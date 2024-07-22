Top 18 Shampoos for Dreadlocks: Best Picks for 2024

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you have dreadlocks and want to take better care of them? Maybe you’re thinking of getting them and want to make sure you’ll be able to maintain quality over time. You’ve arrived at the right place. As a fitness instructor, I’ve tried out many hairstyles over the years, and, between 2017-2019, I rocked the dreadlocks. Not only did they offer practicality in my sweaty environment, but I didn’t have to worry about them tangling and shifting out of place during intense exercise.

In order to get your dreads to lock tightly, it’s critical you’re able to maintain the proper balance of hydration and nourishment, making it important to learn proper dreadlock care. This hair care starts with finding the best shampoo for dreads that will also match your personal preferences.

Unfortunately, most shampoos and hair cleansers on the market aren’t dread-friendly (dare I say, they are “dread”ful). This means you have to do some digging to find the best shampoos for dreads that will cleanse and nourish them so you can have your unique hair as long as you wish.

Under the wrong circumstances, you may come to regret the decision to have dreadlocks, and this is especially true when you simply aren’t armed with the knowledge on how to take care of them. The best shampoo for dreads comes with a lot of expectations, because your scalp will be irritated, and dreads can become odorous and flaky without proper care. (Scroll down to check out my complete top dreadlock shampoos shopping guide and frequently asked questions).

Having dreadlocks can be a very fun and enjoyable experience when you’re armed with the best dreadlock products. In an effort to help you keep your tresses healthy and locked tight, I’ve put together a list of the 18 best shampoos for dreads in 2024, so let’s dive in!

1. Best for Moisturizing Dry Dreads – Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Shampoo

Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Shampoo stands out for its deeply hydrating formula that revitalizes and moisturizes dry dreads, leaving them soft and manageable.

Pros:

Rich in hydrating coconut and apricot oils

Sulfate-free formula

Gentle on the scalp

Cons:

Higher price point

Might not be ideal for very oily scalps

Dreadlock maintenance is highly dependent on your ability to keep your locks properly hydrated, and this can be effectively achieved through the use of natural oils. I loved using Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Shampoo when my dreads were feeling dull and dry. The active ingredients are in the name with the addition of aloe vera, producing a deep-hydrating effect that penetrates the hair shaft, providing an immediate result.

How does it work? The blend of coconut surfactants and apricot works hard to strip unwanted impurities and oils from your scalp and hair so you can gently cleanse your dense dreads without leaving heavy residue behind. Other active ingredients are at work to provide crucial benefits:

Aloe vera works to target the scalp, soothing the pulled, stressed, and irritated skin so it’s less flakey and more durable as you build longer and heavier dreads.

Saw palmetto works at preventing hair loss from its source, blocking the hair loss hormone from weakening and thinning your dreads.

Jojoba oil targets dry and stressed tresses to restore and smooth them, which is essential to helping your dreadlocks maintain their look. This same oil helps create balance in your scalp and introduces vitamins A, E, and D to your hair and skin. It’s also rich in antioxidants and fatty acids.

Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Shampoo contains a unique blend of natural ingredients that work together to maintain your dreads while relieving your scalp. As a nearly completely natural and plant-based product that won’t leave behind heavy residue, Blu Atlas was among my favorites when I had dreadlocks, and I can typically recommend it to most people due to its versatility.

Active Ingredients:

Coconut Oil

Apricot Oil

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Deeply hydrates and moisturizes dreadlocks

Enhances shine and softness

Helps prevent dryness and frizz

2. Best for Refreshing Scalp – Dollylocks Liquid Shampoo Tea Tree Spearmint

Dollylocks Liquid Shampoo Tea Tree Spearmint excels in providing a refreshing and invigorating scalp experience thanks to its unique blend of tea tree and spearmint oils that soothe and cleanse effectively.

Pros:

Refreshing tea tree and spearmint blend

Helps soothe scalp irritation

Free of sulfates and parabens

Cons:

May not be hydrating enough for very dry hair

Strong minty scent might be overwhelming for some

One thing you can’t do with dreadlocks is run your fingers through your hair. This means you can’t very well scratch or otherwise exfoliate your scalp. When I was suffering with scalp irritation, I would reach for Dollylocks Liquid Shampoo in Tea Tree Spearmint. The combination of active ingredients offered an immediate cooling sensation that left my scalp feeling soothed and invigorated. (If this sounds like you, you might also check out my colleague, Jenna’s, compilation of top shampoos for itchy scalp).

