The Best Night Face Moisturizers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sleep is vital for a number of reasons, but did you know that getting the right amount of sleep is also necessary for optimal DNA recovery in the skin? Moreover, chronic poor sleep quality has been found to be associated with aging signs and diminished skin barrier function, So, considering how important sleep is for your skin, why not make the most of it by providing that same skin with moisturizer and nutrients throughout the night?

And for people that don’t want to feel moisturizer on their face during the day, putting it on at night can be the answer. According to Dr. Richard Bottiglione, Board Certified Dermatologist and founder of Dermatologist’s Choice Skincare, “If you have any dryness or redness or scaliness, that would give you the opportunity then to put a good moisturizer on to help soothe and restore the skin.” And with additional ingredients that can help with things like anti-aging, a night moisturizer can be a powerful tool in your skincare arsenal.

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite moisturizers that we think are suited toward helping all types of skin look their best in the morning. Read on to see why they are helpful, and what our picks are.

Night vs. Day Moisturizers: What’s the Difference?

As explained to us by Dr. Bottiglione, “The difference between a nighttime moisturizer and daytime would be personal preference, but I would say a thicker moisturizer probably is better for the evening and a thinner moisturizer in the morning is best so it dries and it’s easier to put your makeup on and a sunscreen.” And in our experience and research, this oftentimes proves to be the case; more thickly designed options can be given enough time to set in overnight and the wearers don’t have to be self conscious about walking around with it on their face and potentially looking glossy during the day.

Additionally, Dr. Bottiglione tells us that “Another consideration is if you are using a glycolic cream or TCA cream acid or retina acid I would tend to use the stronger one at night and the milder one in the morning.” He also explains that for ingredients that some people may be sensitive to, and which may cause redness, using them at night can be a good solution.

Importantly, some ingredients are valuable for usage during the day, like SPF, while some that can make the skin sensitive like retinol may best be suited toward night.

Here are our picks for the best night face moisturizers of 2024!

It should come as no surprise that this product is on our list because Blu Atlas is really one of our favorites. This small but mighty bottle is loaded up with awesome ingredients like mango seed butter, which has vitamins E and C, which may offer protection against everyday stressors like pollution. Beyond that, seaweed extract assists with exfoliation and regulating oil production to leave your skin looking bright. Finally, a surplus of vitamin C comes in the form of ascorbic acid, because, well, can you ever have enough vitamin C?

We also love that this pick is from 96% natural origins, and that it can be bought in classic, coconut apricot, and fragrance free options.

This pick from Dr. Bottiglione’s line or products features glycolic acid, an ingredient that Dr. Bottiglione recommends for aging skin. This naturally occurring ingredient comes from sugar cane, and it is able to deeply penetrate the pores while also breaking the bonds of dry and damaged skin. At the same time, it works to exfoliate and help with collagen stimulation.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly yet high-quality option, we suggest checking out this night cream from clean beauty brand Acure. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is made to plump the skin to smooth the appearance of wrinkles while simultaneously calming the complexion for a more comfortable feel.

The Ultra Hydrating Overnight Dream Cream is powered by melatonin, which provides antioxidant benefits and hemp seed oil, a moisturizing and soothing ingredient. It also contains shitake mushroom, which further works to promote skin comfort.

Additionally, this cream is powered by a range of nutrient-dense oils, including apricot kernel, avocado and sweet almond oils. They not only strengthen the skin, but work to boost moisture levels for a softer and healthier complexion.

For those willing to splurge for a high-performance product, we suggest checking out the Super Anti-Aging Face Cream from Dr. Barbara Sturm. The powerful formula works to diminish multiple signs of aging while strengthening and protecting the complexion.

This cream is formulated with marine plankton extract, an ingredient packed with minerals and antioxidants that fortify and defend the skin against free radical damage. This ingredient also smooths lines while helping to firm and tighten the complexion. It works alongside radiance-boosting meadow knotweed extract and antioxidant-rich purslane extract, which soothes and nourishes the skin.

Additionally, this moisturizer is packed with ingredients that enhance the barrier and boost moisture levels. This includes shea butter, squalane, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, panthenol, olive oil, and avocado oil.

There’s nothing ordinary about the way this moisturizer treats your skin. As the brand’s most nourishing moisturizer, it has been found in clinical testing to boost skin hydration by 68%. Inside, it uses PhytoCeramides for overall skin quality appearance and skin lipids. Lather it on before bed and wake up feeling hydrated.

