If you are in tune with your skincare, then you know that an exfoliating product can be a crucial piece of the puzzle to keep your skin looking its best. There’s a few different reasons for that. For starters, exfoliating the skin can help to stimulate cell turnover so your skin looks smoother and more polished.

Face scrubs are an effective and easy way to help remove dead skin cells to reveal the beautiful skin that you have lurking beneath the surface. Relying on a handful of excellent ingredients, modern facial scrubs have really honed in on being able to exfoliate the skin without sacrificing a gentle approach.

Now, like all skincare products, it can be overwhelming when you start to look at face scrubs. Fortunately, we have done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and narrowed down our picks to our 17 favorite products for the best face scrubs available. Read on to find the perfect match for you and your skin type.

Dos and Don’ts of Face Scrubs

When it comes to using a face scrub, there’s a few details to be cognizant of. Exfoliation of your skin works by removing dead skin cells from the outer layer of your skin. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, exfoliation may not be ideal for everyone, and you should definitely consider your skin type when choosing a good exfoliator for you.

Exfoliation can be a useful tool for combatting clogged pores and increasing collagen production. Some people even like to exfoliate before shaving. But it’s important to let the ingredients do the work for you. Face scrubs will often feature small abrasives to remove the dead skin cells, so use gentle, circular, motions on your face and don’t over do it. Also, be sure to moisturize after exfoliating because it can be drying. Finally, don’t assume that more abrasiveness is better, because going too hard can cause damage.

Other things to consider include sticking to a schedule that makes sense for your skin, because exfoliation is not necessarily an every day thing. Also be sure to make sure that you are conscious about how the product you are considering fits into the rest of your skincare routine. For example, if you’re using products that use retinol or other products that can make the skin more sensitive, you may find that face scrubs can dry your skin.

The Best Faces Scrubs to Try Right Now

Leave it to Blu Atlas to find the perfect combination of exfoliation and keeping things gentle with this scrub. Relying on 96 percent of its ingredients coming from natural sources like plants and fruits, you can feel as good about using this pick as your face will feel after washing with it. It uses hibiscus flower extract, which is loaded with antioxidants, to fight off free radicals and pollutants, while jojoba seed oil replenishes the skin with vitamins B, C, and E to lock some precious moisture in. Lastly, bamboo stem extract works for anti-inflammation and some antibiotic properties. Importantly, we have tested this product, and trust us, it works like a scrub, but it doesn’t feel abrasive at all.

This pick is definitely a unique entry on a list of scrubs, seeing as it comes in a powdered form. With a rice base, it’s loaded with AHAs that release Papain, salicylic acid, and rice bran once it mixes with water. At the same time, this pick helps with nourishing through white tea, rice bran, and licorice to release phytic acid. Lastly, colloidal oatmeal and allantoin keeps the skin feeling calm. Reach for this gentle enough for daily usage option to even the skin tone. If you’re like other reviewers, you’ll definitely be purchasing it again thanks to its effective, yet gentle, nature.

Fruit and exfoliation go hand in hand. Enzymes and small amounts of exfoliating acids found in our favorite healthy snacks (think pineapple, strawberries, and papaya) effectively brighten the skin without the drying effects other exfoliants have. This plant-powered formula contains a yummy combination of strawberry, a natural source of salicylic acid to gently clear the pores, and rhubarb, which preserves our youthful complexion with its bounty of antioxidants.

It also blends exfoliating lactic acid, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and deep cleansing heilmoor clay. The result? Balanced, healthy-looking skin. Note that the Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant is a powder exfoliant, which is gentler on the skin and more suitable for daily use. Because it comes in a powder, it won’t be as messy in your shower or when traveling.

This pick from Dr. Brandt is a great choice for anyone looking for some serious scrubbing. That’s because it relies on both physical and chemical exfoliation for maximum effectiveness. The physical component comes through wood cellulose microgranules that are safe for exfoliation. Meanwhile, AHAs glycolic acid and lactic acid also assist with lowering the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish by Exuviance really is a triple threat. Dull, flaky skin doesn’t stand a chance against a blend of 10% glycolic acid, papaya enzymes, and professional-grade crystals that work harmoniously to unveil a brighter, smoother complexion.

Glycolic acid, in particular, is fantastic at helping fade pesky dark spots from sun damage or acne. The high percentage found in this polish is ultra-effective but might be too spicy for those with sensitive skin, so keep that in mind. With this face scrub, you don’t actually want to scrub your skin. Instead, go for a gentler approach, using circular motions to lightly massage it into the skin for around 30 seconds or so.