The Dollylocks brand is trusted by dreadlocks enthusiasts and comes in a variety of scents. I can see why Dollylocks is a favorite—it’s got a lot of essential oils and necessary additives that help restore dreads and keep them locked tight without stripping them of oils naturally produced by the scalp and hair. This product works in three noticeable ways:

Tea tree oil combats dandruff and scalp problems through its inherent antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Spearmint oil provides a tingly feeling of revitalization.

Lightweight formula keeps residue buildup minimal.

This isn’t a sudsy shampoo, and it’s not intended to be. Simply coat your scalp and dreads with this soothing product, and let its essential oils and natural essence work their magic before rinsing entirely. Don’t scrub your locks, and make sure to dry them thoroughly before putting in other oils and styling agents.

Active Ingredients:

Tea Tree Oil

Spearmint Oil

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Soothes and invigorates the scalp

Cleanses deeply without harsh chemicals

Helps prevent dandruff and itching

3. Best for Deep Cleansing – Knatty Dread Loc Shampoo

Knatty Dread Loc Shampoo is distinguished by its powerful deep-cleansing formula, which effectively removes dirt, oil, and buildup from even the tightest knots in dreadlocks.

Pros:

Deep-cleansing formula

Effective at removing buildup

Non-residue formula

Cons:

Can be drying if used too frequently

Might be less effective for very sensitive scalps

If you’ve had your dreadlocks for a while and have noticed a buildup of residue and/or an unpleasant odor, you may have developed dread rot. I experienced this once, and I panicked. Don’t worry! All hope is not lost. Before you cut them off, try out Knatty Dread Loc Shampoo. Formulated specifically for use with dreads, the brand is renowned for its deep-cleansing capabilities. It works by penetrating tight knots to effectively eliminate dirt, oil and other debris that builds up over time.

How does Knatty Dread accomplish this? The secret lies in its coconut-based formula that cleanses the hair while restoring each shaft. As a bonus, this shampoo aims to reduce the amount of time it takes dreads to dry, which can diminish bacteria and irritation buildup.

My favorite feature of Dread Loc Shampoo was its ability to deep-clean without stripping away my hair’s natural oils. If you tend to use lots of styling products or live in a high-pollution area, you can keep your dreads feeling light and clean without changing your routine or your address.

I love not just the packaging of this cleanser but what it can do for dreads. Often, the goal of cleaning dreads is cleansing them, keeping them smelling fresh, and removing debris. But it can be hard to find a shampoo that does all of the above while also keeping locks tight into the favored “locs” that many dreadheads prefer. This shampoo accomplishes just that, helping looser and fatter dreads tighten up and become more uniformly round for greater appeal and health. Less flyaway hairs in your dread tips and roots mean healthier and stronger dreads that last.

Active Ingredients:

Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate

Citric Acid

Key Benefits:

Thoroughly cleanses dreadlocks

Removes buildup and residue

Maintains the cleanliness of dreads

4. Best for Co-Washing and Conditioning – Lion Locs Co-Wash/Leave-in Conditioner

Lion Locs Co-Wash/Leave-in Conditioner stands out for its versatility, providing both co-washing and deep conditioning in one product to simplify and enhance dreadlock care.

Pros:

Dual-purpose (co-wash and leave-in conditioner)

Moisturizes and detangles hair

Reduces the need for multiple products

Cons:

May not provide enough cleansing for very oily hair

Can be heavy for fine hair types

Yes, it requires extra effort to maintain dreadlocks, but this doesn’t mean you can’t save time on a busy schedule. If you prefer a low-maintenance hair care routine, you might consider trying Lion Locs Co-Wash/Leave-in Conditioner. It offers the versatility of cleansing and conditioning for healthy dreads without having to use two separate products.

Basically, it’s a cleanser that washes hair by conditioning it, known as co-washing.

This is a common washing technique for people who have naturally wavy or curly hair, and this product is ideal for anyone with full or partial dreads who wants to keep them looking and feeling fresh. You can either rinse the product out when you’re done or use it as a leave-in conditioning agent if you want to give your dreads some relief and a few days of relaxation without getting them wet. Aside from the convenience factor, I also love that this product:

Is infused with natural oils and extracts to nourish and strengthen hair

Keeps dreads moisturized and protected all day

Is reside-free, so it won’t leave behind a nasty film

Did I mention it’s vegan? The co-wash treatment product contains no wax, parabens, dyes, sulfates, mineral oils, or even sulfates or silicone, so you know you’re treating your dreads with a natural cleansing without harsh chemicals and unnecessary additives that weigh hair down. Aloe vera, jojoba oil, and argan oil work to tame and restore your dreads and make them tighter and more defined.

