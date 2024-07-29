The Top 8 Lotions for Crepey Skin on Arms and Legs: Best Picks for Smooth, Firm Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While wrinkles develop over time through repeated muscle movements, crepey skin is a result of a breakdown of elastin and commonly associated with sun exposure through the years. Although elastin fibers can heal, they lose their ability to do so efficiently as we age. It’s similar to the elastic in our waistbands. They snap back when removed, but this resilience slowly fades.

It’s an inevitable part of the aging process caused by the slowdown of cellular turnover and collagen production, movement, and exposure to the sun and free radicals. While you can’t stop the aging process, there are things you can do to keep your skin looking firm and youthful, and that includes (but is not limited to) proper moisturization.

Keeping your skin moisturized and nourished with youth-preserving ingredients is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to help with thin, crepey skin. Thankfully, there are plenty of amazing lotions that minimize the appearance of crepey skin, even on large areas like the arms and legs.

If you’re ready to learn more about skin crepiness and which smooth, firm skin lotions are best for managing it, this article is for you. I’ve embarked on a mission to poinoint the top lotions for crepey skin on the arms and legs that will help you look and feel your best at any age.

Table of Contents

Top 8 Lotions for Crepey Skin on Arms and Legs: Best Picks for Smooth, Firm Skin

1. Best for All-Day Hydration – Blu Atlas Body Lotion

Blue Atlas Body Lotion is recognized for its luxurious blend of natural ingredients that deeply hydrate and nourish the skin, providing a rich, non-greasy formula that enhances skin texture and overall moisture levels for a smoother, more supple feel.

Topping my list for the best lotion for crepey skin on the arms and legs is Blu Atlas Body Lotion. It offers the trifecta due to its superior blend of hydrating, firming, and soothing ingredients. Although it’s not specifically formulated for crepey skin, the combination of active ingredients makes it a comprehensive skincare solution that tackles multiple aspects of skin health including dryness, firmness, and texture.

Use it all over the body: arms, legs, or wherever else skin looks crepey for an instant revival. When I say this is a multi-faceted skincare solution, I’m not exaggerating. Just some of the benefits of long-term use include:

Ultra-deep nourishment with its combination of fatty acids (such as oleic, stearic, and palmitic acids) that remedy the appearance of rough, wrinkled skin.

Keeps the skin looking younger by preventing collagen breakdown and cell damage.

Jojoba oil and squalane supplement natural oils to treat crepiness.

Antioxidants defend from sun exposure and pollution.

Whether you get the fragrance-free version or opt for something scented, the Blu Atlas Body Lotion is an amazing everyday lotion that will hydrate, smooth, and reduce the appearance of crepiness. If you have skin sensitivity, you’ll appreciate that the formula is made with predominantly natural ingredients (every Blu Atlas product is 96%-100% naturally derived). It’s vegan, free of artificial fragrances, and produced using clean industry standards for a safe, reliable formula diligently handcrafted under the guidance of a medical advisory board.

Pros:

Clean, vegan formulation

Multiple fragrance options

Deeply nourishes for long-lasting hydration

Seaweed extract reduces wrinkle depth

Cons:

Minimal ingredient list compared to others

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, jojoba oil, seaweed extract, squalane

Price: $40 for 8 oz

2. Best for Targeted Firming – Maëlys B-FLEX Lift & Firm Arm Cream

Maëlys B-FLEX Lift & Firm Arm Cream is renowned for its specialized formula that targets arm skin, using advanced ingredients to enhance firmness and elasticity, effectively addressing signs of aging and promoting a more toned and youthful appearance.

Crepey skin can set in just about anywhere on the body, and different areas feature different skin types. Although many firming creams are formulated for all-over use, Maëlys B-FLEX is specifically targeted for the thicker skin of the arms and legs. Unlike areas like the eyelids and inner thighs, the skin of the arms and legs serves functional purposes like support to the limbs and protection. The added physical activity as well as potential for trauma makes this skin an entirely different area to treat than other areas prone to crepiness.

This violet-purple moisturizer lifts and firms the appearance of saggy, lax underarm skin for an overall tighter, slimmer-looking arm. I love that this formula has been through rigorous testing and customer trials on people of all shapes, sizes, and skin types. You’ll also appreciate that it’s:

Clinically proven to smooth the look of crepey skin and give your arms a smoother, more defined and toned look

Lightweight

Formulated with clinically-proven ingredients

Kangaroo paw flower extract, a unique botanical extract, freshens skin for a tighter-looking silhouette, while industry-favorite hydrators like glycerin and allantoin offer active hydration for crepey skin.

