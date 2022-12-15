The Ultimate Ingredient Duo for Fading Dark Spots — Fast and Naturally

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to fading dark spots, ingredients matter. If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably tried facials, esthetician appointments, and every mask under the sun. Exploring skin care products can be both fun and frustrating, especially when you don’t see your desired results.

No matter what kind of skin you have — dry, oily, or combination — if you’ve been long searching for a skincare routine that delivers results and helps fade hyperpigmentation, we have a suggestion about where to look.

Hint: It’s mother nature.

All-natural ingredients have been used in skincare for centuries. As science continues to evolve, we’re finding more and more evidence that these ingredients can help you get a smooth and even skin tone, revitalize your skin’s firmness, and help address those pesky dark spots.

In this case, we’re talking about our favorite plant-derived helpers: aloe vera and turmeric. Aloe vera is a viscous extract, and turmeric is a ground spice.

Aloe vera extract is frequently advertised as an aftersun product, and turmeric shows up everywhere, from food to teas to protein powder. But what do these ingredients actually do for the skin? And how can they help you get rid of and prevent dark spots and hyperpigmentation?

Keep reading to learn more — or check out Gleamin’s website for a mask that can help you get the dark spot-free skin you’ve been searching for.

Should I DIY an Aloe Vera and Turmeric Mask?

Because aloe vera and turmeric are such common household products, some people try to take things into their own hands with DIY aloe vera and turmeric masks — but these homemade “solutions” can actually do more harm than good.

It turns out that even YouTube tutorials with millions of views can lead you astray. The type of aloe vera and turmeric you use matter — some are higher quality than others, and many aren’t pure aloe or turmeric, instead being mixed with other ingredients like skin-irritating fragrance. Plus, certain types of turmeric can stain the skin, meaning that it might contribute to your pigmentation woes instead of addressing them.

Even if you manage to find the right types of aloe vera and turmeric for your skin, it’s easy for DIY formulations to become unstable. Unstable formulas can diminish in quality, functionality, and aesthetics quickly, especially if stored inappropriately.

Stability testing in professional skincare provides an added layer of protection to help ensure your mask stays helpful and safe until its clearly-stated expiration date.

What Can Aloe Vera and Turmeric Do for Your Skin?

Aloe vera is an impressive little plant. For such a mild substance, it’s actually quite powerful in aiding skin healing and helping to fight inflammation. Meanwhile, turmeric has a long history: It’s been used in cuisine, cosmetics, and medicine for centuries — especially in India and other parts of Southeast Asia, where it originally was grown.

So, what can these powerful ingredients actually do for your face?

Helps Reduce Hyperpigmentation

When these ingredients are combined together, they are a potent duo to help reduce hyperpigmentation. Turmeric actually inhibits the production of melanin which is responsible for all forms of hyperpigmentation. Meanwhile, aloe vera’s aloin and aloesin chemicals reduce hyperpigmentation by destroying existing melanin cells while preventing new melanin formation.

Blemishes like sun spots, dark spots, and red patches are no match for these two ingredients combined.

Helps Brighten the Skin

Turmeric works as a natural lightening agent for the skin thanks to curcumin — the same antioxidant that helps inhibit melanin production.

Antioxidants are compounds that inhibit oxidation, a process that is triggered by the presence of something called free radicals. Free radicals come from a variety of sources, including pollution, smog, the sun’s rays, and dust.

When free radicals overpower our body and create oxidative stress, they begin to break down our skin’s collagen, contributing to premature wrinkles, sun spots, and dark spots.

Turmeric’s natural antioxidant compounds fight back, restoring your skin’s collagen. They’re pretty hardcore.

At the same time, aloe vera’s aloin brightens as it reduces hyperpigmentation, providing a double dose of skin rejuvenation.

Helps Hydrate the Skin

Ensuring that our skin is getting enough hydration is difficult. As the outermost part of our body, it’s extremely exposed to all sorts of damage. Aloe vera and turmeric help hydrate the skin to restore its protective barrier and ensure it can retain water.

The result? Glowing, hydrated skin that looks like it’s being lit from the inside out.

Get the Even Tone You’ve Been Searching for With Gleamin

If you’re not already sold on what turmeric and aloe vera can do for hyperpigmentation and dark spots, allow us to blow your mind with some before and after images. These are all real customers of a brand called Gleamin, which uses all-natural ingredients to target dark spots.

Gleamin is a relatively new skin brand, but it’s already become one of the internet’s favorites, all thanks to their much-hyped vitamin C face mask. This mask contains only clean, natural ingredients, but it’s a powerful tool against hyperpigmentation.

Check out Gleamin’s hard-working masks today for the skin of your dreams.

Gleamin’s Viral Vitamin C Face Mask

Turmeric and aloe vera are the star ingredients in this face mask, which also includes kaolin clay from the Australian Outback, Kakadu plum, and desert lime for their potent doses of vitamin C.

This mask is helping people achieve the skin of their dreams — and perhaps most impressively, it’s helping to reduce the appearance of even the most stubborn dark spots and acne scars. These results really need to be seen to be believed.

Gleamin recommends that customers use the mask two to three times a week for 10 minutes. Its gentle and organic ingredients are safe to use that often, leaving the skin looking more radiant after each treatment.

Just look at some of the highlights from their reviews:

“It’s [the] best product for my face I have ever used and I have tried a lot.”

“I have noticed more vibrant, glowy skin after I use the mask. My hyperpigmentation is slowly starting to fade as well.”

“This mask is amazing. I am starting my second jar. I love that it’s helping me with my dark spots and hyperpigmentation.”

With over 500,000 customers, Gleamin is the real deal. In their consumer trial, 86% of customers reported improved skin after just one use, and 93% of customers agreed the mask helped them fade their dark spots.

For all different skin tones and textures and all different experiences, Gleamin is proof positive that Mother Nature gave us all the ingredients we need for clear, balanced skin.

See What Natural Ingredients Can Do for You

Whether you’ve tried everything or you’re just beginning your skincare journey, Gleamin can help you reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots with a simple but effective face mask. Used regularly, their vitamin C mask gives customers brighter, clearer, and even skin.

Ready to see what aloe vera and turmeric can do for your skin? Try out a jar of Gleamin’s vitamin C face mask for yourself.

Each jar comes with its own soft applicator brush, helping you evenly distribute the product onto your face.

Once you see how these ingredients can change your skin, you can subscribe for monthly deliveries of the mask at a lower price to keep that glow going.