Hyaluronic acid is a powerful ingredient that has been found to hold moisture while promoting firmness and radiance in the skin, so a cream that uses it is a perfect idea for bedtime. We love this pick from Dr. Brandt because it’s able to hydrate the skin for up to 72 hours, so it’s really a lot of bang for your buck. How does it do this? Well, it features hydropeptides to make the hyaluronic acid even more effective, and it also uses HA4, which is a combo of four molecular weights of hyaluronic acid so you can make sure the different layers of your skin are all being targeted.

Don’t let the oh so pleasant scent and quick absorbing formula of this option fool you, Junk Theory’s Palo gets to work at night with some seriously amazing ingredients. It features the Kakadu plum, which Junk Theory notes has the highest source of vitamin C available, with more than 100 times that of an orange, so you can expect some serious antioxidant benefits from this pick. But it doesn’t stop there, this option also includes algae and sea kelp for a combo of lipids, minerals, vitamins, and amino acids to assist with stressed out skin by reducing redness.

This decadent First Aid Beauty night cream is created to plump the skin with moisture as it repairs itself overnight. The anti-aging formula works to soften and smooth while diminishing fine lines and wrinkles and boosting firmness. While it’s powerful and effective, it’s still gentle enough for sensitive skin.

The Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream is crafted with colloidal oatmeal, a high-performance soothing ingredient that minimizes irritation and general discomfort. It works alongside a peptide blend that smooths fine lines for a more youthful look, as well as glutaline-in-tense, which firms the skin. Sodium hyaluronate also draws moisture to the skin and seals it in, while acacia decurrens flower wax conditions the skin.

We also love that this moisturizer has a clean formula, which is made without artificial fragrances, colorants, drying alcohols, parabens or phthalates. The dermatologist tested moisturizer is also vegan, cruelty-free and non-comedogenic.

This affordable pick from Harry’s doesn’t skimp on the quality. It’s designed to be lightweight and non-greasy so you can wake up feeling and looking your best. This small but mighty bottle includes some of our favorites like niacinamide and glycerin, so sign us up!

As far as we are concerned, no list of moisturizing products can really be deemed complete until something from Weleda is on it. We like this pick in particular because it features shea butter to help keep your face moisturized as well as blue gentian extract to help with firmness and to *soothe* the skin. Finally, edelweiss extract is added with the intent of binding to free radicals for some serious antioxidant power to keep the skin protected.

Elta MD aims to capitalize on the natural recovery that occurs in the body when sleeping, and we are here for it. Using an AAcomplex (a combo of three amino acids) this pick helps lower the appearance of redness, while loading up the skin with hydration. Beyond that, it features antioxidants to fight off free radical damage, and it’s also paraben-free, dye free, fragrance free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist tested, and can be used on acne prone skin. That checks a lot of boxes for us.

Another one of our top recommendations for anyone looking for an anti-aging night moisturizer is the Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line-Correcting Overnight Cream from Philosophy. It’s designed to diminish the look of lines, while boosting moisture levels and improving overall skin tone.

This Philosophy moisturizer is powered by multiple forms of vitamin C that work to brighten the complexion. The antioxidant also protects against everyday stressors, keeping the skin radiant and youthful.

The creamy moisturizer is also made with hyaluronic acid, which boosts hydration levels for soft and supple skin. Peptides firm and reduce signs of aging, while Indian gentian extract soothes and provides antioxidant benefits.

Okay, so Drunk Elephant recommends using this night and day, but it still definitely deserves to be on our overnight list. Boasting a peptide complex that plumps and firms the skin, pygmy waterlily stem cell extract for soothing and moisturizing benefits, soybean folic acid ferment extract for elasticity, as well as acetyl glutamine (an amino acid) for soothing and strengthening the skin barrier, this really leaves no stone unturned for a regenerative night of sleep for your face’s skin.

If those ingredients sound like a lot to make sense of, just know that a clinical study found this cream to improve tone and radiance in 96% of trial participants, while providing an improvement in texture for 93% of participants.

This SkinCeuticals night cream is an ideal choice for anyone with normal to dry skin looking for a formula that will renew and refresh the complexion as it rehydrates for soft, glowing skin. It combines exfoliants with other ingredients that fight signs of aging, discoloration and texture as you sleep.

The Renew Overnight Dry formula features a 10% hydroxy acid complex to get rid of dead and dull skin cells, to show the brighter skin underneath. The formula is also infused with aloe, evening primrose extracts, and chamomile for soothing dry skin and restoring the skin’s plumpness.

This pick from French skincare brand Filorga uses a hexapeptide to relax the skin, hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and alleviate wrinkles, a plant extract to lower dehydration wrinkles, and an active exfoliating ingredient to help smooth micro cracks in the skin. That approach aims to handle wrinkles in any way that they present themselves, whether they be deep set wrinkles, surface wrinkles, or dehydration wrinkles.

This Drmtlgy night cream uses the power of five different peptides to improve firmness and texture, while softening fine lines and wrinkles to restore a youthful glow.

