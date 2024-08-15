The Top 15 Vitamins for Hair Growth in 2024: Ultimate Guide to Healthier Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Both men and women can experience hair loss. By age 50, 60% of men will experience this common issue, and half of women will experience hair loss in their lifetime. If thinning hair runs in your family, there’s a heightened chance you’ll be impacted if you’re not already. Certain medications and medical conditions can also contribute. Other factors you have a little more control over include:

Lack of essential nutrients like vitamin D, biotin, and iron

Hormonal changes

Stress

Hair care habits like tight hairstyles, excessive use of heating tools, and harsh chemical use

The good news is that there are things you can do to prevent or even reverse thinning hair, and today we’re going to detail one such method. By incorporating the consumption of the top vitamins for hair growth in 2024, you can correct nutritional imbalances that are big contributors to hair loss.

With consistent use, the right vitamin can help your hair grow more quickly, become thicker, and decrease shedding. The key is taking the right vitamins that will support your hair follicles and provide your scalp with nutrients to help it grow long and strong. Thankfully, there are many companies that make supplements which contain multiple nutrients known for supporting healthy hair growth. This takes the guesswork out of the process of finding the vitamins that you need, and you can use these supplements to fill nutritional gaps that are not being met by your diet.

As you begin shopping for vitamins for hair growth, you will see that there are a lot of products out there. But when it comes to supplements, you want to be sure that you do enough research into a manufacturer and their products to ensure you end up purchasing vitamins that are safe and effective.

I’ve taken the hard work out of the equation by compiling my top favorite 15 vitamins for hair growth and categorized them to help you find the one that will work best for your unique circumstances. Keep reading to the end for helpful hints and tips in my comprehensive buyer’s guide for best results.

15 of the Best Vitamins for Hair Growth

1. Best All-In-One Hair and Skin – Blu Atlas Hair & Skin Gummies

A dual-action gummy that strengthens hair and enhances skin health, making it perfect for those seeking an all-in-one beauty solution.

Pros:

Supports both hair and skin health

Tasty and easy to take

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

Higher cost compared to similar products

While I always caution against using a product that claims to be a one-size-fits-all solution to hair loss, Blu Atlas Hair & Skin Gummies is a great source of all the right ingredients geared toward a successful overall beauty regimen. Packed with biotin; vitamins A, C, and E; and zinc, you can take them with confidence knowing each ingredient was selected under the direction of a medical advisory board consisting of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologists.

If you want to simplify your beauty routine, Blu Atlas gummies provide benefits for hair, skin, and nails. In addition to thickening hair, you can also expect to see a decline in the signs of aging. You just need to eat one gummy daily, ideally with a meal. Blu Atlas is very transparent, and the ingredients are all clearly listed on the label. Their website explains the benefits of each in detail. If you don’t like the idea of having to take a pill, and you’d rather get your vitamins in the form of a yummy gummy that features natural mango flavor, consider this option.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Promotes stronger hair and healthier skin

Provides essential nutrients for overall beauty

Easy and enjoyable to consume

2. Best for Early Intervention – Nutrafol Men Proactive Thinning

Ideal for men aiming to take early action against hair thinning, Nutrafol supports scalp health and hair density.

Pros:

Clinically tested formula

Targets the root causes of thinning

Supports overall scalp health

Cons:

Higher price point

Requires daily intake for best results

It’s always good to get ahead of a potential problem. If you have just begun to notice your hair is thinning or predict you might be at risk, now is the best time to consider a hair growth vitamin like Nutrafol Men Proactive Thinning. Their Proactive Thinning supplement is one of their options formulated for men. It contains natural ingredients to address multiple causes of thinning hair and boasts a formula that is science-backed.

What can this supplement do? Well, if you have noticed that you can see your scalp more than you used to, this may just help you achieve better hair growth. Over time, you may notice that your hair is:

Thicker and fuller

Becoming stronger

Growing more quickly

While the primary focus is thinning hair, the ingredients also improve skin health and appearance. As an added bonus, consistent use will reduce oxidative stress to make the skin look more vibrant and bright. When taken correctly – the capsules should be taken just once a day with a meal – you could see results in three to six months. But one thing to consider is that you need to take four capsules, so if you aren’t a fan of swallowing so many pills every day, this might not be right for you.