Pros:

Clinically proven results

Helps arms appear tighter and firmer

Unique ingredients

Cons:

Warming sensation can irritate some users

Key Ingredients: Kangaroo paw flower, pink pepperslim, red algae, glycerin

Price: $49 for 3.38 oz

Customer Review:

“I have been using the B-Flex for about 8 days and have already noticed a difference in the appearance of my underarms. Love this stuff!”

3. Best for Visible Results – StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream

StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Cream is distinguished by its advanced formula that targets crepey skin with a blend of tightening and hydrating ingredients, effectively smoothing and firming the skin while enhancing overall elasticity and texture.

Good things come to those with patience, but who are we kidding? You would probably enjoy seeing a reduction in your arm and leg crepiness sooner rather than later. If you’re looking for a product designed to provide that kind of quick gratification, StriVectin Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream stands out as a top choice.

Due to its advanced tightening technology, users enjoy an instant lift to the skin. This lightweight but moisturizing body cream has been shown in clinical studies to improve the appearance of crepey skin in 94% of participants—making it a must-try for those struggling with crepiness. These results are achieved in four distinct ways:

Tightening peptides, such as palmitoyl tripeptide-38, go deep into the skin to boost skin repair where needed, including collagen and hyaluronic acid production.

Caffeine, sodium hyaluronate, and countless plant extracts work to visibly tighten and improve skin crepiness.

Turmeric root extract boosts skin’s radiance and evens tone with its impressive anti-inflammatory and antioxidant abilities.

A decadent blend of plant butters—shea, murumuru, and cupuacu—improves the skin’s texture so it’s smooth and soft to the touch

Pros:

Contains skin-tightening peptides

Clinically proven results

Helps even skin tone and improve luminosity

Cons:

Contains silicones (if you’re staying away from those)

Key Ingredients: Palmitoyl tripeptide-38, turmeric root, jojoba seed, shea butter

Price: $59 for 6.7 oz

Customer Review:

“This product makes a visible difference in the delicate skin on my neck. I use it faithfully twice a day. I’m thrilled with the result. It absorbs completely, tightens, firms, and moisturizes.”

4. Best Innovative Technology – U Beauty The SCULPT Arm Compound

Compound Solutions Tightening & Firming Body Cream stands out with its potent combination of retinol and vitamin E, designed to rejuvenate and firm crepey skin, improving texture and elasticity while delivering deep hydration and nourishment.

One contributing factor of loose, crepey skin is the unfortunate effects of gravity which pulls down on our skin over time. Luckily there are award-winning products like The SCULPT Arm Compound that help visibly tighten and counteract the adverse effects of gravity for more youthful-looking arms.

The key lies in their innovative technology. Aside from standard ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalene, and peptides, Compound Solutions includes bio-mimetic peptides that replicate the skin’s natural processes in signaling an increase in the production of collagen and elastin. This works in tandem with exosome technology that promotes cellular communication and regeneration directly to the target area. The results speak for themselves as clinicals reveal:

166% increase in collagen optimization

242% increase in elastin optimization

93% skin tightening and firming

100% refinement and improved appearance of target areas

Yes, this sculpting cream was formulated for the arms, but you can use it on other crepey areas like the hands or inner thighs. And sure, it is more costly than other lotions on our list, but the results are well worth it.

Pros:

Impressive clinical results

Increases skin’s natural collagen and elastin production

Visibly de-puffs and tones

Cons:

Pricey

Key Ingredients: Probiotics, retinol, vitamin C, marine extracts

Price: $98 for 4 oz

Customer Review:

“I’m on my second bottle of the arm sculpting lotion and love the results. It’s a bit pricey for the average customer, but so worth it! I’d rather give up something else so I can continue to purchase this product. I’m 65 but my arms don’t look it.”

5. Best for Natural Ingredients – Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer

Juice Beauty Green Apple Firming Moisturizer is notable for its use of organic ingredients, combining green apple extract with firming and hydrating properties to enhance skin elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and provide a youthful, radiant complexion.

