Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for the best products possible to create a viable base for your makeup look? You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to do so. Thanks to Elf Cosmetics, you can get an entire collection of primers and bases to give you the freshest, smoothest, most long-lasting makeup application you’ve had in a long time. All you have to do is swipe on, brush on, or apply these goodies with your fingers to make sure your face is ready for all the gorgeous makeup products to come.

From a grippy primer that holds on to your foundation like no one’s business to a pore-concealing putty that makes your skin look like it’s airbrushed, all of these Elf Cosmetics goodies go hand in hand to make you look like you just stepped out of a photo shoot.

These 5 Must-Have Elf Products Make a Flawless Base for Any Makeup Look

Elf Power Grip Primer

This gel-based face primer serves up hydration and the ultimate grip that attaches to your makeup and won’t let go. Goes on clear and leaves skin tacky with a dewy finish so your foundation stays on all day and all night.

Get the Elf Power Grip Primer for $10 at Elf Cosmetics!

Elf Poreless Putty Primer

Say goodbye to your pores with this makeup-locking face primer. Smooth it on with its velvety texture and blur all your imperfections. Then add your makeup for a flawless finish that looks great on any complexion and any skin type.

Get the Elf Poreless Putty Primer for $10 at Elf Cosmetics!

Elf Tone Adjusting Face Primer

Have facial redness? Need to smooth out your complexion and your tone a bit? Try this primer with a neutral matte finish that can minimize redness, blotchiness, and other issues with your complexion for your best makeup application yet.

Get the Elf Tone Adjusting Face Primer for $10 at Elf Cosmetics!

Elf Brightening Lavender Face Primer

This face primer is all about making sure your skin looks its best. Not only does it prep your skin so makeup and foundation glide on smoothly, but it helps tone out redness and other impurities so you have the freshest face to build on, and a totally brightened look to add your foundation and other makeup items to.

Get the Elf Brightening Lavender Face Primer for $8 at Elf Cosmetics!

Elf Jelly Pop Dew Primer

If you have dull or dry skin, this primer can give you hydration with sheer coverage while brightening up dull and dry skin. It can even cover more yellow skin tones with a matte finish that’ll keep your makeup in place all day.

Get the Elf Jelly Pop Dew Primer for $10 at Elf Cosmetics!