The Top Hair, Skin, and Nail Vitamins for 2024: Best Picks for Healthy Beauty

You are what you eat. The things we put into our bodies make all the difference in our health, and strong skin, hair, and nails require beauty-boosting nutrients. I’m a nutrition coach, and I’ve watched my clients transform simply by making small changes to their diet and lifestyle. Those who have been most successful have added supplements designed specifically to target appearance. To help you find the right ones, I’ve curated a list of the best hair, skin and nail vitamins of 2024.

What Do Hair, Skin and Nail Vitamins Do?

Imagine trying to build a house without wood. Your body needs certain “supplies” to maintain and restore your hair, skin, and nails:

Proteins including keratin, collagen, and elastin

Vitamins A, C, E. B7, and D

Minerals including zinc, iron, and silica

Essential fatty acids like Omega-3 and Omega-6

Amino acids like cysteine

Our on-the-go society can make it very difficult to regularly consume these critical ingredients. Heavily processed foods and convenience meals simply don’t provide what you need. Liken it to compromising on building materials for a new home.

The proteins would equate to quality wood that provides a strong structure that’s resistant to damage and passes the tests of time.

Vitamins are like varnishes added to the wood to aid in preservation and prevent decay.

Minerals work like the nails and screws that hold the structure together and maintain stability.

Essential fats can be compared with sealants that prevent components from breaking down over time.

A great way to easily incorporate more of these building blocks into your diet is to shop along the perimeter of the grocery store aisles where you’ll find food products that aren’t as heavily processed. Adding vitamins for glowing skin can do wonders in compensating deficiencies, and doing a little research can ensure you find the best product for your specific needs.

I’ve taken my many years of working with hundreds of clients to curate my list of top recommendations for the best hair, skin, and nail vitamins of 2024 to guide you along your shopping journey. It’s my goal to match you with the most compatible product based on your specific needs and preferences. Make sure you read until the end to check out my comprehensive buyer’s guide. Knowledge is power, and the information contained will help you make an educated purchase most likely to produce the desired results.

Table of Contents

1. Best For Overall Health And Wellness – Blu Atlas Hair & Skin Gummies

Blu Atlas Hair & Skin Gummies are best for overall health and wellness, providing essential nutrients to support hair, nails, and skin.

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Supports overall health and wellness

Easy to take

Cons:

Higher price point

May not be suitable for those with certain allergies

Anyone can run to their local retail store and purchase a generic hair, skin, and nail vitamin. However, you do so at the risk of low-quality ingredients, inconsistent potency, poor bioavailability, and lack of scientific backing. For a unique product formulated through the careful guidance of an experienced medical board consisting of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologists, Blu Atlas Hair & Skin Gummies consist of the comprehensive formula you’re looking for.

This product tops my list, because it’s specially designed to address overall health and wellness. This makes it a great fit for most people and provides a multi-faceted approach to fighting the signs of aging. Made with 98% ingredients from natural origins, these vitamins come in delicious tropical mango gummy form and never feel like a chore to take. Users call them “tasty,” and note that they promote healthier looking hair and skin that absolutely glows. You’ll appreciate that they:

Are free from artificial flavors and colors

Include key ingredients like biotin, vitamin E, and vitamin C

Promote collagen production while combating oxidative stress

All it takes is one gummy a day to help your hair, skin and nails grow stronger and look more vibrant.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Promotes healthy hair growth

Enhances skin radiance

Supports overall well-being

Form – Gummy

2. Best For Strong Nails – Olly Undeniable Beauty

Olly Undeniable Beauty is best for strong nails, offering an effective formula that strengthens nails while also supporting hair and skin.

Pros:

Great for nail strength

Tasty, chewable gummies

Widely available

Cons:

Contains sugar

Limited to certain nutrient types

If your primary goal is to strengthen your nails, you want something jam-packed with biotin, keratin, and vitamins C and E, and that’s precisely what you get with Olly Undeniable Beauty gummies. Your ultimate tool in fighting back against weak, brittle nails that are prone to breaking, choosing Olly helps in:

Supporting nail growth Enhancing nail strength and resilience Providing antioxidant protection

Whether your nails just aren’t as strong as they used to be or you’ve always wanted to grow your natural nails, these powerful nail strengthening vitamins have all the ingredients needed to target nail health.

Star Ingredient: Keratin

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Vitamin C

Keratin

Vitamin E

Key Benefits:

Strengthens nails

Supports hair and skin health

Tasty and easy to consume

Form: Gummy

3. Best On A Budget – Nature Made Hair Skin Nails

Nature Made Hair Skin Nails is best on a budget, providing a cost-effective solution for supporting hair, skin, and nail health.

Pros:

Affordable

Trusted brand

Comprehensive nutrient profile

Cons:

Tablets may be large for some to swallow

Requires consistent use for best results

Trust me, we’re all feeling the pain of inflation. You can still have excellent hair, skin, and nails on a budget. The key is to put in a little research before buying a budget product, and I’ve got great news. I already did that for you! Nature Made Hair Skin Nails combines copper, biotin, vitamin C, and zinc, four key ingredients for success.

These nutrients all play an important role in the formation and maintenance of healthy hair, skin and nails.

Vitamin C aids in the collagen synthesis process, keeping skin firm and plump.

Zinc is helpful for making keratin, the protein found in hair and nails.

Copper helps the body process iron, a necessary nutrient for health.