Do you suffer from skin sensitivity that makes it hard to find compatible products? Maybe you’re eco-friendly and try to minimize your carbon footprint as you shop. Whatever the case, natural skincare products are effective and touted by celebs like Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow. Juice Beauty has you covered with their Green Apple Firming Moisturizer, and it makes my list as the top natural product for crepey arms and legs.

This budget-friendly moisturizer is one of the best anti-aging lotions for arms and legs. A luxurious blend of shea butter, jojoba oil, and fatty acids replenishes moisture in areas prone to crepiness and wrinkles (like the arms and legs). Meanwhile antioxidant-rich botanical oils—primrose, linseed, and borage—work to protect the skin barrier and provide beneficial lipids to the dermis layer, encouraging a smoother, crepe-free complexion. Other key ingredients include:

Green apple stem cells to promote cell regeneration

Organic aloe vera for deep hydration and healing

Organic grapeseed oil for improved elasticity

Vitamins C and E for antioxidant defense and brightening

Peptides for improved texture

The Green Apple Firming Body Moisturizer doesn’t contain any artificial fragrance. Rather, a blend of essential oils and fruit extracts (hello apple) creates a delicious light, citrusy scent.

Pros:

Affordable price point

Organic, vegan, and non-toxic

Refreshing citrus fragrance

Cons:

Thicker texture can be slower to absorb

Key Ingredients: Apple Juice, Peptides, Evening Primrose Oil, Vitamin C

Price: $25 for 8 oz

Customer Review:

“I have been using the Juice Beauty Green Apple Moisturizer for over 15 years. This is the only product I use on my body. I get compliments on how smooth my skin is. Highly recommend.”

6. Best for Elasticity Boost – Paula’s Choice Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Body Treatment

Paula’s Choice Phytoestrogen Anti-Aging Body Cream is distinguished by its use of plant-derived estrogens and other potent ingredients to effectively combat crepey skin, enhance firmness, and deeply moisturize while being free from fragrances and irritants.

As skin ages, degradation of collagen and elastin is more prominent. These are the proteins that hold water and help your skin maintain its structure. Around age 40, these proteins begin to taper off. The result? Crepey skin that doesn’t bounce back the way it used to.

To improve the elasticity of thin, crepey skin on the arms and legs, Paula’s Choice Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Body Treatment is my top choice. This lightweight elixir uses soy-derived antioxidants (genistein, daidzein, and equol) to improve the appearance of thin, crepey skin.

Why is that any different than other antioxidants? According to breakthrough research, these extracts have the ability to treat signs of aging associated with estrogen-deficient skin (also known as postmenopausal skin), including dryness, dullness, and decreased elasticity.

Although it can be used anywhere from the neck down, this innovative combo is especially great for treating crepey skin on the chest, forearms, and hands due to its use of hydrolyzed collagen for advanced firming. The skin on these areas is thicker, and hydrolyzed collagen is able to penetrate more effectively, reinforcing its supportive structures.

Pros:

Utilizes breakthrough research

Targets age-related thinning and crepiness

Fast results

Cons:

Pricey

Small bottle size

Key Ingredients: Soy-derived antioxidants, squalane, linseed oil, sunflower seed oil

Price: $68 for 3.3 oz

Customer Review:

“This year I noticed crepey skin on my forearms and hands and it really bothered me. I ordered this expecting that it might make a gradual reduction in the crepey texture over time. Instead, it made a major improvement after one night. After several nights’ treatments, the crepey skin is absolutely gone! I’m a longtime PC customer and am very satisfied with the facial care products. But this treatment is the first that I can call a miracle. It is a high-priced product (I waited for a sale), but it’s a holy grail item that I won’t be without.”

7. Best for Nourishment – OSEA Undaria Algae Body Butter

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Butter stands out with its blend of nutrient-rich algae extracts and essential oils, offering deep hydration and skin nourishment while promoting a smooth, supple texture.

When it comes to crepey arm and leg skin, one of the best ways to turn back the clock is through deep nourishment to restore moisture, elasticity, and overall health. The rich blend of natural, nutrient-dense ingredients found in OSEA Undaria Algae Body Butter makes it a top pick for the best creams for crepey skin.