Active Ingredients:

Saw Palmetto

Ashwagandha

Curcumin

Marine Collagen

Key Benefits:

Reduces early signs of thinning

Improves scalp circulation and health

Supports natural hair density

3. Best for Male Pattern Baldness – Viviscal Man Hair Growth Supplements

Specifically formulated for male pattern baldness, Viviscal Man promotes thicker, fuller hair growth.

Pros:

Clinically proven to reduce hair shedding

Contains AminoMar marine complex

Trusted brand with a long history

Cons:

May cause initial shedding before growth

Not suitable for vegetarians due to marine content

Male pattern baldness differs from thinning hair in that it’s characterized by a specific pattern. Common variations begin with:

Receding hairline

Thinning at the crown

Diffuse thinning uniformly across entire scalp

Viviscal is another brand that has supplements formulated specifically for men. This option is drug-free and scientifically formulated. If you’re ready to finally reduce the loss of your hair as much as possible, this could be the solution you’ve been looking for. By taking this supplement as directed, you may notice that your hair becomes fuller and thicker in about six months.

Viviscal Man Hair Growth Supplements feature a proprietary, marine-based complex called AminoMar®, and it’s been clinically proven to nourish thinning hair, promote new growth, and strengthen hair at the roots. This makes it ideal for men over age 50 battling bald spots.

Active Ingredients:

AminoMar Marine Complex

Zinc

Vitamin C

Horsetail Extract

Key Benefits:

Strengthens hair from within

Reduces hair shedding

Supports hair density and thickness

4. Best for Natural Ingredients – New Nordic Hair Gro ™

Perfect for those who prefer clean, botanical-based hair care, New Nordic Hair Gro™ harnesses the power of nature for hair growth.

Pros:

Botanical-based formula

Free from GMOs and artificial additives

Scandinavian quality and purity

Cons:

May take longer to see results

More expensive than conventional supplements

Natural ingredients are a perfect fit for anyone who has food sensitivities, and New Nordic Hair Gro™ features a purely botanical blend including powerful hair growth ingredients like apple extract, millet extract, and horsetail extract. If thinning hair is starting to creep in, this option could be a great fit for those who:

Prefer natural, plant-based products

Value sustainability

Are over age 40

See the benefit of a holistic approach to hair care

This supplement works by nourishing the follicles and promoting the growth of your hair. It comes in a tablet form, and all you have to do is take two tablets every day with food. With consistent and correct use of this supplement, you could see a difference after a few months. Best of all, the combination of natural ingredients pack a one-two punch. While they are extremely effective in promoting hair growth, you also reap skin benefits like improved elasticity and reduction in fine lines and wrinkles. Two birds, one stone.

Active Ingredients:

Apple Extract

Millet Extract

Biotin

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Supports natural hair growth

Free from synthetic additives

Enhances hair strength and vitality

5. Best for Busy Lifestyles – OLLY Ultra Strength Hair Softgels

Designed for those with a busy lifestyle, OLLY Ultra Strength Hair Softgels provide a quick and potent boost to hair health.

Pros:

Convenient softgel form

Includes a blend of powerful antioxidants

Easy to integrate into daily routine

Cons:

Contains gelatin (not vegan-friendly)

Higher cost per serving

Despite modern technology and conveniences, the average person seems to be busier than ever, and there are some logical reasons why. With more people working from home post-COVID and consecutive Zoom calls to busy kids’ schedules and so much more, saving time where we can is important. For the busy person on-the-go who wants to conquer thinning hair, I recommend trying OLLY Ultra Strength Hair Softgels. There are three main reasons why it’s ideal for the busy lifestyle:

Convenient packaging easy to fit in your purse or briefcase

Packed with a powerful blend of ingredients that address multiple hair, nail, and skin issues

Softgels are easy to swallow with a low dosage of one per day

OLLY is a company that makes a variety of supplements to address a range of concerns ranging from gut health and sleep to immunity, women’s health, and more. Each dose will provide your body with vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, biotin, iron, copper, and zinc.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Keratin

Vitamins A, C, E

Key Benefits:

Supports stronger, healthier hair

Convenient softgel form for on-the-go use

Combines key vitamins and antioxidants

6. Best for Hormonal Balance – HAIRFINITY DHT Blocker

HAIRFINITY DHT Blocker is a targeted solution for those dealing with hormone-related hair loss, promoting balance and healthy growth.