Multiple reviewers attest this supplement makes their hair, skin and nails look great. I love that you can score 200 soft gels for around $25. It’s the perfect combination of affordability and quality ingredients for a comprehensive nail, skin, and hair solution.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Vitamin C

Zinc

Folic Acid

Key Benefits:

Affordable

Supports hair, skin, and nail health

Easy to find in stores

Form: Softgel

4. Best For Vegans- Vegan Collagen Builder

Vegan Collagen Builder is best for vegans, offering a plant-based alternative to traditional collagen supplements.

Pros:

Suitable for vegans

Plant-based ingredients

No animal-derived components

Cons:

May be more expensive

Limited availability in some regions

Sticking to a vegan lifestyle is difficult, especially when seeking out the best hair, skin, and nail vitamins of 2024. It can be next to impossible to find a product capable of ideal results, especially considering the long list of ingredients that have to be avoided:

Collagen derived from animal bones, skin, and connective tissue

Gelatin, also made from animal bones, skin, and connective tissue

Keratin from animal hooves, feathers, and hair

Fish oil

Lanolin from sebaceous glands of sheep

Chondroitin sourced from the cartilage of cows, pigs, or sharks

I could keep going, but I think the point is pretty clear. So just how does Vegan Collagen Builder offer a viable product for hair, skin, and nails without deviating from the vegan lifestyle? They get creative in their sourcing of collagen. Rather than using animal products, alternatives like bamboo, silica, and amino acids maintain the elasticity and strength of skin. Best of all, this cruelty-free product combats three signs of aging to ensure a youthful appearance for years to come.

Active Ingredients:

Silica

Amino Acids

Vitamin C

Hyaluronic Acid

Key Benefits:

Supports collagen production

Vegan-friendly

Enhances skin elasticity

Form: Tablet

5. Best For Stress-Related Hair Loss – Moon Juice SuperHair

Moon Juice SuperHair is best for stress-related hair loss, using adaptogenic ingredients to support hair health and reduce stress impacts.

Pros:

Addresses stress-related hair loss

Adaptogenic ingredients

Holistic approach

Cons:

Higher cost

Requires consistent use

When we’re stressed out, the body undergoes biochemical changes. Stress hormones are released, the heart starts beating faster, and you get a boost in energy. It’s our natural way of preparing for “fight or flight,” and keeping us safe from danger.

The bad news is, when you’re stressed out a lot, these changes can cause more harm than good. Among the many side effects of prolonged stress is hair loss. If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Even some of our favorite celebs have faced unusual stress and mental trauma. Moon Juice SuperHair produced a potent blend to target this very specific issue. Their formula includes specific ingredients to target stress-related hair loss including:

Adaptogens

Ashwagandha

Ginseng

Biotin

This product addresses the most common deficiencies behind poor hair growth, fixes several forms of hair loss, and provides everything your body needs to create strong and flourishing hair. It’s a comprehensive solution that gets to the root of the problem (no pun intended) with prolonged use.

Active Ingredients:

Ashwagandha

Saw Palmetto

Biotin

Vitamin E

Key Benefits:

Reduces stress-related hair loss

Supports overall hair health

Adaptogenic support

Form: Capsule

6. Best For Biotin Boost – Nature’s Bounty Biotin

Nature’s Bounty Biotin is best for a biotin boost, providing a high dose of this essential vitamin to support hair, skin, and nail health.

Pros:

High biotin content

Affordable

Widely available

Cons:

Limited to biotin benefits

May not address all hair concerns

Sometimes one ingredient is all you need for the best hair, skin and nail vitamins. Nature’s Bounty Biotin recognized the many benefits of biotin when it comes to the hair, skin, and nails, and they deliver a whopping 10,000 mcg of the vitamin with each dose. This powerful vitamin B promotes hair growth, stronger nails, and glowing skin. Just a few symptoms that could indicate a need for a biotin boost include:

Thinning, dull, brittle hair

Dry skin

Rash

Acne breakouts

Slow nail growth and/or discoloration

Biotin is essential to the production of keratin, a protein that is key to the formation of hair and nails. Studies have shown that low levels of biotin lead to hair loss, which is why most beauty supplements contain this vitamin. One such study revealed 38% of women suffering from hair loss had a biotin deficiency. This particular supplement contains a hefty dose of biotin, which may be too much if you already get enough of it in your diet. For that reason, it’s important to consult your physician before starting a supplement regimen.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Key Benefits:

Supports healthy hair growth

Strengthens nails

Enhances skin health

Form: Softgel

7. Best For Aging Hair – Better Not Younger Significant Other

Better Not Younger Significant Other is best for aging hair, offering a comprehensive formula designed to address the unique needs of mature hair.

Pros:

Formulated for aging hair

Comprehensive formula

Easy to incorporate into routine

Cons:

Premium price

May take time to see results

With age comes so many changes. From wrinkles and sagging to brittle bones and more, staying on top of the marks of time makes all the difference. Lifestyle choices can impact oxidative stress that can speed up the signs of aging, and an excellent habit you can incorporate into your lifestyle is the regular use of Better Not Younger Significant Other. This product makes the list as my top choice for aging hair for its formulation of biotin, folic acid, and vitamins A, C, and D. Together, this clever blend of ingredients improve growth, thickness, and shine.

You probably know that aging can have some serious effects on hair, skin and nails, but did you know that it can affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients, too? That’s where this product comes in. It’s designed to provide all the nutrients that help your body make energy and keep hair, skin and nails in good shape. These include a few forms of vitamin B, which helps create energy; maintain organs; and keep hair, skin, and nails resilient. Zinc and iodine are also at work to support your good looks.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Folic Acid

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Supports mature hair health

Enhances hair strength and thickness

Promotes overall hair vitality

Form: Gummy

8. Best For Fine Hair – Briogeo Destined for Density

Briogeo Destined For Density is best for fine hair, providing natural ingredients that enhance hair density and fullness.