Active Ingredients:

Coconut Oil

Shea Butter

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Simplifies dreadlock care routine

Provides deep conditioning and moisture

Reduces tangling and frizz

5. Best for Scalp Health – Aromatica Rosemary Scalp Scaling Shampoo

Aromatica Rosemary Scalp Scaling Shampoo is unique for its rosemary-based formula that enhances scalp health by balancing oil production and soothing irritation, making it ideal for maintaining a healthy scalp environment.

Pros:

Balances oil production

Enhances scalp health

Natural and organic ingredients

Cons:

May not provide enough moisture for very dry hair

Scent may not be preferred by everyone

When you have dreads, your scalp is pulled and manipulated as you twist them into shape from the root down. This can wreak havoc on your poor head, but the right shampoo can help make things right.

Introducing Aromatica’s Rosemary Scalp Scaling Shampoo, which allows its lead ingredient to soothe the scalp and gently slough off the scales and dead skin, a common concern among people with dreads.

Not only does this shampoo help remove the plaque and scales on the scalp, but it also works to fortify and rebalance the pH of the scalp to prevent future damage. Imagine having both healthy and gorgeous locks as well as a healthier scalp. Continued use of this shampoo can give you just that while it also works to:

Soothe the scalp: Rosemary’s calming properties help to relieve irritation.

Gently exfoliate: Removes scales and dead skin to keep the scalp clean and healthy.

Rebalance pH: Helps maintain the scalp’s natural pH to prevent future damage.

Promote hair growth: Rosemary aids in stimulating hair growth and thickening hair.

What else does rosemary do? Aside from offering an earthy aroma, rosemary aids in promoting hair growth and thickening hair as well. This is important when you have dreads you’re trying to get to lock up since hair can feel strained and pulled during this time. The scalp cleansing and stimulating effects work their way down your dreads from root to tip, leaving your head and scalp healthier than ever.

Active Ingredients:

Rosemary Extract

Tea Tree Oil

Salicylic Acid

Key Benefits:

Clarifies and exfoliates the scalp

Reduces dandruff and flakes

Promotes a healthy scalp environment

6. Best for Balancing pH – Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is notable for its apple cider vinegar formula, which effectively balances pH levels and removes buildup, leaving dreadlocks clean and shiny.

Pros:

Balances pH levels

Removes buildup effectively

Suitable for all hair types

Cons:

Vinegar scent may be strong for some

May cause dryness with frequent use

A natural pH balance is critical in the maintenance of healthy hair, and this is especially true for those with dreadlocks. Apple cider vinegar is known for its ability to restore this balance, leading to a healthier scalp and more attractive dreads. If you have never tried apple cider vinegar as a hair wash to rid your dreads of stale and stinky odors (even a simple half ACV, half tap water solution can do the trick), then you’re in for a treat!

This powerful cleaner should definitely be part of your routine when choosing one of the best shampoos for dreadlocks 2024. Other key benefits you’ll enjoy include:

Odor-free

Removes foul odors

Gentle on hair

And the other great part about this shampoo—you can use it on your hair, and the rest of your family can use it on theirs! You don’t have to have dreadlocks to enjoy this purifying and super-cleansing shampoo, but if you do have dreads, you can benefit even more every time you suds up.

Active Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar

Aloe Vera

Vitamin B5

Key Benefits:

Balances hair’s pH

Removes product buildup

Adds shine and smoothness

7. Best for Hydration and Freshness – OGX Hydrating + Teatree Mint Shampoo

OGX Hydrating + Teatree Mint Shampoo is distinguished by its invigorating blend of tea tree and mint, providing both hydration and a refreshing sensation for clean, revitalized dreadlocks.

Pros:

Hydrates and refreshes

Free of sulfates and parabens

Soothing minty scent

Cons:

May not provide enough moisture for very dry hair

Some users may find the minty scent too intense

Hydration and freshness can be a difficult combination of goals to achieve in a single dreadlock shampoo. The strategic combination of natural ingredients deliver strong antibacterial effects to keep the scalp clean and healthy while leaving it feeling tingly and revitalized. I bought a bottle when I had my dreadlocks, and I can still remember how soft and manageable it left my hair.

Not only is this product great on your dreads, but it’s also easy on the budget. It’s gentle enough on dreads to not overwhelm them or leave residue behind, and it’s also great as an everyday cleanser if you want to give your scalp a break and really restore your tresses.

OGX adds lots of unique ingredients to their shampoo that can really benefit your dreads, especially tea tree oil. As mentioned above, tea tree oil is excellent for calming and soothing a tired and stressed scalp and works hard to remove the bacteria and irritants that lead to a scratchy head and dull, musty hair. Other active ingredients that work to protect your hair from damage include:

Milk proteins

Peppermint oil

All this in a shampoo that’s free of sulfate surfactants! When using this shampoo, less is more. Pay attention to your scalp, and let the suds work their way down your dreads to prevent residue and debris from being left behind.