Pros:

Targets hormone-related hair loss

Includes natural ingredients

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons:

May not be suitable for all hormone-related issues

Requires consistent use for best results

Hormone-related hair loss makes up a large percentage of those suffering from thinning hair. In women, it’s not uncommon for pregnancy and menopausal hormones to contribute. In men, the androgen DHT is often the culprit. A few other hormone-related hair loss conditions include:

Thyroid imbalance

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Adrenal imbalance

Insulin resistance

Hyperprolactinemia

Growth hormone deficiency

HAIRFINITY DHT Blocker is an excellent product to try for both men and women whose hair loss is due to hormones. With a brilliant combination of saw palmetto, beta-sitosterol, and zinc, a proper hormonal balance can often be achieved. The DHT Blocker from HAIRFINITY can help you achieve hair that’s thicker, grows faster, and is less prone to breakage.

Dosage is two capsules every day with food, and many customers start to notice results within a few weeks. If you avoid consumption of supplements containing animal products, you’ll be happy to know that this supplement is vegan-friendly.

Active Ingredients:

Saw Palmetto

Beta-Sitosterol

Green Tea Extract

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Balances hormones to reduce hair loss

Supports healthy hair regrowth

Free from GMOs and gluten

7. Best for Overall Wellness – Codeage Hair Vitamins

Codeage Hair Vitamins provide a comprehensive blend of nutrients that not only support hair growth but also contribute to overall wellness.

Pros:

Comprehensive formula for hair and overall health

Includes a blend of vitamins, minerals, and collagen

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons:

Higher price compared to simpler formulas

Large number of ingredients may not suit everyone

Looking for a way to support hair growth while also providing benefits to your skin and nails? Codeage Hair Vitamins has the blend you’re looking for. This comprehensive formula includes all the heavy-hitters including biotin, collagen, keratin, and vitamins A, C, D, and E. I often recommend this to my senior fitness clients wanting to improve their overall appearance as they age.

It’s worth noting that, while the price seems pretty low for such a holistic approach to better hair health, dosage is four capsules per day, meaning the bottle will last about a month. Aside from that, I appreciate its versatility in that it:

Provides effective results for both men and women

Is compatible with those with sensitivities since it’s non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free

Contains such an array of ingredients you may be able to eliminate some of your current supplements

Collagen is the key player as it benefits the hair while maintaining skin hydration and elasticity. Whether you already have significant hair loss or are just starting to notice the telltale signs, customer reviews project a reasonable expectation for positive results within two months of consecutive use.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Collagen

Vitamin C

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Promotes healthy hair growth

Enhances skin and nail health

Supports overall nutritional wellness

8. Best for All Hair Types – Zhou Nutrition Hairfluence

Zhou Nutrition Hairfluence is a versatile supplement that supports growth and strength across all hair types.

Pros:

Suitable for all hair types

Includes biotin and bamboo extract

Affordable and effective

Cons:

Requires daily intake for visible results

May take time to see full effects

Zhou Nutrition Hairfluence is a hair growth vitamin that considers the diverse needs of consumers. While products that target particular issues are certainly beneficial, if you have more concerns than just hair thinning, this is the product to try. Due to the versatility in its ingredient lineup, it can be an excellent fit for a number of circumstances:

In addition to hair loss, you’re also facing concerns like breakage, dryness, and lackluster.

Age, hormonal shifts, and/or environmental factors have resulted in a change in hair texture or oil levels.

You have a sensitive scalp.

You’re looking for a preventive product that addresses an array of potential issues that could be in the pipeline.