Pros:

Boosts hair density

Natural ingredients

Suitable for fine hair

Cons:

Higher price point

May require consistent use

Fine hair can impact anyone, and, by age 50, around 40% of women will begin to notice thinning. Whether you have already noticed it happening or you want to get ahead of the game, I’d strongly suggest trying out Briogeo Destined For Density. What sets this product apart is the inclusion of omega fatty acids, which come with a ton of benefits, and not only for your hair, skin and nails. These nutrients help the body fight inflammation that may be behind hair loss, while supporting hair, skin, and nails at a structural level. Some of the essential ingredients that produce results include:

Biotin

Silica

MSM

Hyaluronic acid

Not only does this blend encourage denser growth, but the new hair will be stronger since the hair follicles become healthier and better able to sustain your gorgeous locks. It’s important to keep in mind the effects of Briogeo Destined For Density are cumulative, so you have to take it over an extended period of time to begin to notice fuller, more luxurious hair.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Zinc

Silica

Ashwagandha

Key Benefits:

Boosts hair density

Enhances fullness

Natural ingredients

Form: Softgel

9. Best For Personalized Nutrition – Persona Nutrition’s Hair, Skin and Nails

Persona Nutrition’s Hair, Skin, And Nails is best for personalized nutrition, offering a tailored approach to support your specific beauty needs.

Pros:

Personalized nutrition

High-quality ingredients

Expertly formulated

Cons:

Subscription-based

Can be costly

I teach group fitness classes and conduct individual personal training sessions, and my clients pay substantially less for group classes. This is because I’m able to provide generalized guidance suitable for most people, and that takes a lot less time than tailoring a plan for an individual. If you want the personal touch of a hair, skin, and nail product that’s handcrafted for your specific needs, you’ve got to check out Persona Nutrition’s Hair, Skin And Nails.

This subscription-based product is crafted based on a comprehensive health assessment to ensure each client receives just the right blend of vitamins, minerals, and botanicals. Swallowing more than one pill at a time can be annoying, but this blend of Persona Nutrition is so worth it.

I highly recommend giving this a shot if you’ve never had success with more generalized products and have taken them for at least three months to give them time to produce results. Best of all, you get a free consultation with a nutritionist, allowing you to learn more about your skin and the changes that come with age. I completed the assessment, and the cost for my customized package of four vitamins came to $1.42 per day, a small price to pay for personalized results likely to provide what my body specifically needs.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Collagen

Vitamins A, C, E

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Personalized to your needs

High-quality ingredients

Comprehensive beauty support

Form: Capsule and softgel

10. Best For Hydration – Revly Collagen Complex With Hyaluronic Acid

Revly Collagen Complex With Hyaluronic Acid is best for hydration, offering a powerful combination of collagen and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin supple and moisturized.

Pros:

Hydrating formula

Combines collagen and hyaluronic acid

Supports skin health

Cons:

May be expensive

Requires consistent use

Water is the essence of life. In order for our skin, hair, and nails to thrive, they must be capable of retaining moisture. Combining collagen peptides with hyaluronic acid, Revly Collagen Complex with Hyaluronic Acid keeps them well-hydrated throughout the day. There are a few telltale signs your hair, skin, and nails are lacking hydration:

Hair is dry, frizzy, brittle, dull, and/or tangled.

Skin is flaky, itchy, tight, cracking, red, and/or dull.

Nails are brittle, peeling, slow to grow, and discolored.

This supplement is a favorite among users who claim it’s incredibly effective. While it doesn’t contain vitamins and minerals like many of the other products on this list, Revly’s Collagen Complex is full of collagen to build healthy hair, skin and nails as well as hyaluronic acid to keep them well hydrated throughout the day. Especially as we age, moisture retention becomes challenging, making this product an excellent choice after age 50.

Active Ingredients:

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid

Vitamin C

Biotin

Key Benefits:

Hydrates skin

Supports collagen production

Enhances skin elasticity

Form: Capsule

11. Best For Comprehensive Beauty Support – Country Life Maxi-Hair Plus Skin & Nails

Country Life Maxi-Hair Plus Skin & Nails is best for comprehensive beauty support, offering a wide range of nutrients to enhance hair, skin, and nail health.

Pros:

Comprehensive formula

High-quality ingredients

Trusted brand

Cons:

Large tablets

Requires consistent use

Support healthy hair, skin and nails from all angles with this formula from Country Life. It all starts with 5,000 mcg of biotin to strengthen hair, skin, and nails plus all the other essential nutrients you need like vitamin C and niacin. This can be a good fit if you:

Have brittle hair, skin, and nails

Don’t have any significant issues that are beyond the norm for your age

Don’t consistently eat a balanced diet

Are experiencing postpartum hair loss

Go to salon often for color treatment

Country Life Maxi-Hair Plus Skin & Nails is jam packed with a well-rounded combination of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. This comprehensive formula covers all aspects of beauty, making it a great fit for anyone looking for the convenience of all-in-one hair, nail, and skin maintenance.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

MSM

Vitamins A, C, E

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Comprehensive beauty support

Enhances hair, skin, and nails

High-quality ingredients

Form: Capsule

12. Best For Skin Radiance – Glotrition Super Beauty Elixir

Glotrition Super Beauty Elixir is best for skin radiance, offering a collagen-infused drink mix that enhances your skin’s natural glow.