In addition to the peptides, this anti-aging night moisturizer features three ceramides that enhance barrier health and seal moisture into the skin. The rich and creamy formula also contains shea butter, which improves moisture levels and nourishes the skin, as well as vitamin E, a nourishing antioxidant that defends the skin against free radical damage that can contribute to signs of aging. This moisturizer is also made without oils, fragrances or parabens.

With an antioxidant blend to help fend off signs of aging, hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated and plump, and retinol to diminish the appearance of wrinkles, Paula’s Choice is our choice for you. We love that it combines hydrating elements with retinol so you can get the best of both worlds. Plus, the retinol concentration is low, so it’s a good way to ease into that ingredient for people that are new to it.

Cetaphil is a super popular brand and for good reason. In particular, we love that this pick is dermatologist tested and proven to be gentle on sensitive skin. Utilizing hyaluronic acid, it keeps the skin feeling smooth, and the best part is that it’s lightweight, oil and fragrance free, and hypoallergenic.

Another gentle yet high-performance night cream that we love is the Advanced Night Ceramide Cream from Medik8. This moisturizer plumps the skin with moisture while supporting barrier health, and has been proven to soften the appearance of fine lines in wrinkles in just seven days. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, and made without artificial fragrances, synthetic colors, parabens or phthalates.

This Medik8 cream is formulated with a multi-ceramide complex. This complex restores the barrier, while locking moisture into the skin. It’s joined by an antioxidant complex that combines saskatoon berry and dragon fruit extracts with a powerful peptide. This complex is designed to enhance the skin’s overnight rejuvenation process. A final ingredient worth highlighting is n-acetyl glucosamine, which leaves the skin feeling smooth and hydrated.

If your skin is begging for an extra dose of hydration, we highly recommend checking out this moisturizer from Belif. It’s designed to restore dry and dull skin, promoting a glowing complexion with a soft and supple look and feel.

The Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask is formulated with Scottish heather. This herb has potent anti-inflammatory benefits, and works to promote a more comfortable complexion. It works alongside another herb called lady’s mantle, which moisturizes the skin. At the same time, a super hydrating blend of extracts – including oat kernel, calendula, raspberry leaf and chickweed extracts – increases hyaluronic acid in the skin for a plump, smooth and healthy complexion.

Anyone with sensitive, allergy-prone skin knows how difficult it can be to find effective formulas that don’t aggravate the complexion. Thankfully, La Roche-Posay has created this night moisturizer to be safe for even the most sensitive skin. It’s made without ingredients that may cause irritation (such as fragrances, parabens, drying alcohols and preservatives), and has been dermatologist and allergy tested.

This cream is made to soften, smooth and comfort the skin as you sleep. It’s formulated with neurosensine, a synthetic dipeptide that deeply soothes the skin, as well as vitamin E, which provides antioxidant benefits. The moisturizer also features thermal spring water from La Roche-Posay, France, which soothes as it nourishes the skin with minerals and trace elements.

In addition to these ingredients, this moisturizer features niacinamide, which restores the barrier and helps improve uneven skin tone. Shea butter and glycerin also work together to ensure the skin is left feeling soft and supple when you wake up.

We know blueberries are delicious, but what can they offer you in your skincare line? Well, according to Eminence Organic Skin Care, the ability to deep clean the pores while tightening and toning the skin. This cream also features soy to lower the appearance of wrinkles, while shea butter helps to moisturize the skin. Other ingredients that are worth mentioning include raspberry juice for vitamins, grape seed oil for hydration, and calendula oil to further moisturize.

Antioxidants are the name of the game with this pick from Youth to the People, with it featuring maqui, the most antioxidant dense fruit in the world according to the brand. It also includes vitamin C, to keep the skin feeling firm and tight, and squalane to boost hydration while keeping the pores unclogged. Lastly, prickly pear also works to promote hydration while alleviating redness.

This awesome mask from Farmacy works to refine pores while strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier. It balances oil and helps to create a smooth complexion. It also features 3% panthenol to replenish the skin’s barrier, while at the same time beta-glucan works to protect the skin from irritation. And as the name implies, it features niacinamide, which evens the skin’s texture.

Anyone dealing with stubborn dark spots can benefit from adding this REN night cream to their routine. The deeply hydrating cream is designed to lighten discoloration and brighten the overall complexion for a radiant and even skin tone.

This glow-boosting night cream is crafted with an encapsulated algae complex, which works to reduce the appearance of pigmentation. At the same time, glycogen from corn helps to lock moisture in.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream is also made with ingredients that support barrier health and plump the skin with moisture. This includes glycerin, jojoba seed oil and squalane.