This Cult Favorite Gentle Moisturizer ‘Delivers Intense Hydration’

Whether you have a multi-step skincare routine or you slather on face wash, rinse, and run out of the door a good moisturizer is a must. It can be difficult to find one that works with your skin type and also serves the type of hydration you’re looking for. If your skin is picky about the type of moisturizer it likes to work with, this one in particular might work well for you, especially since customers seem to absolutely love it.

The Eight Saints Daydreamer Soothing Moisturizer is just $32 at Amazon, and it was made for sensitive skin. Fast absorbing and crafted from organic ingredients, it’s packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to make your skin feel comfortable, drenched with moisture, and refreshed, all thanks to clean ingredients.

Whether your skin issues are dryness, tightness, redness, or overall dehydration, there are ways to combat all of that with the “eight saints” of ingredients that come in every bottle from this brand. It locks in hydration using the same properties as the oils your skin produces. Plus, an infusion of citrus makes it smell positively amazing. But what customers really love is the fact that it continues to moisturize for 24 hours after you apply, which is a major boon.

With geranium flower water, cocoa seed butter, hyaluronic acid, and Vitamin E, you get anti-aging properties, skin-plumping help, calming ingredients, and a skin barrier to keep all the good stuff in. So if you need something new to try and keep your skin looking and feeling its best, it might be time to try Eight Saints.

