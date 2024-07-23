The Best Bodywashes of 2024

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While we all may be dialed in and focussed on our skincare when it comes to the things we put on our face, taking care of your skin extends far beyond that. Going the extra mile to find the proper body wash for your needs can be just the ticket to ensure that you’re walking around looking, feeling and (importantly) smelling your best.

The best body washes of 2024 are the ones that are suited toward you and your skin’s specific needs the most. That’s why we compiled a wide ranging list of products to be able to work across the spectrum of unique skin types.

So what does this mean? Well, according to Board Certified dermatologist Dr. Shasa Hu, “Body wash should be customized based on skin type. In general, dry and eczema prone skin would benefit from body wash that helps to maintain and restore skin barrier: e.g. fragrance free, pH balanced and containing ceramides. On the other hand, people with acne prone skin can consider body wash with ingredients that help to exfoliate and prevent pore clogging, such as benzoyl peroxide, AHA and BHA.”

Using this advice and our own research to make our picks, we specifically focussed on a few different factors when seeking out the best body washes. In particular, we honed in on ingredients, price, and peoples’ particular skin sensitivities.

What is a “good” body wash?

We’ve mentioned the subjective factors and the ones that simply vary from one person’s skin to another’s. But it’s important to realize that some brands maintain a higher quality than others in terms of effectiveness at cleaning your skin, offering a scent, and in their ingredient lists. The best brands use healthy, ethical practices that are good for your skin and good for the planet.

One thing that is important to note is that while “natural” ingredients can be great, they do not necessarily make or break a product. They certainly have their place, but it’s wise to not just assume that “synthetic” means bad. As Dr. Hu tells us, “Consumers should also know that almost all over the counter skin care products will have a combination of natural and synthetic ingredients, and most of the synthetic ingredients are safe and inert.”

So, a “good” body wash is one that keeps you clean, irritation free, caters to your specific needs, and that you overall just enjoy using. Read on to see our picks to find the one that checks all of these boxes for you.

Topping our list of body washes is this pick from Blu Atlas, and for good reason. Loaded with beneficial ingredients like green tea extract designed to provide antioxidants and protect your skin from free radicals, it’s as good at cleaning as it is for setting you up for a positive day. It also features sugarcane, which is a natural exfoliant that also helps to load up the skin even more with antioxidants. Other ingredients include aloe barbadensis, a vitamin A, C, and E heavy ingredient to boost overall hydration.

We love this pick in the coconut apricot scent option (seriously, it’s addictive to use), but you can also reach for a classic scent if you’d like something more subdued..

If you have acne prone skin on your body, Neutrogena’s Body Clear Body Wash is the one for you. Using 2% salicylic acid, a well-tolerated ingredient that helps with acne, this body wash works well to keep your skin looking its best. As an oil free pick, this lathering, non comedogenic wash works to fight breakouts, while glycerin also assists with keeping the skin nourished so it’s not drying like other acne fighting picks.

If you’re looking for a highly refreshing option, we love this pick from Dr. Bronner’s. Made without synthetic preservatives, detergents, or foaming agents, this is a plant-based product that uses fair trade palm kernel oil to create its pleasant foaming lather.

We also love that a little bit goes a long way with Dr. Bronner’s. A single bottle of this powerful potion lasts a long time and doesn’t require much to provide a full body clean. And while it’s available in a slew of scent options, we are biased toward peppermint which adds a nice pick me up with its refreshing and revitalizing feel.

If you’re battling uneven skin tone and texture, Mario Badescu’s AHA Botanical Body Soap is created with exactly that in mind – while still providing a top tier clean. This wash is also vegan, gluten free, and paraben free so you also know you’re taking good care of your skin in the process.

We love that this pick uses Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) to help exfoliate the skin, as well as grapefruit extract for the same purpose. It also features glycolic acid to help renew dull skin. Sign us up.

This luxurious option is on our list for a few reasons. For starters, it’s a dermatologist tested daily option that features lipid-rich oils which are loaded with vitamin A, C, E, and omegas -9 and -6 to keep skin nourished. But it also includes niacinamide, another name for vitamin B3, which is an ingredient that works to help with skin aging and hyperpigmentation. Finally, this pick uses eucalyptus oil to soothe the skin, while adding a pleasant and delightful scent.

If you’re battling dry skin, moisturizing after you wash isn’t your only option to keep your skin hydrated. CeraVe’s Hydrating Body Wash features hyaluronic acid, which has been shown to hydrate, rejuvenate, and heal, and glycerin to further help moisturize the skin. It also features three ceramides, another excellent ingredient for boosting hydration and helping to improve the barrier function. Finally, we love that it’s fragrance, paraben, sulfate, and soap free. It’s also non-comedogenic and provides a gentle foaming lather.

A bit pricier than other picks, this pick from Patrick’s has the goods to back up that price tag. It comes with vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants, and green tea, combining for a wash that cleans, stimulates collagen production, and also helps with cellular rejuvenation. But as an added bonus, it features salicylic acid to deeply clean, making it a good option if you’re battling outbreaks on your skin.

