If you have decided, prepare to have your mind changed — and if you haven’t, it’s time to get excited!

One thing we all have in common? Sleep. We all sleep, and for most of us…we all struggle with sleep too. Back pain, overheating, insomnia — the list goes on. If you’re nodding along, then there’s a good chance you’ve dreamed of adding some Tempur-Pedic to your life. The price tags, however, always held you back. This time, though? It’s officially time to claim your best sleep ever!

4 days only! Get a TEMPUR-Topper Supreme (originally starting at $400) now starting at just $239 at Tempur-Pedic for a very limited time!

If you’ve always wanted a Tempur-Pedic mattress but could never justify the purchase, this mattress topper is the perfect solution, especially with this bonkers deal. Over 3,500 reviewers are truly obsessed with theirs, saying they are “no longer tossing and turning,” and now “sleep like a baby.” They “can’t say enough wonderful things about this topper,” but when it comes to comfort, it’s straight-up “indescribable.” One even said that if this mattress topper were any more comfortable, they “would never wake up.” That’s next level!

This topper, available in both standard and TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Topper for hot sleepers, offers “one-of-a-kind pressure relief.” Tempur-Pedic is already the gold standard of comfortable bedding, but it stands out even more against its competitors with three full inches of TEMPUR material to support you. Plus, the brand claims this material is way more durable than other brands’ memory foam, along with more breathable to reduce heat retention!

This mattress topper is made to respond to your weight, shape and temperature so it can adapt to your body whether you’re a side sleeper, a stomach sleeper or a back sleeper. It comes in six sizes too, so it really is a great gift for anyone. Even the cover is impressive. On top of being removable and machine-washable, it’s resistant to mold, allergens, dust mites and dander!

Want to upgrade your sleep game even further? We couldn’t leave you without pointing out one more deal that has Us nearly jumping out of our seats. If you want to take the (soft, gentle) plunge into buying an entire new mattress, the TEMPUR-Cloud is 30% off right now, also for an extremely limited time. Both this mattress and the toppers come with a 10-year warranty, so don’t hold back. The best sleep of your life is waiting for you!

Looking for something else? Check out everything else (including more savings) at Tempur-Pedic here!