Pros:

Enhances skin radiance

Drinkable elixir

Contains collagen

Cons:

Premium price

May not be suitable for all dietary preferences

If swallowing pills or chewing gummies isn’t your style, and you want to achieve radiant, youthful skin, try this Super Beauty Elixir that comes in a powder you mix with water. That means it helps you stay hydrated while it works on your hair, skin, and nails. Glotrition formulated this liquid supplement using collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and a strategic blend of antioxidants specifically to make your skin glow. I’d recommend if you:

Have trouble swallowing capsules

Want to improve your daily liquid intake

Are seeking a solution for dull, dry skin

This supplement focuses on anti-aging, providing fruit-derived antioxidants plus collagen peptides to keep skin firm and wrinkle-free. Vitamin C is also included for its collagen-production support and antioxidant power. Hyaluronic acid ensures proper moisture levels even as your skin dries out with age, and biotin is just the cherry on top.

Active Ingredients:

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid

Biotin

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Enhances skin radiance

Supports collagen production

Hydrates skin

Form: Drink packet

13. Best For Natural Ingredients – Swanson Bamboo Extract

Swanson Bamboo Extract is best for natural ingredients, providing a plant-based supplement to support hair strength and overall health.

Pros:

Natural ingredients

Supports hair strength

Affordable

Cons:

Limited availability

May take time to see results

You don’t have to risk ingesting harmful chemicals and increase your carbon footprint when you incorporate the best hair, skin, and nail vitamins into your diet. There are a number of benefits to using a natural product like Swanson Bamboo Extract. A rich source of silica, this product puts a focus on pure, natural ingredients that promote beauty from within. Just a few benefits of going all natural include:

Fewer side effect for those with sensitivities

Better absorption

Multifunctional

Balances pH levels

This particular supplement harnesses bamboo’s power, providing your body with silica to combat brittleness in your hair and nails. Bamboo extract also has the ability to encourage deep hydration and boost collagen formation – it’s a miracle ingredient! This supplement doesn’t go overboard with nutrients, so you don’t have to worry about consuming too much. Nevertheless, it really does make a difference in your appearance.

Active Ingredients:

Bamboo Extract (Silica)

Biotin

Key Benefits:

Natural ingredients

Supports hair strength

Affordable

Form: Capsule

14. Best For Organic Lovers – MegaFood Skin, Nails & Hair 2

MegaFood Skin, Nails & Hair 2 is best for organic lovers, offering a comprehensive, organic formula to support your beauty needs.

Pros:

Organic ingredients

Comprehensive formula

Non-GMO

Cons:

Higher price point

Large tablets

I often talk about the importance of language when it comes to shopping for health and beauty products. That’s because of the subtle yet important differences in terms we tend to use interchangeably. One such example is natural versus organic. While natural products like the one listed as number 13 on today’s list are made with minimal processing, they can include synthetic additives, and they aren’t very strictly regulated. Organic, on the other hand, is under strict regulation to ensure they are certified to be completely free from synthetic chemicals.

Although it costs more than my natural product recommendation, it can be worth the extra expense if an additive-free approach to beauty is important to you. This supplement delivers nutrients in food form, helping you to absorb them better and reap all their benefits. You can pop these tablets at any time of day, even without eating, making it easy to incorporate them into your daily routine.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Organic Nettle Leaf

Organic Bamboo Extract

Organic Orange Peel

Key Benefits:

Organic ingredients

Comprehensive beauty support

Non-GMO

Form: Tablet

15. Best For Anti-Aging Benefits – Perricone MD Skin and Total Body

Perricone MD Skin And Total Body is best for anti-aging benefits, providing a comprehensive formula to support skin health and overall vitality.

Pros:

Anti-aging benefits

Comprehensive support

High-quality ingredients

Cons:

Premium price

Requires consistent use

Finding an anti-aging supplement that’s not well above the average price range for hair, skin, and nails can be tricky. Some are overpriced and not worth the added investment. However, there are a few winners, and I recommend Perricone MD Skin And Total Body for its comprehensive approach to anti-aging. By combining powerful antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, it is able to deliver long-lasting benefits in multiple areas, replacing the need for additional products to fill in the gaps.

Specially formulated packets support all of your body’s systems, making you feel like a new person. One supplement contains astaxanthin, an algae extract that protects your body on a cellular level and has been shown to reduce wrinkles.

There’s a supplement designed to rejuvenate skin and body, another for calcium and magnesium, another for joints and skin, and a final one for omega fatty acid support. While this cocktail of supplements is on the pricey side, it certainly covers all the bases.

Active Ingredients:

DMAE

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Vitamin C Ester

Biotin

Key Benefits:

Anti-aging benefits

Comprehensive support

High-quality ingredients

Form: Softgel, capsule, caplet

16. Best For Sensitive Stomachs – Pure Encapsulations Hair/Skin/Nails Ultra

Pure Encapsulations Hair/Skin/Nails Ultra is best for sensitive stomachs, offering a hypoallergenic formula designed for those with dietary sensitivities.

Pros:

Suitable for sensitive stomachs

High-quality ingredients

Hypoallergenic

Cons:

Higher cost

Limited availability

If you suffer from sensitivities that make it difficult to ingest the best skin, hair, and nail vitamins, there is a solution with Pure Encapsulations Hair/Skin/Nails Ultra. It’s created with your unique needs in mind with a hypoallergenic formula free from common allergens.

Pure Encapsulations is one of the most trusted supplement brands out there, so it should come as no surprise that they produce one of the best hair, skin, and nail vitamins.

For skin, this supplement contains vitamin C, copper, manganese and silica, all ingredients that work to produce collagen and keep skin supple.