Active Ingredients:

Tea Tree Oil

Peppermint Oil

Hydrating Agents

Key Benefits:

Hydrates and invigorates the scalp

Provides a refreshing, tingling sensation

Cleanses without stripping natural oils

8. Best for Stimulating Hair Growth – Jamaican Mango & Lime Tingle Shampoo

Jamaican Mango & Lime Tingle Shampoo stands out for its stimulating formula that promotes hair growth and invigorates the scalp with a refreshing tingling sensation.

Pros:

Stimulates and invigorates the scalp

Helps promote hair growth

Free from harsh chemicals

Cons:

May be too stimulating for sensitive scalps

Strong scent might not be preferred by everyone

Especially when worn too tightly, dreadlocks can contribute to traction alopecia, a type of hair loss. Whether you’ve noticed thinning since you’ve had your dreads, or you naturally have thin hair, adding Jamaican Mango & Lime Tingle Shampoo to your hygiene regimen can stimulate hair growth through a blend of mango and lime extracts.

These ingredients produce a tingling feeling that improves blood circulation, and this is often the perfect stimulation to not only encourage hair growth but also prevent hair loss in the first place. You already know by the name alone that this is one sweet-smelling shampoo. Jamaican Mango & Lime Tingle Shampoo brings a tropical allure while also promising to hydrate and nourish even the longest and densest dreadlocks. It’s also an affordable option for your go-to shampoo.

It doesn’t stop there, though! Moringa oil is a star player in this shampoo, helping to reinforce and strengthen dreads and making the hair thicker and fuller—and shinier and healthier—all around. Manuka honey is also a key player, and these two ingredients are the reason why this shampoo has made it to my list.

Are your dreads thirsty and dry? If so, then pay attention to what manuka honey can do: it creates a lovely and effective moisture barrier around your dreads to trap any moisture in and keep irritants out. It also helps reverse any scalp damage you have and reinforces hair. Paraben-free and not tested on animals, this is a shampoo that’s going to be an asset in your dreadlock care collection.

Active Ingredients:

Mango Extract

Lime Extract

Tea Tree Oil

Key Benefits:

Stimulates the scalp for better hair growth

Provides a refreshing tingle

Cleanses without residue

9. Best for Residue-Free Cleansing – Dread Head HQ Dread Soap

Dread Head HQ Dread Soap is known for its residue-free formula that deeply cleanses dreadlocks without leaving behind any buildup, ensuring your dreads remain clean and light.

Pros:

Residue-free formula

Effective at cleaning dreadlocks

Easy to use

Cons:

Might be less moisturizing

Not suitable for frequent use

In my experience, it can be tricky to keep residue from building up in your dreadlocks. It’s necessary to find a shampoo specifically formulated to deeply penetrate into each dread to remove dirt and oils. Dread Head HQ Dread Soap is designed for that specific purpose.

If you’re new to dreadlocks or just want to try a simple formula that can give you visible results, then this is a shampoo worth investing in. As a bonus, it’s not scented. While it’s intended for dreadlocks, it won’t hurt or overly dry out natural hair or hair that’s not been dreaded, so feel free to use this cleanser on your straighter locks as well.

I love a good dread soap that helps maintain hair and hydrate it without weighing it down, which is why I’ve added this Dread Head HQ Dread Soap cleanser to our list. It’s completely residue-free, making it a trusted hair cleanser for dread heads all over!

If you have sensitive skin or you naturally oily hair, this shampoo is going to help bring balance to your tresses and leave them feeling nice and hydrated without sacrificing your skin in the process. I’d highly recommend adding this product to your arsenal, even if you only use it when needed along with other best dreadlock products.

Active Ingredients:

Coconut Oil

Olive Oil

Key Benefits:

Deep cleans without leaving residue

Maintains the cleanliness of dreadlocks

Helps prevent buildup

10. Best for Removing Buildup – LOCssentials Clarifying Shampoo

LOCssentials Clarifying Shampoo excels in removing buildup and residue, providing a thorough cleanse that helps maintain the freshness and health of your dreadlocks.

Pros:

Removes buildup and residue

Effective at clarifying dreadlocks

Non-drying formula

Cons:

May not provide enough moisture for dry hair

Can be too harsh for sensitive scalps

How do you know when your dreads have accumulated buildup? You can see it, you can feel it, and, in the worst case scenario, you can smell it. Are your dreads feeling and looking a little dull, powdery, flaky, and lackluster lately? Every now and then your dreads need a boost in cleansing and an overhaul in residue removal. This is why I’ve added LOCssentials Clarifying Shampoo to our list.

