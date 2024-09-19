I’m Obsessed With These Leather Jackets, Pants and Shoes From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you think of leather, a black leather jacket probably comes to mind. While black leather is one of the most popular (and timeless) styles out there, you shouldn’t be pigeonholing the fabric to just one hue. There are so many incredible leather clothing items that aren’t black. In fact, some of the most popular colors this season are brown, red and green (to name a few).

Expand your wardrobe, and your mind, with the following 12 leather staples in fresh colors.

Best Dark Brown Leather

1. Attainable High Fashion: The coolest people wear long leather coats. People will think you’re a supermodel in this deep brown faux leather trench coat — you’ve been warned!

2. Better Than Black: A dark brown leather bomber looks a bit softer and more feminine than a black bomber. Once you slip into this one from Automet, you’ll live in it for the rest of the season.

3. A Moment for the Pants: Brown leather pants are so incredibly versatile, and this pair from Good American is top-notch quality. It will last in your wardrobe for years to come.

Best Red Leather

4. Center of Attention: All eyes will be on you when you walk in wearing this scarlet leather jacket from Levi’s. It takes any outfit from bland to chic and you’ll score endless compliments. Everyone needs a statement jacket — and this is a worthy pick.

5. Time to Accessorize: A red leather purse is timeless yet unexpected. This one is spacious and sturdy — not to mention affordable! — and the muted hue will complement a variety of outfits.

6. Ready for a Night Out! Spice up your signature going-out outfit with this Edikted faux leather corset. The lace-up back beautifully accentuates your figure. Pair it with some jeans for a killer look!

Best Green Leather

7. Statement Backpack: The rich forest green of this Knoles Leather Backpack will pop against neutral black and tan coats. Plus, have you seen a cuter backpack? We haven’t!

8. Deep Olive: We consider olive green to be a fall neutral, and this color is admittedly more fun than brown or black. So go on and let your style shine in this olive green Fahsyee faux leather jacket!

9. Office Appropriate: Spice off your office style with this Steve Madden Jane Puff Sleeve Leather Top. The silhouette is trendy yet timeless and you’ll walk into work feeling so confident when you wear it!

Best Blue Leather

10. Sleek Kicks: Whether you’re exploring your city or out on vacation, you can put in some miles in style with these navy blue classic Reebok sneakers. Not only are they super stylish, they’re incredibly comfortable too!

11. Unexpected Star: It’s not often that you see a blue leather jacket. Be a trendsetter in this Jild Vintage Biker Jacket!

12. Best Skirt Ever: This sleek tummy control blue faux leather pencil skirt from Commando will have you feeling and looking your best, no matter where you wear it.