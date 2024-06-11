Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s an old saying that a woman who changes her hair is a woman preparing to change her life. We happen to agree with that sentiment! Whether you’re going from brunette to blonde or using black dye to cover up gray strands, there’s so much change on the other side of a new hair color. Frankly, it’s like elevating from one level of confidence to the next.

Using permanent hair dye to change the color of your strands is a classic way to switch up your look. Redken’s Cover Fusion Advanced Performance Permanent Color Cream delivers natural-looking results. No one will know your new color didn’t grow directly from your scalp.

It’s a stylist-loved treatment that provides 100% dimensional coverage in 9 tonal families, ranging from natural ash to natural gold. The permanent treatment has a low ammonia formula that makes clients and stylists more comfortable. Fashionistas looking to cover grays can use this cream too. It has a unique technology designed to address the needs of aging strands. Best of all? You can create customizable colors when you combine Cover Fusion shades.

It’s pretty easy to use. Mix the cream with a 20-volume pro-oxide cream developer. Allow it to process without heat for 35 minutes, or up to 45 minutes on resistant hair types. Follow your standard wash day routine after the cream processes and you’re good to go.

Redken shoppers are so impressed with this dye. “[I’ve] loved this product for 10 years, [it provides] great cover and color control with pre-mixed color and [a] nice creamy consistency for easy application. Another five-star reviewer raved, “This line is so easy to use [and] understand, and [it] gives consistent results.”

Looking to make a long-lasting change to your hair? Using a permanent dye is a great place to start! Snag this permanent hair dye that salon stylists and shoppers love!