In fact, the fast-absorbing body butter has been clinically shown to hydrate skin for up to 72 hours thanks to ingredients like nourishing shea butter and balancing hemp seed oil. We can also thank sodium hyaluronate, aloe vera, and a skin identical moisturizing complex for the long-lasting hydration. Star ingredient undaria seaweed and oat-derived ceramides help replenish the moisture barrier so skin feels supple and silky smooth. It can be a great fit for those suffering from:

Dry skin

Sensitive skin

Post-pregnancy skin

Skin damaged by physical activity

Mature skin

The cherry on top of an already incredible formula is the scent. An all-natural combination of grapefruit, lime, cypress, mango, and mandarin perfectly encapsulates a beachy, citrus vibe. Apply this luxe body butter morning and night for deep hydration and healthier-looking skin.

Pros:

Relieves dryness and crepiness

Utilizes skincare quality ingredients for long-lasting results

Not greasy or sticky

Cons:

Pricey, but a little goes a long way

Rich texture might not be for everyone

Key Ingredients: Undaria seaweed, shea butter, ceramides, saccharide isomerate

Price: $56 for 6.7 oz

Customer Review:

“Been using it for about 1 month and I can see an improvement in the crepey skin on my legs and neck. Will continue to use. Love the hydrating quality and it smells so nice.”

8. Best for Intense Moisturization – Eminence Organic Coconut Firming Body Lotion

Eminence Organics Coconut Firming Lotion excels with its rich coconut oil and natural extracts, which work together to improve skin elasticity, firmness, and hydration for a smoother, more youthful appearance.

One of the best medicines for crepey skin on the arms and legs is moisture, and Eminence Organic Coconut Firming Body Lotion features the rich blend of organic, nutrient-dense ingredients to get the job done right. While it deeply hydrates, the ingredients simultaneously go to work firming and improving texture and elasticity. Not only does this nourish dried-out skin, but it has been shown to provide long-lasting results.

To stimulate collagen production and get firmer, tighter skin from head to toe, reach for this hydrating lotion for crepey skin from Eminence Organic. With its anti-aging and gravity-defying formula, it’s rightfully earned its place as one of the best lotions for crepey skin.

Note that the formula combines a blend of moisturizing shea butter and grapeseed oil to banish any dryness and boost elasticity. Coconut milk and coconut water team up to moisturize; load the skin with toning electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals; and provide a light coconutty scent. A deeply-hydrating botanical hyaluronic acid—a godsend for crepey skin—plumps and smooths skin texture while minimizing fine lines and crepiness. A few key benefits that make this product stand out in the crowd include:

Contains certified organic ingredients

Eco-friendly and sustainable

Comprehensive benefits including deep-hydration, firming, and anti-aging

The plumping party doesn’t end there. Additionally the product includes a natural retinol alternative complex that provides similar results to retinol (vitamin A), such as increased collagen supplies and firmer skin without the irritating side effects. There’s even a rejuvenating plant stem cell concentrate and an antioxidant-packed complex to restore skin vitality.

Pros:

Vegan, organic formulation

Natural retinol alternative firms and smooths crepey skin

Nut-free and gluten-free

Cons:

Firming benefits can take a while to see

Key Ingredients: Coconut milk, coconut water, natural retinol alternative, hyaluronic acid

Price: $42 for 8.4 oz

Customer Review:

“I just started using this lotion and I can already see a difference in the firmness of my skin! This also moisturizes the skin so nicely and it smells amazing.”

What to Look for in a Lotion for Crepey Arm and Leg Skin- Complete Buyer’s Guide

Over time, our skin begins to show the signs of aging, and crepey skin on the arms and legs is a common result. This thin, wrinkled skin is reminiscent of the textured, wrinkly party streamers you’ve probably used. It’s called crepe paper for that reason. If this describes your arms and/or legs, the good news is you can restore your skin’s youthful appearance when you find the right lotion for your skin type. This buyer’s guide will walk you through key considerations to make as you shop so you can most effectively find the best product for your unique needs.