For hair, it turns to PABA, which has been shown to stop hair from turning gray.

For nails, biotin may strengthen the keratin, plus CoQ10, which maximizes cellular energy to support the proteins that make up hair, skin, and nails.

I love that Pure Encapsulations was able to pack in such a powerful blend that addresses the needs of all three areas in a safe way without compromising on effectiveness. We all deserve to look our best, and you can do so without suffering unnecessary digestive discomfort.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Vitamin C

Zinc

MSM

Key Benefits:

Suitable for sensitive stomachs

High-quality ingredients

Hypoallergenic

Form: Capsule

17. Best For Active Individuals – Alive! Hair, Skin and Nails

Alive! Hair, Skin And Nails is best for active individuals, providing a comprehensive formula to support beauty needs for those with busy lifestyles.

Pros:

Supports active lifestyles

Comprehensive formula

Easy to find

Cons:

Tablets may be large

Requires consistent use

Staying active makes a huge difference in your quality of life, but with a more vigorous lifestyle comes a higher demand for crucial nutrients that support your hair, skin, and nails. That’s why a balanced diet can make or break the success of a new fitness regimen. Just a few of the specific vitamins and minerals that need replaced as you workout include:

Vitamin A to help skin cell turnover

Vitamin B for energy production and cell metabolism

Vitamin C for skin health and elasticity

Zinc for protein synthesis

Whenever one of my personal training clients inquires about the best hair, skin, and nail vitamins to support an active lifestyle in 2024, I don’t hesitate to recommend Alive! Hair, Skin And Nails. This supplement provides all the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for overall health. These gummies from Alive are a great option for those on a budget who want to support their hair, skin and nails. They provide plenty of vitamins and minerals to keep these parts of the body thriving plus collagen to strengthen and lutein to fight free-radical damage and inflammation and keep you youthful.

An orchard fruit and garden veggie blend is responsible for this formula’s antioxidant benefits, giving you power in the form of brussels sprouts, orange, blueberry, carrot and more. If you’re not a fan of veggies, don’t worry – you’ll only taste the strawberry gummy flavor!

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Collagen

Vitamins A, C, E

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Supports active lifestyles

Comprehensive beauty support

Easy to find

Form: Gummy

18. Best For Herbal Support – Gaia Herbs Hair, Skin & Nail Support

Gaia Herbs Hair, Skin & Nail Support is best for herbal support, offering a blend of organic herbs to enhance hair, skin, and nail health.

Pros:

Herbal support

Organic ingredients

Trusted brand

Cons:

Premium price

Limited availability

Let’s face it. There’s a lot of junk out there that’s marketed to be put into our bodies, but harmful chemicals are an inevitable side effect of the convenience lifestyle we’ve come to rely on. If you’re in the market for a hair, skin, and nail supplement that offers an herbal approach to beauty, Gaia Herbs Hair, Skin & Nail Support offers a blend of organic herbs and vitamins that boosts growth, protects hair, skin and nails from damage, and gives you an enviable glow.

I love that Gaia Herbs uses some of the most potent antioxidant ingredients available in the natural world, destroying oxidative stress before it can do any damage.

Triphala reduces inflammation.

Chebula myrobalan (a plant native to Asia) works to reverse sun damage while hydrating the lower layers of your skin.

Ancient ayurvedic ingredients from Gaia Herbs transform your appearance.

The combination of ingredients provides natural support for your hair, skin, and nails with nutrient-rich properties for overall beauty and vitality. It’s my top pick for those seeking to amplify their aging skin without all the additives.

Active Ingredients:

Horsetail

Nettle Leaf

Alfalfa

Burdock Root

Key Benefits:

Herbal support

Organic ingredients

Trusted brand

Form: Liquid capsules

19. Best For Clinical Strength – Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplements

Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplements are best for clinical strength, providing a potent formula to support hair growth and health.

Pros:

Clinical strength formula

Supports hair growth

Natural ingredients

Cons:

Higher cost

Requires consistent use

Many begin taking hair growth supplements as a preventive measure. However, if you’re already facing significant hair thinning or loss, I’d reach for something with clinical strength like Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplement. This product is designed using a combination of medical-grade botanicals, vitamins, and minerals to get to the root of the problem.

Nutrafol offers separate supplements for men and women to target gender-specific hair, skin and nail issues. While the formulas are slightly different, both turn to a Synergen Complex to get the job done. This complex is Nutrafol’s secret weapon, containing:

Calming ashwagandha

Hormone-targeting saw palmetto

Antioxidant vitamin E

Marine collagen peptides to build strong hair, skin and nails

Curcumin to address hair loss

There are also goodies like keratin, horsetail, resveratrol, and kelp minerals to balance and revitalize. Together, the formula provides a unique solution to target common hair, skin, and nail issues from multiple angles, making Nutrafol my favorite hair growth supplement 2024.

Active Ingredients:

Saw Palmetto

Ashwagandha

Biotin

Marine Collagen

Key Benefits:

Clinical strength formula

Supports hair growth

Natural ingredients

Form: Capsule

20. Best For Holistic Health – Naturelo Hair, Skin and Nails

Naturelo Hair, Skin And Nails is best for holistic health, offering a comprehensive, non-GMO formula to support beauty needs.

Pros:

Holistic health support

Non-GMO

Comprehensive formula

Cons:

Tablets may be large

Requires consistent use

Holistic health is an approach to wellness that considers the whole person with an emphasis on the interconnectedness between mind, body, and spirit. Its proven benefits have led to an increasing popularity in the lifestyle with apps like BetterMe popping up to help people navigate the ins and outs. Another helpful tool in adherence with the holistic lifestyle is a hair, skin, and nail vitamin including all the critical minerals and plant-based ingredients.