This shampoo uses two ingredients we’ve seen on our list already—tea tree and peppermint oils—but I’m loving it because these two oils work wonders on the scalp and hair. If you’ve got residue buildup from waxes, pomades, or even other cleansers that aren’t dreadlock approved, it’s okay so long as you have the right remedy in your shampoo collection. It works in two distinct ways to keep buildup at bay:

Clarifying formula removes dirt, oil, and product residue

Penetrates deep into dreads for a more complete cleanse

Use this shampoo in-between your regular dreadlock care favorites. If you have open sores on your scalp or your scalp is heavily irritated after having your locks twisted and tightened at the roots, wait a few days before using this shampoo to prevent irritation, because both tea tree and peppermint oils can be pretty strong.

Consider this shampoo your preventative care strategy to keep your dreads clean and your scalp happy and healthy. If you don’t want to make this clarifying shampoo your daily cleanser, that’s fine—just make sure you use it once a week or so to help remove residue, prevent flakey scalp and skin, and give your scalp some TLC when needed. Since it doesn’t strip the hair of natural oils, it is a good match for regular use.

Active Ingredients:

Citric Acid

Plant Extracts

Key Benefits:

Thoroughly clarifies and cleanses

Removes product buildup and residue

Maintains the health of dreadlocks

11. Best for Strengthening Weak Dreads – Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo is distinguished by its blend of rosemary and mint, which strengthens and nourishes dreadlocks, promoting healthier, more resilient hair.

Pros:

Strengthens and nourishes hair

Refreshing rosemary and mint scent

Free of sulfates

Cons:

May be too strengthening for very fine hair

Minty scent might be too intense for some

There are a number of issues that can lead to your dreads becoming weak and thin over time. From excessive tension and scalp infection to vitamin deficiencies, stress, or even a lack of proper care, your once vibrant locks can become a source of embarrassment. If your dreads need a little TLC and could use some extra growth, this rosemary and mint shampoo gently cleanses and fortifies the hair and scalp, and the addition of biotin helps make your dreads stronger and longer.

Aging and mature dreads can especially benefit from this shampoo, as can dreads that are brand new and just beginning to tighten and lock. Here’s how it works:

Rosemary helps make hair grow thicker and longer

Mint helps not only remove bacteria, excess oils, and debris from your hair, but it also works to make the scalp smoother and more relaxed.

Babassu oil is rich in fatty acids, which not only helps to lock in much-needed moisture in dreaded hair, but also works to maintain the ends so they don’t split or tear.

Coconut oil rounds out this powerful shampoo to help restore hydration to the scalp and repair skin damage before it becomes a worrisome and dandruff-filled problem.

I love that this product is so rich in natural oils and extracts. Every time I used it, I noticed my hair was stronger and more resilient. Best of all, it can promote new hair growth along with maintenance of overall healthy dreads.

Active Ingredients:

Rosemary Oil

Mint Oil

Biotin

Key Benefits:

Strengthens and revitalizes dreadlocks

Promotes healthier, more resilient hair

Nourishes the scalp and hair

12. Best for Anti-Dandruff – Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo

Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo is noted for its anti-dandruff properties and soothing formula, effectively addressing scalp issues while keeping dreadlocks clean and refreshed.

Pros:

Anti-dandruff properties

Soothes and refreshes the scalp

Contains natural ingredients

Cons:

May be too drying for some hair types

Tea tree scent might be strong for some users

Dandruff is not only uncomfortable, it can be downright embarrassing. Furthermore, it can be even more noticeable with dreads, and Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo is a great choice for gaining the upper hand. The key is in the powerful blend of tea tree oil and other natural ingredients. Since tea tree oil is known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties, it doesn’t just offer temporary relief. Rather, it can treat dandruff at its source.

If earthy and natural shampoos with lots of vitamins and herbal essences are what you’re after, Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo has you covered. Loaded with lavender, vitamin C, rosemary, peppermint, tea tree oils, and more nutrients, this shampoo can seriously hydrate your hair and give your locks the TLC they’ve been thirsting for.

This is another shampoo that’s safe for all types of hair, so if anyone in your family suffers from a dry scalp or itchy dandruff, let this shampoo be your go-to for not only keeping your dreads soft and manageable, but also for allowing everyone in the home to have happy, healthy hair. It’s also sulfate and paraben free.