Whether you have dry, normal, combination, or oily skin, this pick from SkinCeuticals is made with you in mind. It uses hydrated silica to help with lifting dead cells and excess oil, as glycerin helps to provide immense and intense hydration. Lastly, aloe barbadensis leaf extract cools and refreshes while also moisturizing that newly exfoliated skin. Reach for this paraben, sulfate, soap, dye, and fragrance free option that one reviewer notes finds the perfect balance of “grit” without going overboard.

Is Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Facial Scrub a bit pricier than other picks on the market? Yes. But, does it boast a recipe that we think is worth it? Also yes. Relying on vitamin A and purslane, it’s geared toward regenerating the epidermal layer of the skin while working to create cell renewal for younger looking skin. Inside this formula, horse chestnut helps to facilitate microcirculation while precious silk extracts assist with providing moisture.

It is a luxury product, no doubt, but reviewers that are prone to dry skin love that it doesn’t leave their skin feeling dry, and the sensitively skinned folks also note that it works to gently remove flaky skin.

An organic blend of turmeric (to brighten dark spots and improve skin texture) and cinnamon (to improve circulation) overflow with antioxidants that give your skin a lit-from-within glow with this pick from Minimo.

Raw manuka honey—a powerhouse ingredient known for its healing abilities—hydrates and softens skin in this formula. It also contains gentle exfoliating enzymes that work with pure cane sugar to buff away dullness and target discoloration. This glow-boosting treatment can be used as a face scrub or mask. And in case you were worrying about the turmeric turning your skin or clothing yellow, no worries! It’s been formulated not to stain.

Come for the witty and playful name, stay for the excellent scrub. Exfolikate from Kate Somerville is designed for usage twice a week to smoothen the skin’s texture while minimizing pores. Inside this pick, you can expect the heavy lifting to be performed by AHA lactic acid and BHA salicylic acid to help loosen dead skin cells. Meanwhile, siica acts as a natural bead to exfoliate these newly loosened cells, while papaya, pumpkin, and pineapple enzymes work for enzymatic exfoliation by digesting the skin cells.

This pick from Shiseido is equal marks scrub and equal parts mask. Relying on clay, the mud-like texture of this mask really offers a spa level feel that softens and smooths the skin without drying it out. Inside, Satokibi, a Japanese sugarcane, helps to alleviate the degradation of sebum to assist with keeping pores from clogging. At the same time, the mineral clay helps to sop up any excess sebum as betaine, a vegetal exfoliant, assists with removing dead skin cells.

Using microcrystalline, which is a 100 percent, totally plant-based alternative to microbeads, this pick exfoliates and gets rid of dead cells. We love that it’s also loaded with antioxidants through black-currant and raspberry leaf extract which work to keep oil production at bay. If you’re wondering, the microcrystalline is made of cellulose and is uniformly sized to prevent any rough pieces from sneaking through. Feel free to reach for this choice a couple of times a week, because customers note that it’s not rough and works great.

Paula’s Choice also always seems to be our choice as well, thanks to the awesome ingredients this company uses. The UnScrub Gentle Cleansing Scrub features a milky-gel texture that relies on jojoba beads to exfoliate. Now, these are an interesting entry into the world of exfoliation, because they are both gentle, and naturally dissolving. As a result, Paula’s Choice notes that you won’t be able to over-scrub and damage the skin with micro tears like you might with other exfoliating products.

Why not treat your skin to the refreshing benefits of lemon? This pick from Ole Henriksen is like a delicious glass of lemonade for your skin, with lemon peel extract and sugar exfoliants to help with those pesky dead skin cells inhibiting you from having your best looking skin. But it goes beyond that, offering a chemical exfoliation with glycolic and lactic acids, as well as soothing elements courtesy of holy basil and chamomile extracts, making it a one size “do it all” product.

Dry skin types rejoice—this exfoliating scrub from Aesop is for you. The creamy formula is enhanced with rosehip oil, glycerin, and evening primrose oil to smooth, soothe, and strengthen the skin barrier. The creamy texture feels extremely luxe because it is.

The scrub exfoliates with a combination of finely ground quartz crystal, which physically sloughs away dead cell buildup, and lactic acid, which increases cell turnover and helps fade dark spots. Bonus: Lactic acid is also a humectant, meaning it draws water from the environment into the skin for a boost of hydration. Just another reason why this scrub is a win-win for dry skin. The addition of rosemary leaf and lavender extracts not only provides a spa-like scent but helps to keep skin feeling fresh and clean.

Don’t break the bank with this awesome pick from St. Ives. The super popular apricot scrub relies on walnut shell powder and apricot extract for a deep clean that smells as pleasant as it feels. Importantly, the walnut shell powder is milled precisely to ensure that each particle is perfectly smooth.

This pick is also dermatologist tested, oil free, and non-comedogenic, so there’s really no excuse not to give it a go.