Your hair, skin, and nails need to be fed just like you do, so make sure they’re getting all the nutrients they require. This supplement from Naturelo supports your body with all kinds of important vitamins and minerals:

To keep your hair, skin and nails strong, it contains hydrolyzed collagen.

Organic coconut oil powder ups the moisture content of skin to keep it smooth while protecting hair and going after oxidative stress.

Omega fatty acids, horsetail, MSM, and PABA support your good looks so you can feel more confident.

Not only can Naturelo Hair, Skin, and Nails aid in making you look your best, it also contributes to overall health and wellness. This supplement stands out for its use of plant-based ingredients, making it a unique and effective option for maintaining aging skin, hair, and nails with a holistic approach.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Vitamin C

Zinc

Bamboo Extract

Key Benefits:

Holistic health support

Non-GMO

Comprehensive formula

Form: Capsule

21. Best For Premium Ingredients – Codeage Hair Vitamins

Codeage Hair Vitamins are best for premium ingredients, offering a high-quality, comprehensive formula to support hair health.

Pros:

Premium ingredients

Comprehensive formula

Easy to take

Cons:

Higher price point

May not be suitable for all

On average, you’ll spend between around $20 on a hair, skin, and nail supplement. However, some of these products include chemicals that do more harm than good as well as fillers and additives. When you count on a trusted product like Codeage Hair Vitamins, you can rest assured it’s formulated with premium ingredients. In addition to biotin, collagen, keratin, and a vitamin blend, each dose is packed with a mix of superfoods and herbal extracts that make this product stand apart.

How you look on the outside starts with what’s going on inside, which is how these hair vitamins bolster your appearance. While these capsules contain enough vitamins to support skin and nails, they are targeted at your hair, helping it improve its strength to stop breakage while looking shinier and losing some of those grays. Some of the key ingredients include organic Himalayan shilajit extract for healthy skin, saw palmetto to stop thinning, and the shine and anti-gray complex that gets at the root causes of gray hair so you can hold onto your color a little longer.

You get what you pay for, and the extra $15 you’ll spend on Codeage Hair Vitamins buys you peace of mind in knowing you’re getting the best blend of high-quality ingredients for the results you expect.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Collagen

Keratin

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Premium ingredients

Comprehensive formula

Easy to take

Form: Capsule

22. Best For Fast Results – Wellmatics Biotin & Collagen

Wellmatics Biotin & Collagen is best for fast results, providing a powerful combination of biotin and collagen to support hair, skin, and nail health.

Pros:

Fast results

Combines biotin and collagen

Affordable

Cons:

Limited availability

Requires consistent use

Good things come with patience, but who am I kidding? We all want to experience the fruits of our labors sooner rather than later, and Wellmatics Biotin & Collagen is designed to do just that. Using high doses of biotin and collagen, it’s able to deliver the potency needed for quicker results in:

Faster hair growth

Increased in skin elasticity

Improvement in nail strength

Biotin and collagen are two of the most important nutrients for healthy hair, skin, and nails. This supplement also includes bamboo, hyaluronic acid, and grape extract to prevent damage, keep everything well hydrated (no matter how little water you drink a day), and support your body in all its important functions.

If your goal is quick and noticeable results, I’d definitely recommend giving Wellmatics Biotin and Collagen a shot. It’s got the right combination of high-potency and effectiveness for long-term results that come quicker.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Collagen

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Fast results

Combines biotin and collagen

Affordable

Form: Capsule

23. Best For Sustainability – New Chapter Hair, Skin and Nails

New Chapter Hair, Skin And Nails is best for sustainability, offering a comprehensive formula with sustainably-sourced ingredients to support beauty needs.

Pros:

Sustainable sourcing

Comprehensive formula

Trusted brand

Cons:

Higher price point

Large tablets

If you’re looking for a solution to achieve better hair, skin, and nails without putting added strain on the environment, look no further than New Chapter Hair, Skin, and Nails. By combining biotin, astaxanthin, and probiotics with organic, non-GMO ingredients, you get a powerhouse supplement complete with eco-friendly packaging to keep your carbon footprint low and your appearance youthful.

Unlike many other products that made today’s list, New Chapter takes a slightly different approach. Rather than load you up with vitamins and minerals, this supplement delivers extracts that help with digestion, energy, and stress support, leading to better hair, skin, and nail health:

Astaxanthin increases the skin’s elasticity.

Biotin strengthens. .

Probiotics support a healthy microbiome that is the foundation of health.

Reishi mushrooms give your immune system a helping hand and work as antioxidants.

Maca root gets rid of stress.

Artichoke extract supports digestion while providing essential nutrients.

New Chapter Hair, Skin and Nails is known for being a sustainable and effective solution for maintaining beauty. You can age gracefully using eco-friendly practices, and incorporation of this product into your beauty regimen is a great first step.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Saw Palmetto

Nettle Leaf

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Sustainable sourcing

Comprehensive formula

Trusted brand

Form: Capsule

24. Best For Organic Collagen Support – MaryRuth Organics Collagen Booster

MaryRuth Organics Collagen Booster is best for organic collagen support, providing a vegan-friendly formula to enhance collagen production and overall beauty.