Active Ingredients:

Tea Tree Oil

Peppermint Oil

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Addresses dandruff and scalp irritation

Provides a soothing, cooling sensation

Helps maintain a clean and healthy scalp

13. Best for Scalp Conditions – Nizoral Scalp Psoriasis Shampoo & Conditioner

Nizoral Scalp Psoriasis Shampoo & Conditioner is distinguished by its medicated formula containing ketoconazole, effectively treating scalp conditions such as psoriasis and dandruff while maintaining dreadlock health.

Pros:

Effective in treating scalp conditions

Contains ketoconazole for fungal control

Combines shampoo and conditioner in one

Cons:

May be too medicated for some users

Can be drying with frequent use

According to Harvard Health, approximately six million Americans suffer with atopic dermatitis while another 12.5 million have seborrheic dermatitis. A commonality amongst these skin disorders are scalp symptoms like dandruff, itching, redness, and overall discomfort. If this is you, standard shampoos may not work. If you’ve never tried a medicated formula, you may find the relief you seek in Nizoral Scalp Psoriasis Shampoo & Conditioner.

The key ingredient here is ketoconazole. This antifungal ingredient is effective in treating a number of scalp conditions. Working together, the shampoo and conditioner duo:

Cleanse the scalp

Remove flakes

Reduce inflammation

You can purchase this product without a prescription as the gentle formula is safe for use on most skin types. If you’ve never tried a medicated option to help manage your scalp condition, I’d give it a try, but keep an eye out for some uncommon yet possible side effects including dryness, hair texture changes, or allergic reactions.

Active Ingredients:

Ketoconazole

Zinc Pyrithione

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Treats scalp psoriasis and dandruff

Combines cleansing and conditioning

Maintains scalp health and reduces irritation

14. Best for Travel – Arista Anti Dandruff Shampoo Bar

Arista Anti Dandruff Shampoo Bar is praised for its compact, travel-friendly form and effective anti-dandruff formula, making it a convenient solution for maintaining a clean, flake-free scalp.

Pros:

Travel-friendly bar format

Effective anti-dandruff formula

Long-lasting and eco-friendly

Cons:

May not provide enough moisture for dry hair

Bar format might be less convenient for some

I worked closely with a personal training client with dreadlocks, and she was one of the few folks in the world who suffers with hyperhidrosis. This means she sweats more than average. We did our workouts together during her lunch break on many occasions, and the stagnant moisture left behind in her dreads led to dread rot. I had dreads at the time and I was able to provide her with a life hack: the Arista Anti Dandruff Shampoo Bar.

This product is compact and simple to fit in any gym bag without taking up space needed for your essentials. The solid shampoo bar packs a punch and works wonders in maintaining a healthy scalp. I love the use of natural ingredients as they work to:

Moisturize dreads

Reduce any existing scalp inflammation

Strengthen hair

Remove buildup with minimal residue

Even if you have very thick dreadlocks, the natural ingredients are able to target and eliminate impurities. I love that the portability of the bar form allows you to live life to its fullest without compromising proper dreadlock care.

Active Ingredients:

Tea Tree Oil

Salicylic Acid

Coconut Oil

Key Benefits:

Controls dandruff and flakiness

Compact and convenient for travel

Eco-friendly packaging

15. Best for Soothing and Hydrating – Locsanity Rosewater & Peppermint 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Locsanity Rosewater & Peppermint 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner stands out for its dual functionality, combining moisturizing and conditioning properties to keep dreadlocks soft, hydrated, and well-nourished.

Pros:

Dual-purpose for convenience

Hydrates and soothes the scalp

Refreshing peppermint and rosewater scent

Cons:

May not provide enough cleansing for very oily hair

Can be heavy for fine hair types

Nothing killed my confidence more than when my dreads would become dry and dull. I always kept a bottle of Locasnity Rosewater & Peppermint 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner on hand for those days when I needed a boost. Who doesn’t love a 2-in-1 cleanser that makes the hair smell great and get squeaky clean without having to follow up with a conditioning agent? I know I loved it for its effectiveness in keeping my locks hydrated and aesthetically appealing.

Rosewater is a new addition to our list of ingredients in hair care shampoos for dreads. Since rosewater is a natural astringent, it’s as good for the hair in removing oils as it is for the face. This shampoo is specifically designed for dreadlocks, but you can use it on all “loose” hair textures and types as well.

I call this shampoo a win when it comes to more-than-basic hair care and oil control. Best of all, since the rosewater works with peppermint, your hair is left hydrated while your scalp is cool and tingly. Trust me, you’ll look forward to bathtime!

Active Ingredients:

Rosewater

Peppermint Oil

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Combines cleansing and conditioning in one step

Hydrates and soothes dreadlocks

Provides a refreshing and calming experience

16. Best for Synthetic Dreads – SheaMoisture Residue Remover Shampoo

SheaMoisture Residue Remover Shampoo is known for its powerful ability to remove residue and buildup, ensuring your dreadlocks are thoroughly cleansed and free of any lingering product remnants.

