We all want to have clean skin to look our best and a proper cleanser is an excellent tool to have in your arsenal As Dr. Richard Bottiglione, a Board Certified Dermatologist for 50 years and founder of Dermatologist’s Choice Skincare explains, a cleanser can be used in the evening “to clean the makeup, oil, [and] dirt off before going to bed. This helps avoid acne and also is best when you plan on applying treatment creams with active ingredients to reduce wrinkles, dark spots or acne.”

And while there’s no shortage of excellent cleansers on the market, it can seem daunting and overwhelming when you go to your local drugstore as there are just too many options! But worry not because we have compiled a comprehensive list of our favorite picks to help you find the right option for you.

Now, when choosing a product to wash your face with, there’s a few things to consider. As Dr. Richard Bottiglione, a Board Certified Dermatologist for 50 years and founder of Dermatologist’s Choice Skincare, tells us that finding the right cleanser Dr. Bottiglione tells us that finding the right cleanser “depends on whether you have [a] dry, oily, or combination skin type.” For him, trial and error is really the name of the game, adding that “The best way to find the correct cleanser is really trying each one to see if it suits your skin and if it cleans off real well, and it doesn’t dry your skin out too much.”

Without further ado, read on to see our top picks for the best facial cleansers of 2024 to find the one that suits your needs.

For a top tier cleanser that will keep the oil at bay, this Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser from Blu Atlas really fits the bill. As the name implies, it relies on volcanic ash for its absorbency of oil and also for its ability to clean the skin. Beyond that, this product also boasts lactobacillus ferment filtrate to assist with soothing and fighting off things that can harm the skin. Lastly, pomegranate seed oil offers anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti aging benefits.

Reach for this bottle in one of three scents: classic, coconut apricot, and fragrance free. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

This pore cleanser uses AHA, BHA, and PHA to help get rid of build up and oil while also eliminating dead cells. It also has zero fragrance and is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. But what makes it the most interesting is that it comes out of the dispenser as a jelly and then turns to foam. Intrigued? Give it a go!

We have tried this pick, and trust us when we say, it is about as gentle as a cleanser can be, and that’s why we love it. It uses extracts from sugar beets and organic aloe vera juice to not only work to heal the skin but to protect it going forward from stressors you’ll encounter in your everyday life. It also uses food-grade algae to provide beta carotene, B vitamins, every essential amino acid, and chlorophyll to keep skin calm and moisturized.

It also has a very light and mild scent that we enjoyed.

This sulfate free pick from Dr. Loretta is the key to getting rid of the day’s buildup, whether that includes makeup, grime, or just pollution from being outside. At the same time, this pick features hydrolyzed algin to detoxify the skin, and marine peptides for hydration purposes. We also like that you can leave this on your skin, at the brand’s suggestion, for three minutes before washing, so you can almost treat it as a mask.

It features chamomile and ginger to deal with redness as well.

When you hear the word “exfoliating”, you probably don’t immediately think of the term gentle. If something is designed to help remove dead skin cells, well, how can it do that in a pleasant manner? We’ve tested this pick from Blu Atlas and trust us when we say, it somehow has found the ability to do both. That’s because it uses a series of highly beneficial ingredients like jojoba seed oil to seal moisture and provide vitamins B, C, and E, as well as bamboo stem extract for antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits to assist with inflamed skin. At the same time, hibiscus flower extract gets to work loading you up with antioxidants to protect against skin damage.

Glowing and radiant skin is just a quick facewash away with this cleansing gel, the carefully chosen ingredients all working together to revitalize and energize your skin. Mandelic acid has been included to help regulate your skin’s oil production, effectively preventing breakouts, unclogging pores, and brightening your skin.

This cleanser also uses a range of botanicals to support normal skin health. Licorice root, willow bark, and bearberry have been added to help do away with dark spots that form on your skin.

Hyper Even Gentle Brightening Cleansing Gel is also good for calming upset skin, the gentle additives fighting against inflammation and redness.

This pick comes recommended by Dr. Bottiglione, the founder of Dermatologist’s Choice Skincare. He tells us that it “has been clinically tested for 40 years on aging skin and is a very good choice for most people or 95% of the people to get all the oil and debris off the skin without drying it out.” It features glycolic acid, which Dr. Bottiglione notes is an ingredient that “rebuilds the collagen in the skin and exfoliates the dead skin to improve texture and tone.” Count us in.

Another top tier exfoliator, this pick from Dr. Brandt relies on two different angles of attack to exfoliate the skin. It uses micro-granules from wood cellulose to physically exfoliate, and glycolic acid and lactic acid, two AHAs, for chemical exfoliation. Don’t be frightened, glycolic acid and lactic acid are both naturally occurring, and in fact, 97% of the ingredients used by Dr. Brandt for this formulation are of natural origin. Reach for this if you want an exfoliator to help even, soften and smoothen the skin.