Pros:

Organic collagen support

Vegan-friendly

Easy to incorporate into routine

Cons:

May be more expensive

Limited availability

The vegan lifestyle continues to grow in popularity with even celebs like Ne-Yo crediting it for weight loss and clearer skin. Whether you’re new to veganism or have been incorporating vegan practices for years, it’s never a bad time to seek out the best vegan hair, skin, and nail vitamins. My favorite product that caters to vegans is MaryRuth Organics Collagen Booster.

Because of the importance of collagen and other essential nutrients typically sourced from animal-based ingredients, it can be tricky to find a vegan product capable of producing the effects you’re looking for. The MaryRuth Organics blend delivers quality ingredients without sacrificing on quality, and here’s how it works:

Plant-based ingredients stimulate the body to produce collagen naturally.

Bioavailable ingredients are more easily absorbed.

Transparent ingredients list and sourcing practices increases trust and accountability.

Unfortunately, many supplements turn to animal products to get you the collagen and other proteins needed for healthy hair, skin and nails. Stimulate your body’s ability to create its own with a little help from MaryRuth Organics.

Active Ingredients:

Vitamin C

Silica

Amino Acids

Key Benefits:

Organic collagen support

Vegan-friendly

Easy to incorporate into routine

Form: Capsule

Ultimate Buyer’s Guide: Choosing the Best Hair, Skin, and Nail Vitamins in 2024

We all want to look our best as long as possible, and many see the passing years as an inevitable curse on their youth and vitality. However, we can all take steps to enjoy a much different view. Just like Penelope Cruz, whose dedication to healthy choices has made her see aging as a “huge, beautiful thing,” you, too, can age with grace.

You’re never too old or young to start taking a hair, skin, and nail supplement. The key lies in finding a product that will work best for your unique needs and lifestyle. There’s no shortage of products on the market, making it difficult to find the one that’ll be best for you. So, let’s take some time to navigate the selection process to ensure you make an informed decision.

Who Should Take Hair, Skin and Nail Vitamins?

Those who will benefit the most from hair, skin and nail vitamins are people with vitamin deficiencies. If you don’t think you eat a balanced diet or have other symptoms of vitamin deficiency, it’s worth consulting your physician. They can run tests to determine which micronutrients you need to supplement your diet.

If you already take a multivitamin, you may want to compare the ingredients with some of these hair, skin, and nail vitamins and consider switching to them. Most contain nutrients that are helpful for other body processes along with ingredients that specifically target your hair, skin, and nails.

How to Translate Common Ingredients Into Benefits

You’re going to come across some common ingredients as you shop for the best hair, skin, and nail vitamins of 2024. Let’s take the mystery out of reading the label and help you translate these terms into the benefits you can expect:

Biotin. Biotin, a B-complex vitamin, is important for the way energy is created in your body. People with biotin deficiencies often experience hair loss and skin rashes, which is why taking biotin may help spur hair growth and improve skin health.

Folic Acid. This is a form of vitamin B9, which the body uses to create proteins and manage DNA and red blood cells. Because this vitamin is essential to the cells in your hair, some believe it’s an important hair growth nutrient.

Vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for proper skin function and assists in your body’s cell growth and immune processes. In a supplement, it serves as an antioxidant to combat free-radical damage and works wonders on acne-prone skin.

Vitamin D. Many people experience a lack of vitamin D during the winter as sun exposure is necessary for vitamin D to be produced in the skin. In a supplement, vitamin D can stop hair loss and nail chipping.

Collagen. Collagen supplements have become popular in recent years, especially among celebrities who praise their anti-aging effects . These effects are backed up by studies that show taking regular collagen supplements improves the skin’s moisture levels and firmness while making wrinkles less noticeable. They have a minimal effect on nails and hair, though.

. These effects are backed up by studies that show taking regular collagen supplements improves the skin’s moisture levels and firmness while making wrinkles less noticeable. They have a minimal effect on nails and hair, though. Saw Palmetto. Saw palmetto is an ingredient that offers natural protection from hair loss caused by DHT, an androgen hormone both men and women produce (although men have much higher levels). Saw palmetto may reduce hair loss by preventing the body from converting hormones into DHT.

How the Ingredients Fit You. Most importantly, the supplement should contain ingredients that fit you. You may need to avoid certain ingredients if you’re pregnant or nursing, for example, or you may be taking a medication that interacts badly with a specific ingredient. If you take more than one supplement, compare the labels to ensure you’re not getting an overdose of a vitamin or mineral. To understand what fits you best, speak with your doctor.

Determine What Matters to You

What are your primary goals in finding the perfect hair, skin, and nail vitamins? The nature of the specific areas of concern you’re dealing with makes a big difference in the type of product that will produce the best results. Let’s take a look at a few common issues and the type of product best suited to get the job done:

Hair loss is best addressed using a product containing biotin, collagen, and keratin. While supplements can go a long way in reversing hair loss, significant thinning may be better suited with a clinical-strength formula.

Brittle nails pair well with biotin-rich supplements.

Fine lines and wrinkles are fought using antioxidants, collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E.

Take Dietary Preferences into Consideration

If you have specific dietary restrictions, it’s important to take this into consideration as many supplements contain animal-derived products as well as ingredients that can be hard on a sensitive stomach. Let’s take a look at a few common contradictions and the types of products you should consider:

Vegan Lifestyle: Because of the importance of collagen in the maintenance of healthy skin, hair, and nails, it can be a challenge to find a product suitable with a vegan diet. Brands like MaryRuth Organics fill the gap as it stimulates the body to produce collagen on its own.

fill the gap as it stimulates the body to produce collagen on its own. Organic Preference: Whether you’re trying to keep your carbon footprint low, or you just prefer the more nutrient-dense, hormone-free experience of the organic diet, it takes a little extra searching to find a compatible hair, nail, and skin supplement. I’ve done that for you, here, and MegaFood , number 14 on today’s list, is a top-tier choice.