In terms of scent, this option has a pleasant combo of bergamot, cognac, and amber cologne. And also be sure to note that some reviewers have found that it helps with their acne, and it definitely earns high marks amongst consumers for the scent.

As the name suggests, Puracy leans into cleaner ingredients for its formulations. That means a natural blend of ingredients like sea salt and citrus to keep your skin feeling great. It also features coco glycinate and other natural ingredients specifically designed to keep the moisture layer of skin moisturized. With 98.6% plant-powered ingredients, those that are looking for a natural option won’t be disappointed with this pick.

Reviewers appreciate the pleasant scent of this option and that it leaves their skin feeling nice and soft.

If clearing dead skin away is your priority, why not also take care of the skin in the process? This pick from Drunk Elephant uses raw beet sugar for its mild exfoliating properties, as well as an almond milk blend to nourish and soothe the skin. Lastly, coffee seed oil provides the free radical fighting benefits of caffeine with some excellent antioxidant phenolic compounds. The result is a product that people like for the pleasant scent, and for the fact that it leaves their skin glowing.

Pure Fiji Coconut Milk Shower Gel is another hydrating body wash with natural active ingredients, designed to rapidly hydrate and add protection to your skin upon contact through ingredients like macadamia oil, pineapple extract, coconut oil and passionflower. It was also designed to be nutrient-enriching and to deliver essential vitamins.

Most customer feedback surrounds an equal mix of the scent and the visual results on the skin. It’s a liquid wash that spreads easily and leaves seemingly every cell of your skin hydrated and nourished. If you like tropical nut-based scents, you may find this one especially appealing. Half the customers that mention it claim they get compliments about it all the time!

If you’re looking for some extra help exfoliating your body, we recommend this pick from Dr. Brandt. Utilizing 95% natural ingredients, this lightweight option works to get rid of dull and dry skin. It features biocellulose microgranules from wood for exfoliation, but we love that it also features acacia senegal gum to moisturize that freshly renewed skin. In testing, this product boasted excellent results like 100% reports of softer skin, and a 94% improvement in skin texture.

We love this two for one pick from Lubriderm which relies on pro ceramide and shea butter to work diligently to cleanse while also moisturizing and helping with the skin’s barrier. It works to clean dirt, oil, and impurities and also leaves the skin feeling soft and hydrated. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and has no parabens, phthalates, dyes, or sulfates.

This pick from Kiehl’s is loaded up with some fantastic ingredients, namely aloe vera for hydrating and soothing skin, hydrolyzed wheat protein for further conditioning and moisturizing, and sodium PCA, a humectant that’s derived from amino acids, it also works to further condition the skin. The result? A gentle foaming option that provides moisture while also cleaning the skin and leaving it feeling great.

Reach for this pick that reviewers appreciate for not drying their skin, keeping them smelling great, and also working for people with sensitive skin.

The name just says it all with this pick. Featuring prebiotic oat, which cleans while preserving the natural moisture barrier, and a pleasant lavender scent, it is geared toward helping to calm the skin down. It’s been allergy tested as well, and it works to effectively clean and remove dirt and oil, all while focussing on a gentle approach without an overwhelming scent or drying out the skin.

So, reach for this pick if you have sensitive skin, or really, skin in general. Trust us.

How to choose the right body wash for you

We’ve gone over several options that may help people with various skin types and skin issues. But finding the perfect match for the right body wash requires a few considerations.

Skin type

As Dr. Hu explains, “It’s important to figure out what skin type you have when choosing the best body wash. If you often experience dry, ashy, flakey and itchy skin then look for products that are labeled for ‘Dry and Sensitive skin’, ‘fragrance free’ and ‘moisturizing’. These body washes usually are less harsh on the skin, with ingredients to protect and restore our skin barrier.”

Conversely, she tells us that “For those who tend to develop bacne or body acne, look for body wash that are labeled ‘antibacterial’ or ‘exfoliating’.” As a final pro tip, Dr. Hu tells us that “Another sign when the body wash fits well with your skin type is that after washing the skin should feel clean but not tight and not irritated.”

Skin concerns

These can include dermatological conditions and sensitivities, or outright allergies. You need to know both what your sensitivities are, and what works well with them. So be sure to read the label with an understanding of your skin, and you should be fine.

Scents

Scented body washes may cause irritation in those with sensitive skin or with sensitive noses. So people with this issue will want to steer clear of them.

In cases where you lack these sensitivities, it is still prudent to make sure you enjoy whatever scent your body wash has. After all, you’re going to be the one wearing the scent all day.

Convenience

Lastly, you want to consider the small touches. Well-made packaging and easy spreading makes your daily routines more pleasant. So, consider how the body wash is applied and how the application feels to you. For example, not all washes provide a lather, but some people may prefer the sensation of a foaming wash. Be sure to read the label before purchasing to make sure you’re getting exactly what you want.