This Lace-Trimmed Blouse Is Perfect for Day to Night Casual Looks

When you’ve got business to take care of or a situation that requires you to dress a bit more upscale than you normally do, you likely reach for a comfortable business casual top. But what if you had a suitable blouse that ticked all the boxes that’s super flattering at an affordable price? Guess what! You can get just that from Walmart and you won’t have to pay half of your paycheck for it.

The JWD Lace Trim Tunic Blouse is just $18 at Walmart, and it’s a fun and flattering blouse that you can wear for a variety of situations. While one of our favorite shades is black, you can get this blouse in a variety of different colors. It’s slimming, lightweight, and just the right length so it skims your curves and looks great on any body type. It has a flattering scoop neck and a hi-lo lace trim with shorter sleeves, so it’s the type of top that can look great with slacks, skirts, heels, or even sandals depending on the weather.

Get the JWD Lace Trim Tunic Blouse for just $18 at Walmart!

Most importantly, it’s lightweight, cool, and modest enough to not show any skin if you need to wear it for an engagement that you want to stay covered up at. It’s also so amazingly soft, you won’t want to take it off. It can take you from a business lunch to a fun outing with friends in a flash, and all you might need to do is change accessories.

This is a great option for whether you want to look good for a professional situation or turn some heads at a fancy dinner. And if you want to wear it as part of a casual look, it’s good for that too. But the best thing about it? It’s less than $20! Go buy one in every color – you know you want to!