Reach for this pick from Skinfix if you’re struggling with acne breakouts. It includes some bonafide all around acne fighters like salicylic acid to clear out clogged pores, azelaic acid to assist with hyperpigmentation, glycolic acid for additional exfoliation and niacinamide to assist further with absorbing sebum.

It’s also allergy tested and pH balanced.

Another *pricier* pick, we love this option from Dr. Barbara Sturm for a few reasons. Namely, it acts as a two for one, providing both a cleansing foam and an exfoliator. Inside this concoction are enzymes that can handle dry and dead skin cell removal, as well as built up pollution from the day, and makeup. It also includes another one of our other favorite ingredients, vitamin C. And while pricier, it’s not necessarily a daily driver, so you can stretch your dollar with it and make it last.

A super affordable pick, this wash from Harry’s uses eucalyptus and peppermint for a cleansing that reviewers note provides a refreshing pick-me-up in the morning. Reach for it to get rid of dirt and other impurities on the skin. Just be careful to avoid getting it near the eyes! That pleasant refreshing feeling may be a bit much for your sensitive eyeballs.

This cleanser uses AHA glycolic acid to assist with exfoliating the skin naturally and eliminating dead skin cells to reveal the tone and texture underneath. At the same time, glycerin works diligently to hydrate the skin. And, this pick is Ph balanced to avoid stripping the barrier, and it’s perfectly fine for dry, normal, oily, and combination skin alike.

Focussed on gentle yet effective ingredients, this pick from EltaMD is our choice for an excellent cleanser that goes above and beyond. Using three amino acids, a clinical trial found this pick to work for strengthening the skin barrier and lowering skin water loss after seven days. Meanwhile, amino acid surfactants, lactylate and Alkyl Polyglycosides clean while avoiding irritation, as bisabolol and ginger root extract help calm skin and reduce redness.

This pick is oil free, hypoallergenic, con-comedogenic, fragrance-free, paraben free, and dye free. Sensitively skinned reviewers like it and note that it doesn’t leave their skin feeling tight or dry.

The nice thing about CeraVe is that you can find it in most drug stores, and it makes excellent products. This hydrating facial cleanser is gently designed to be used for the face or the body, and it’s loaded with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin to be just as hydrating as it is cleansing. Fortunately, it also doesn’t leave behind a greasy feel in the name of hydration.

An added bonus of this pick is that it’s eczema friendly, with a certification from the National Eczema Association. It can be used morning and night for normal to dry skin, as well. So come for the price tag, and stick around for the wonderful clean.

Go for a deep clean with this pick from Kiehl’s. It’s able to do just that without drying or stripping the skin, while also keeping the skin calm through calendula. It also includes glycerin, which is used as a humectant to not only moisturize but to keep your skin feeling soft.

People with oily skin like this option, and while somewhat pricier than other picks, reviewers note that a little bit goes a long way.

This gentle facial cleanser from Lancome Paris has been infused with white lotus and Rose de Franc to help soothe and pamper your skin.It deeply penetrates into your pores, removing impurities without over-drying, effectively purifying your skin. This means it can be happy, healthy, and radiant.

Nelumbo nucifera flower extract has also been included for its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. This foaming facial cleanser is best suited to those with oil or combination skin and is especially good at improving the appearance of pores.

Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser is a great option for those wanting something they can use

daily without worrying about drying out their skin. This silky smooth facial cleanser helps to replenish your skin’s natural moisture while still managing to leave it fresh and clean. The hydrating formula is packed full of moisture-boosting ingredients to help ensure your skin is as plump as possible.

Your skin’s natural barrier will remain intact after cleansing, ensuring you don’t upset the pH balance or normal and healthy bacteria that live there. Some of the notable ingredients in Paula’s Choice Optimal Results Hydrating Cleanser are extract of green tea leaf, Chamomilla recutita, and Camelia oleifera. They help to promote good skin health, leaving your face glowing.

Aveeno is a pretty common name when it comes to skincare, and their Foaming Facial Cleanser has helped them get there. This cleanser foams up into a great lather, includes 0.5% salicylic acid to discourage acne, and it has soy extracts that help to visibly improve skin texture.

If you struggle with acne, this cleanser is especially good for you. It is very lightweight and will work to not clog your pores.

This pick from Mizz Korea is a part of a larger skin protocol (that you should definitely check out) but it can be bought individually. Reach for it at the end of the day to wash off makeup or SPF, and enjoy the hydration it provides through ingredients like its blend of hyaluronic acids to promote great looking skin.

It also features a hydrolyzed lupine protein to help alleviate fine lines and wrinkles, while assisting with acne and inflammation thanks to its antioxidants.

If you’re looking for some extra exfoliation, this pick from St. Ives is built with you in mind. It utilizes 100 percent natural walnut shell powder that finely milled particles designed to exfoliate just the outer layers of dead skin cells, leaving your skin undamaged. And, this pick features apricot fruit extract, which the brand loves, and customers love for the smell. Finally, this pick uses an oat protein extract to further keep the moisture in your skin.