, number 14 on today’s list, is a top-tier choice. Uneasy stomach: If you have a sensitive stomach, look for hypoallergenic supplements like Pure Encapsulations Hair/Skin/Nails Ultra, number 16 on our list.

Interpreting Ingredient Quality

A high cost doesn’t necessarily mean quality ingredients. Unfortunately, most companies know the average consumer doesn’t know how to read the ingredients label. A recent study in nutrition labels revealed food labels do little to help consumers make good decisions. You don’t have to be an average consumer, though. It just takes a little knowledge, your key to unlocking the secrets of identifying quality ingredients.

Check for third–party testing and certification from a known certifier like NSF International, ConsumerLab, or Informed-Sport. They verify purity, potency, and quality of supplement products on the market. Assess active versus inactive ingredients. The presence of excessive inactive ingredients is a sign of unnecessary fillers, additives, and preservatives. Pay attention to the inclusion of evidence-based ingredients backed by support from reputable sources and peer-reviewed studies.

Manufacturer Reputation

While new companies hit the market offering quality products that fill gaps in the industry, it can be best as you begin your search for the best hair, skin, and nail vitamins to stick to reputable companies with a good track record as they’re best able to guarantee high-quality supplements. They should stick to Good Manufacturing Practices and be transparent about their sourcing, manufacturing processes, and quality control.

Preferred Delivery Method

Hair, skin, and nail vitamins come in a variety of forms. This can be an important factor to consider, especially if you have difficulty with certain forms like capsules that must be swallowed. Best success in consistent use comes when you find the most convenient and easy consumption method.

Tablets for those comfortable swallowing pills and who are looking for a quick and convenient daily dose and extended shelf life

Capsules for an easier-to-swallow option that’s not as harsh on the stomach

Softgels for a longer shelf life and fat-soluble ingredients

Gummies for those who don’t like to or can’t swallow pills-form supplements

Powders for customizable dosing and/or inclusion in food or drinks

Liquids for fast absorption

Comprehensive Versus Targeted Formulas

Some vitamins for glowing skin are formulated to provide comprehensive benefits in preservation and vitality. Others work to target very specific issues. It’s important to understand the difference. If you require targeted support, you’ll need a product that narrows in on that specific area of concern for best results. Here are a few common areas of targeted support that may apply to you:

Brittle nails

Slow nail growth

Fine or thinning hair

Dry, brittle hair

Acne

Dry skin

Aging and wrinkles

Hyperpigmentation

Sustainability

Recent polling indicates 78% of consumers consider sustainability an important factor when selecting a product to purchase. Brands that use eco-friendly practices should be identified as you seek out the best hair, skin, and nails vitamins of 2024. Here are a few tips to find the best manufacturers:

Check for sustainability certifications from organizations like USDA Organic or Fair Trade Certified.

or Evaluate manufacturing processes including the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials.

Look at sourcing transparency as this information should be on their website and/or label.

Check for the incorporation of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives by the manufacturer.

Factor in Your Budget

Your budget is an essential factor in choosing the right supplement. You don’t want to compromise on quality for the lowest price point, but you don’t want to spend more than you have to, either. While I recommend Nature Made Hair Skin Nails, there are plenty of other options on the market. Here are a few tips at evaluating a budget vitamin for quality:

Make sure the product doesn’t include lots of inactive ingredients. This is a sign of unnecessary additives and fillers that can diminish overall quality.

Check for a seal from a third-party testing facility like USP or NSF International.

or Do some research on the company to check reputation and manufacturing practices, and read plenty of customer reviews.

Seek Guidance from Your Healthcare Professional

If you don’t already have a dermatologist, it can be a good idea to find one. These professionals are highly trained in identifying abnormalities in the hair, skin, and nails, and they can provide helpful insights when it comes to finding the most compatible supplements. It’s worth noting there is a difference between a dermatologist and an esthetician. While estheticians are limited to a focus on aesthetics through cosmetic treatments, a dermatologist can help you navigate the ins and outs of medical conditions.

FAQs

How long until my hair, skin, and nail vitamins start to work?

Although many users begin to notice small improvements in as little as 4-6 weeks, this is highly dependent on the individual. Factors like underlying health conditions and diet can make a difference in results. The main key is to remain consistent in proper use. I always like to give a new product at least three months before trying something new.

Is it safe to take a hair, skin, and nail vitamin with medication?

Generally speaking, your hair, skin, and nail supplement shouldn’t cause any adverse reaction when taken with medication. However, it’s best to speak with your doctor before beginning use of a new product to avoid possible contraindications specific to your circumstances.

Are men able to benefit from hair, skin, and nail supplements?

Although men typically don’t make it as big of a priority, they can most certainly benefit from the use of a quality hair, skin, and nail supplement. In fact, my number one recommendation, Blu Atlas Hair and Skin Gummies, is made specifically with men in mind, although women can use them, too.

Are there any side effects associated with taking hair, skin, and nail vitamins?

Some users may experience stomach issues like bloating or nausea, although these instances are rare. To prevent these occurrences, always follow the recommended dosage. You may consider capsule-form supplements as they are typically easier on the stomach.

Do hair, skin, and nail vitamins actually work?

Yes, but given a few factors. For starters, you have to pinpoint the product best inclined to suit your needs, and our comprehensive buying guide teaches you how to do that. Furthermore, effectiveness is directly dependent on consistent use following the directions on the label.