Users can’t get enough of this minty green facial polish from Ranavat. Brimming with beneficial skin brighteners and A-plus Ayurvedic ingredients, we recommend this scrub for anyone dealing with dullness, acne, or uneven texture.

Exfoliating rice powder sweeps away dead skin cells to reveal radiant skin that’s been there all along. A duo of licorice root and ashwagandha fades dark spots and soothes stressed-out skin, making blemishes a thing of the past. The creamy texture, thanks to glycerin, lotus seed, sesame seed oil, and sweet almond oil, quenches the skin’s thirst for an all-around healthy glow.

Get your smooth look on with this awesome pick from Kiehl’s. This paraben and fragrance-free option can help to reduce discolorations when you use it three times weekly. Inside of the formula are micronized shells from the ocean, but crushed into a fine powder to help exfoliate. The other main ingredient this pick relies on is willow herb to nurture the skin and keep it soothed. Kiehl’s garners this pick for all skin types, and reviewers appreciate that it works to exfoliate without making their skin sore, with one reviewer noting that they never let themselves run out of this hot item.

What to Consider When Buying a Face Scrub

Ingredients

The main ingredient you should look for in a face scrub is a physical exfoliant of some sort, whether that’s a water-dissolving sugar granule or finely milled chickpea flour. Many face scrubs, like the Blu Atlas Exfoliating Scrub, sport a blend of several physical exfoliants that work together to improve cell turnover and radiance.

If you’re not in the market for a physical exfoliant, chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, and malic acid can work to get rid of dead skin cells. And if you’re concerned by the term “chemicals”, just be aware that these ingredients tend to come from fruit, so they are more natural than the name lets on.

In addition to having an exfoliant (or two or three), we recommend getting a face scrub loaded with other skin-loving ingredients like hydrators, emollients, and antioxidants that will boost overall skin health.

Exfoliants

All face scrubs contain some mechanical (or physical) exfoliant that scrubs away dead cells from the skin’s surface. The intensity of these physical buffers varies from formula to formula, but in general, all skin types want to look for evenly shaped granules (like jojoba beads) and finely milled particles such as rice or bamboo powder. These exfoliants will be gentler on the skin than exfoliants like walnut shells or coffee grounds with coarse, jagged edges known for causing damaging micro-tears in the skin.

To bump up the exfoliation factor, choose a face scrub that has dual (or even triple) exfoliating power. Some of the best face scrubs combine physical exfoliants with chemical exfoliants like AHAs or BHAs, or fruit enzymes that help shed dullness.

Skin Type

You want to ensure the formula is right for your skin for the best results. Combination, oily, and acne-prone skin can typically handle more intense exfoliation—which is great since these skin types also deal with more textural issues from clogged pores or breakouts. Those with blemish-prone skin should especially reach for a face scrub that contains chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid that will help clear clogged pores and minimize the occurrence of breakouts.

On the flip side, dry skin types will want a creamy, non-stripping formula enriched with hydrators and exfoliants like lactic acid. If you’re on the sensitive side, avoid any facial scrubs that use abrasive physical or chemical exfoliants that will be too harsh for your skin.

How do I use a face scrub?

So you bought yourself a wonderful new product and you can’t wait to use it. We feel you! But to make sure you get the most out of your new face scrub, be sure to do the following.

Step 1: Get your face damp, wild mild to warmish water if you prefer. You don’t want to start exfoliating on dry skin, as this will create too much friction and not allow the exfoliants to glide over the skin.

Step 2: Squeeze some out into the palm of your hands.

Step 3: Gentle, gentle, gentle. That’s the key. Lightly rub the scrub in circular motions around your face, covering everything, and focussing on areas that may be more prone to blackheads like the forehead or the nose.

Step 4: Massage for at least 30 seconds or as your product directs.

Step 5: Rinse with lukewarm water and gently pat your skin dry. Follow with the rest of your skincare routine, like serums, moisturizers, and sunscreen during the day.

How often should I use a face scrub?

Face scrubs are not necessarily an everyday product. Of course, it’s important to examine your brand’s specific instructions, and of course listen to your own skin. If you follow the instructions of your brand and find that it can cause discomfort, then use it less.

Generally, experts recommend exfoliating the face one to three times weekly, with recommendations for those with oily skin leaning more towards three times per week, and people with dry skin more often only needing to use the products once per week.

Can I use a face scrub if I have acne?

Yes and no. In general, exfoliation is beneficial for reducing acne. And certain exfoliants help with clogged pores, minor breakouts, and post-acne dark marks. However, it’s important to be aware that a physical scrub can cause irritation for acne.

Conversely, chemical exfoliants can be more specifically geared toward acne skin by using less irritating ingredients. People with acne may want to opt for scrubs that use Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid to assist with acne.