Pros:

Effectively removes residue and buildup

Gentle yet thorough cleansing

Suitable for regular use

Cons:

May be drying with frequent use

Scent may not be preferred by all

I’m not going to judge you if your dreads aren’t entirely authentic. Synthetic dreads have their place. What’s more, if there’s a shampoo for your type of hair, then that makes it legit! SheaMoisture’s shampoo is designed to fortify and cleanse both authentic and synthetic hair, helping you keep your dreads clean and healthy.

Aloe, tea tree oil, and borage seed oil—an exciting new addition to our list—work together to prevent buildup, residue, and bacteria. The result? Healthy hair that looks great whether it’s natural or a high-end weave. This powerful formula is designed to penetrate deep into your dreadlocks for best results in the removal of product buildup, dirt, and oils.

Borage seed oil is especially noteworthy. Known for its radiance-inducing properties, it revitalizes even the most brittle and dry strands. Your thirsty roots and tips will be grateful you’ve incorporated this shampoo into your routine.

Active Ingredients:

Apple Cider Vinegar

Lemon Extract

Aloe Vera

Key Benefits:

Removes product buildup and residue

Maintains clean

17. Best for Color-Treated Dreads – BB Tropical Roots Clarifying Shampoo

BB Tropical Roots Clarifying Shampoo is exceptional for color-treated dreads, providing a deep cleanse that removes buildup while preserving the vibrancy and integrity of color-treated hair.

Pros:

Deep-cleansing formula

Effective for color-treated hair

Removes buildup and residue

Cons:

May strip natural oils if used too frequently

Scent might not be preferred by all users

The grass is always greener on the other side, right? That’s why between 50%-80% of women in the United States turn to hair dye to achieve their desired hue. The trouble is, color treatment can cause damage in multiple ways including:

Reduced hair strength

Decreased ability to handle heat styling

Dryness

Roughening of the hair follicle

If you color your dreads, you need a clarifying shampoo like BB Tropical Roots Clarifying Shampoo that safeguards your hair against color damage and the styling steps you take to customize your look. Aloe and rosemary work together to fortify and restore the hair while protecting and revitalizing the scalp.

And it doesn’t just work for hair dye. This shampoo is particularly effective during the summertime for removing chlorine after a swim. By incorporating this shampoo into your routine, you can keep your dreads intact, smelling fresh, and looking great.

Active Ingredients:

Papaya Extract

Pineapple Extract

Vitamin E

Key Benefits:

Cleanses deeply and removes residue

Preserves the vibrancy of color-treated hair

Refreshes and revitalizes dreadlocks

18. Best for Oily Scalp – Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo

Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo is distinguished by its refreshing lemon formula, which effectively balances oil production and clarifies the scalp, making it ideal for managing an oily scalp while keeping dreadlocks clean and fresh.

Pros:

Balances oil production and cleanses

Refreshing lemon scent

Free of synthetic fragrances and dyes

Cons:

May be drying for very dry hair

Lemon scent may not be appealing to everyone

When excess oil builds up around the hair follicles, the result is greasy looking hair that’s lackluster and thin in appearance. Avalon Organics Citrus Shampoo is the perfect solution. Designed to strip away unnecessary oils and residue, this shampoo revitalizes your locks, adding the shine and vitality they need.

This citrus shampoo can be used periodically to give your dreads a refreshing boost or incorporated into your routine for an invigorating citrus lift. What sets it apart is its simplicity. It’s free from added scents or dyes, and it’s not tested on animals. You will also enjoy:

Boosted shine

Oil and residue removal

Natural ingredients

Vegan and cruelty-free production

For anyone looking to enhance their dreadlocks’ appearance, Avalon Organics offers a straightforward, effective solution. Since it features such a gentle formula, it’s an excellent choice for regular use.

Active Ingredients:

Lemon Extract

Aloe Vera

Vitamin C

Key Benefits:

Balances oil and clarifies the scalp

Provides a fresh, citrusy scent

Helps maintain clean and healthy dreadlocks

Shopping Guide: Choosing the Perfect Shampoo for Your Dreadlocks

The health, cleanliness, and overall appearance of your dreadlocks is heavily dependent on the right choice in shampoo. While traditional hair types aren’t quite so restrictive, dreadlocks require specific care to keep them free from damage, buildup, and dryness. Let’s examine some key points to understand as you select the right shampoo for your dreadlocks.