How to Treat Crepey Skin at Home

In addition to keeping your skin out of the sun as much as possible and wearing your SPF, the best way to treat (and prevent) crepey skin at home is by maintaining a strong, healthy moisture barrier. By keeping hydration in and prioritizing skin-healthy ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, plant oils, antioxidants, and nourishing ceramides on a regular basis, you can keep your skin supple and youthful. Other good habits to pick up include:

150 minutes per week of moderate to intense aerobic activity

of moderate to intense aerobic activity A diet rich in healthy fats

Beauty sleep- at least 7-9 hours per night

Consistent use of an appropriate lotion for crepey skin

Moisturizers and Hydrators

The primary purpose of a body lotion is to moisturize your skin. Hydration is one of the most critical components when it comes to plumping the skin and reducing the crepey texture. This not only helps your skin look and feel better, but being moisturized will also lessen any appearance of crepiness, which can be exacerbated by dryness. You want to ensure the body lotion you choose has a balanced blend of both hydrating and moisturizing ingredients.

Hydrating ingredients include:

Glycerin

Aloe vera

Hyaluronic acid

Sodium hyaluronate

Marine extracts

These humectants (as they’re known in the skincare industry) hydrate and plump the skin by drawing water from the environment deep into the cells, minimizing crepiness and improving suppleness. To ensure your skin gets the best results from these humectants, a body lotion for crepey skin also needs emollients.

Emollients are moisturizing ingredients that range from plant oils like jojoba, grapeseed, and sunflower and butters like shea and mango seed to fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and ceramides. Emollients are vital for maintaining healthy, youthful skin as they prevent moisture loss, essentially locking in all the hydration provided by humectants. They also do a wonderful job of soothing, softening, and smoothing the skin.

Some body lotions for crepey skin will contain occlusives like silicones or petrolatum. These ingredients don’t add moisture like emollients do. Instead, they form a physical barrier over the skin to ensure you don’t lose any moisture provided by other ingredients.

Firming and Elasticity

In order to improve the appearance of crepey skin for the long-term, you want to look for a lotion with ingredients that support your skin’s natural collagen and elastin production. Because one of the leading causes of crepiness is the decline of collagen and elastin (the proteins that keep our skin plump and flexible), using active ingredients that support the synthesis of these essential compounds is key.

Look for ingredients like retinol (or other vitamin A derivatives), vitamin C, antioxidants, and peptides, which go deep into the skin to promote collagen and elastin production. Some of the best body lotions for crepey skin will take this a step further, utilizing a curated blend of actives or innovative technology to stimulate collagen and elastin.

Antioxidant Protection

Free radicals are all around us, and these unstable molecules cause damage to our cells. Dr. Noelani González, M.D.of Mt. Sinai West explains, “What makes them unstable is that they are missing electrons from their outer shell. This causes them to search for other atoms or molecules that have these electrons, in order for them to feel whole again and become stable.”

Finding a product that offers antioxidant protection can stave off the damage caused by free radicals, so it’s important to be aware of key ingredients that provide these benefits. Products containing vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea extract, and botanicals are good examples.

Key Ingredients to Look For (and Avoid) in the Best Lotion for Crepey Skin

You don’t have to reinvent the wheel to find the best lotion for your crepey arms and legs. Simply being aware of what to look for on the ingredients label can go a long way in leading you in the right direction. Let’s break down the good and the bad to guide you along the way:

Best Ingredients for Crepey Skin

Hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration and plumping.

Retinol boosts collagen production and improves texture.

Peptides improve firmness and elasticity.

Natural oils strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.

Botanical extracts provide antioxidant protection, soothe, and hydrate.

Worst Ingredients for Crepey Skin

Alcohol strips natural oils and dehydrates.

Synthetic fragrances can cause skin irritation.

Parabens can disrupt hormone function.

Mineral oil can clog pores.

Phthalates can disrupt endocrine function.

Price

Body lotions for crepey skin fall under the “anti-aging” category in skincare, which often comes at a high price, especially if the formula utilizes cutting-edge technology and ingredients. So be mindful of your budget when shopping. Some of the best lotions for crepey skin are around $40 or over, although you can find more affordable options. Consider how much you’re willing to spend, as well as the quality and longevity of the product, before taking the plunge.

Formula

My list of best lotions for crepey skin features a variety of different formulations, from lightweight lotions to thick body butters. While you can go for any texture you’d like, in general, lotions will be best for oily and normal skin types or anyone who prefers a quick-absorbing, lightweight feel. Mature skin types with super dry skin would do better with a thicker cream or body butter. Also keep in mind details like whether a formula is vegan, organic, fragrance-free, or made with natural ingredients—if that’s something you care about.