This pick is another affordable drugstore pick, which we love for convenience and the fact that it won’t break the bank while still cleaning your skin well.

This foaming option is designed for people who know the benefits of vitamin C for the skin. The vitamin C in this pick is from lychee fruit extract, which loads the skin up with antioxidants to protect it from free radicals. This cleanser also includes vitamin B5 to help moisturize, and plant derived allantoin to help keep that skin soothed and calm.

Reviewers love the pleasant scent and note that it works well for sensitive combination skin.

Breakouts are a pretty rough time, and it’s even worse if you feel like there’s nothing you can do about it. Worry not! With PanOxyl’s Acne Foaming Wash, you don’t have to put up with unnecessary breakouts any longer.

PanOxyl’s Acne Foaming Cleanser has a special ingredient that helps to soothe your skin during a breakout as well as discourage breakouts from occurring in the first place. 10% benzoyl peroxide will work to fight against breakouts, ensuring your skin looks as good as possible. It is a maximum strength antimicrobial option that kills the bacteria that causes acne, and helps clear dirt from the pores.

Now this is a cleansing product that we can almost guarantee you’ve never seen before, and that’s because it comes in the form of a powder. Featuring plant-based ingredients like oat, kaolin clay and vitamin E, it is intentionally designed to be mild enough for all skin types, while being hypoallergenic and non-irritating.

When you order this option, it comes with a refillable bottle and a pouch of the powder, then all you have to do is add water to mix the two. In terms of sustainability, this bottle is estimated to save seven plastic bottles per year, which we can also seriously get on board with.

Another gentle pick, this foaming cleanser from Caudalie earns high marks from us because it features antioxidants to deal with things like makeup, but not at the cost of your skin being stripped. Utilizing hydrating elements like green grape, chamomile and sage, this option has 97% natural origin ingredients and has a pleasant, but subtle scent.

This face and body wash from La Roche-Posay is great as a gentle cleanser, promising to hydrate your skin for up to 24 hours. It is ultra-gentle, free of soaps and fragrances, and is perfect for those with sensitive skin. If you have eczema or are prone to dry skin, this face and body wash may be just what you need.

There’s a reason Cetaphil’s products come recommended by dermatologists for sensitive skin. This gentle cleanser offers a substantial clean while providing 48 hours of hydration through hydrating ingredients like glycerin and other excellent ingredients like vitamins B3 and B5. And, this non-comedogenic formula is gentle enough and fragrance free and works to soothe, hydrate, and restore.

You may love drinking matcha, so why wouldn’t you love putting it on your face? This cleanser from Krave Beauty uses matcha for its antioxidant properties while also assisting with hydration and soothing the skin. But it doesn’t stop there, it boasts hemp seed oil to load the skin with omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids to assist with moisturizing, while sodium PCA further intensely hydrates the skin.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I look for when choosing a facial cleanser?

When it comes to picking the right facial cleanser for you, Dr. Bottiglione tells us (as mentioned above) that it will mainly come down to the type of skin you have, be it dry, oily, or combination. For people with dry skin, hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin can be helpful.

Conversely, if you struggle with oily skin, you can opt for picks that feature salicylic acid, which helps lower the skin’s sebum production. Combination skin features areas that aremore oily, like the t-zone, and other areas that are dry. For this more unique case, be sure to try out products specifically designed with this concern in mind.

And if you have sensitive skin, be mindful of avoiding harsh ingredients or washes that contain alcohol or fragrances. Just because something smells great, that doesn’t mean it’s great for your particular skin!

An overall good rule of thumb is to try a wash on a small spot of your skin before using it to wash your entire face.

What facial cleanser do dermatologists recommend the most?

When looking for a good facial cleanser, it is always a wise idea to get as much information as possible. One good way to be certain the cleanser you’re looking at is suitable for those with sensitive skin is to look for a dermatologist’s recommendation.

Many of the top skin care brands will consult with dermatologists while developing a new product, so it’s pretty common that a dermatologist will have had some input on whatever facial cleanser you’re looking at.

Dermatologists generally like products that are gentle and don’t use alcohol. So, be on the lookout for products that have dermatologist recommendations on the bottle, like the Cetaphil | Gentle Skin Cleanser.

What is the best facial cleanser for aging skin?

Dr. Bottiglione recommends cleansers with glycolic acid for aging skin, explaining that “Aging skin benefits a great deal from active ingredients like glycolic because it rebuilds the collagen in the skin and exfoliates the dead skin to improve texture and tone.”

Other good ideas include cleansers with alpha hydroxy acids to help with surface lines and wrinkles. It is also a good idea to choose a facial cleanser that has moisturizers added in. Moisturizers will help to hydrate your skin, encouraging it to be plump and radiant.

And finally, a piece of advice: don’t scrub too hard when you’re washing your face. Gentle pressure and small circles will do the trick. Pushing too hard translates to pulling on your skin, which isn’t good for keeping skin plump and youthful.