Understand Your Scalp and Hair Needs

No two people have the same precise needs when it comes to their scalp and hair. It’s up to you to assess the condition of your scalp and hair prior to shopping as different dreadlocks require different care. Variables like length, thickness, and scalp condition are critical considerations. For example, if you have a dry scalp, a shampoo with deep hydrating features could be most beneficial where oily scalps will typically fare better with clarifying shampoos that remove the excess without stripping away natural moisture.

Consider Ingredients

The active ingredients of a product are those that work to produce the intended benefit or effect. Whether your shampoo is focused on moisturizing, cleansing, or enhancing scalp health, there will be specific ingredients that contribute to overall effectiveness. Let’s take a look at a few common active ingredients you’ll likely come across as you shop for the best shampoo for your dreadlocks:

Tea tree oil for dandruff and scalp irritation Apple cider vinegar for pH balance and buildup removal Coconut oil for moisturizing and conditioning Hemp seed oil for strengthening Witch hazel for soothing

Some chemicals can cause damage to your dreadlocks and should be avoided. It’s best to stay away from products containing sulfates, parabens, and artificial fragrances as this can lead to stripping away of natural oils.

Choose the Right Type of Shampoo

There’s certainly no shortage of top dreadlock shampoos on the market, and this can make it difficult to pin down the best for your needs. Let’s break down the types into the four main categories to help you narrow down your options more quickly:

Clarifying Clarifying shampoos are excellent if you have buildup and residue in your dreadlocks. If you tend to use a lot of hair products, this might be you. A greasy scalp is a telltale sign, but use caution. Clarifying shampoos can lead to dryness with overuse. Moisturizing Dreadlocks can become brittle and dry, making it critical to maintain hydration. Shampoos with natural oils and buffers can provide the deep conditioning your dreads need if this sounds like you. Anti-Dandruff Dandruff and scalp flakiness is frustrating and can be an aesthetic nightmare with dreadlocks. Shampoos with anti-fungal or anti-inflammatory ingredients like ketoconazole or salicylic acid can often do the trick. 2-in-1 Shampoos Who isn’t short on time these days? If you prefer a simplified routine, co-washes and 2-in-1 alternatives combine cleansing with conditioning. Although they may not be as effective in achieving a thorough cleanse, they are useful in maintaining moisture.

Evaluate Your Lifestyle

Aside from hair and scalp type, you should also factor in your personal preferences and daily routine as you shop for your next dreadlock shampoo. For starters, do you wash your hair frequently? If so, it’s typically advisable to opt for a gentle, hydrating shampoo. For less frequent washing, it can be more suitable to go for a clarifying option.

Do you frequently shower outside of the home? I know I do when I’m at the gym as do several of my personal training clients, making portability a good feature to consider. Shampoo bars can be just as effective as liquid shampoos, and compact bottles offer the convenience you need if you prefer liquid shampoos. Finally, if you strive to keep your carbon footprint low, be on the lookout for certifications like cruelty-free, vegan, and recyclable packaging.

Test Before Committing

Never assume a product you’ve narrowed down in your shopping journey will be the perfect fit. When trying out a new dreadlock shampoo, I always recommend purchasing the smallest size available. This allows you to try it out and see how it interacts with your hair and scalp before committing to a full-sized purchase.

FAQs

How is shopping for a dreadlock shampoo different from shopping for regular hair?

Residue that can lead to buildup can cause serious issues with your dreadlocks. This makes an effective cleansing product critical. Look for key ingredients like tea tree oil and apple cider vinegar for best results in cleansing and balancing. Conversely, steer clear from sulfates and harsh chemicals that can lead to dryness.

Is it okay to use regular shampoo on dreads?

Sure, if it’s compatible. However, ingredients that are known to leave behind residue contribute to buildup that can damage dreadlocks. Ideally, you want to keep your dreads clean and moisturized, and dreadlock-specific shampoos are specially-formulated to achieve this goal.

How often should I wash my dreadlocks?

This depends on a few variables unique to the individual. Ask yourself a few questions to make this determination. What’s your hair type and scalp condition? Do you have personal hygiene preferences? Overwashing dreadlocks can strip away natural oils and dry out your dreads. On the other hand, not washing enough can lead to buildup and nasty odors. While twice a week can be sufficient, adjust this frequency based on how your scalp and dreadlocks respond.

What is dread rot, and how can I avoid it?

When you don’t dry your dreadlocks adequately, this can lead to a buildup of moisture and residue that produces a foul smell over time. I encountered this issue in my experience with dreadlocks, and it’s unpleasant to say the least. To prevent this, take the time to fully rinse after each wash, and dry thoroughly afterward. If you already have it, seek out a clarifying shampoo, and use a blow dryer to ensure they are fully dried after each wash.