Skin Concerns

In addition to skin crepiness, are there any other concerns you’d like your body lotion to tackle? Today’s list includes options that tighten, brighten, improve texture, and more. If you also want to fade pesky dark spots on the hands and arms, for example, look for a lotion with skin-brightening vitamins and antioxidants (bonus: choosing a formula with vitamin C supports your skin’s own collagen production). If combating dryness is your main goal, choose a rich, creamy formulation packed with loads of hydrators.

SPF

While none of the lotions on our list contain sunscreen, it’s important to reiterate the effects of UV radiation and its exacerbation of skin damage. While antioxidants provide backup protection from the sun’s rays, they don’t replace the impact of sunscreen. So to obtain and maintain results, you want to either look for a body lotion with an SPF value of 30 or more, or you’ll want to layer sunscreen over your lotion during the day.

Reviews

I always recommend reading reviews whenever you’re shopping for a new skincare product. This will help you make an informed decision about the product, whether it’s right for you, and if it’s worth the price or not.

FAQ

What is Crepey Skin?

“Crepey” skin refers to aging skin that looks like crepe paper—aka the thin, crinkly paper you buy at a party store and use to make streamers. Crepey skin is characterized by its loss of elasticity, which contributes to lax, saggy skin as well as a thinner, fragile, more transparent appearance.

What Causes Crepey Skin?

Skin crepiness has multiple contributing causes, and odds are your crepey skin is a mashup of several.

Sun damage: Any dermatologist will confirm that prolonged and excessive exposure to sunlight is the leading cause of crepey skin. In addition to increasing your risk of sunburns, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer, sun damage causes long-term and often irreversible skin aging, accelerating the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and crepiness. Sun damage contributes to crepey skin by damaging skin cells. In addition, the sun’s harmful UV rays cause the breakdown of collagen and elastin, two essential proteins for keeping our skin smooth and supple. Elastin, in particular, is what gives our skin the ability to stretch and heal. So with recurrent sun damage, elastin breakdown causes the skin to become more lax and start to sag.

Aging: The natural aging process is also a main factor. As we age, our bodies produce less and less collagen and elastin, contributing to looser, thinner skin. The older you are, the more you’ve been exposed to damaging effects like sun and pollution.

Smoking: Unlike aging, smoking is one of those risk factors you can avoid. In addition to being extremely dehydrating, smoking produces free radicals that cause cellular damage, leading to crepiness. Smoking cigarettes also deprives your skin of beneficial nutrients, particularly those needed for cellular repair.

Genetics: Some people have a genetic predisposition to crepiness, though it doesn’t mean you can’t still prevent it. Anyone with naturally thinner skin should take precautions to minimize risks and implement restorative skin treatments into their routine.

Dryness: Maintaining hydration is necessary for healthy skin, so a lack of moisture (along with other factors) can increase crepiness. Dry, dehydrated skin will also emphasize the appearance of already crepey skin.

What Lifestyle Changes Can Improve Crepey Skin?

My motto is an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Even if you already have crepey skin on your arms and legs, your skin looks better now than it will with continued bad habits. There are five key lifestyle changes you can make now that will make all the difference over time:

Drink the recommended daily amount of water .

. Try to shop for most of your groceries along the perimeter of the grocery store.

Use sunscreen daily.

Exercise daily.

Avoid smoking as this breaks down collagen.

Where Does Crepey Skin Appear?

Just like wrinkles can occur all over the body, crepey skin can pop up pretty much everywhere, though it’s more common where the skin is already thinner. It’s especially prevalent in these areas:

Eyelids and under eyes

Neck

Décolletage

Upper inner arms

Forearms

Back of the hands

Inner thighs

How Long Does It Take for a Lotion for Crepey Skin to Produce Results?

Time can vary depending on the product as well as your skin type. Generally speaking, most products will begin to produce results in improvement of hydration and texture first, typically appearing after around three weeks of use. To start enjoying the more significant changes in firmness and elasticity, patience is key. Give a product at least three months of consistent use before switching.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Can I Use the Same Lotion for Crepey Skin on My Arms and Legs?

Yes, the skin on the arms and legs is very similar, and they experience comparable issues when it comes to thinning, sagging, and reduced elasticity. The key is in finding a product suitable for your skin type and following application instructions consistently.