Ingredients include vitamins A, C, and D and eight B vitamins. Zhou Nutrition Hairfluence also delivers calcium, hydrolyzed keratin, collagen hydrolysate, bamboo extract, and MSM. Daily dosage recommendation is two capsules, unlike other products that require you take more. Just bear in mind that it’s best to take this supplement consistently, as doing so can help ensure you get the results you want.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Bamboo Extract

Collagen

Keratin

Key Benefits:

Strengthens and nourishes hair

Promotes growth in all hair types

Affordable and effective solution

9. Best for Vegans – Zenwise Hair Growth Vitamins

Zenwise Hair Growth Vitamins are the perfect choice for vegans seeking a plant-based formula that supports hair growth and overall beauty.

Pros:

100% plant-based and vegan-friendly

Includes biotin, vitamin E, and antioxidants

Supports hair, skin, and nail health

Cons:

May require longer use for visible results

Higher cost due to vegan formulation

Zenwise Hair Growth Vitamins is your 100% plant-based solution to the luxurious head of hair you used to have. Capable of regulating the normal production of DHT, regular use can produce fuller, stronger hair without the use of any harsh chemicals or additives. Whether you have scalp sensitivities or just like to do your part to keep our collective carbon footprint low, Zenwise is a viable solution to complement your health-focused lifestyle. Key features that make this my top recommendation for the best hair growth vitamin for the vegan lifestyle include:

100% plant-based formula

Vegan and non-GMO

Free from artificial additives

This particular brand’s exclusive blend of botanicals not only supports your hair, but it can go a long way in helping your skin look youthful and rejuvenated. Combining ginkgo extract, resveratrol, MSM, saw palmetto, L-lysine, 5,000 mcg of biotin, the benefits to the hair, skin, and nails are vast. In total, there are 25 ingredients in this formula, and you can get them all by simply taking two capsules every day with a meal. Overall, it can be a great option to try if you want to achieve healthier hair and improved growth.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Vitamin E

Bamboo Extract

Keratin

Key Benefits:

Supports hair growth with plant-based ingredients

Enhances skin and nail health

Vegan and cruelty-free formulation

10. Best for Strengthening Hair – DaVinci Laboratories Hair Effects™

DaVinci Laboratories Hair Effects™ focuses on fortifying hair strands with a potent blend of nutrients, reducing breakage and promoting resilience.

Pros:

Packed with strengthening nutrients

Free from artificial additives

Trusted brand with scientific backing

Cons:

Higher price point

Requires consistent use for optimal results

Weak hair is increasingly common. In fact, so much so that we have an entire page dedicated to damaged hair news! With age, hair naturally becomes thinner, drier, and weaker, but there are numerous other catalysts for brittle, damaged hair:

Use of heat styling products

Tight ponytails

Nutritional deficiencies

Overwashing

Use of harsh hair products and/or chemicals

Environmental factors like overexposure to sun, wind, and pollution

Stress

Dehydration

Whatever the cause of your weak hair, DaVinci Laboratories Hair Effects™ provides a specialized blend of biotin, saw palmetto, and horsetail extract to provide much needed fortification at the roots. Plus, it can help block 5-alpha reductase, which is an enzyme associated with hair loss. Dosage recommendation is three capsules daily with food.

Pro Tip- Use DaVinci Laboratories Hair Effects™ with this strengthening mask for even more pronounced results.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane)

Saw Palmetto

Vitamin E

Key Benefits:

Strengthens hair and reduces breakage

Promotes resilience and thickness

Free from artificial additives

11. Best on a Budget – Nature’s Bounty Hair Growth

Nature’s Bounty Hair Growth offers an effective, budget-friendly option for those seeking essential hair growth support.

Pros:

Affordable price point

Includes essential vitamins and minerals

Trusted, well-known brand

Cons:

Basic formula compared to others

May take longer to see results

Looking to restore your hair’s fullness without breaking the bank? While I always proceed with caution when considering budget products, I feel confident in recommending Nature’s Bounty Hair Growth for a few reasons. For starters, you’re not compromising on quality for the low cost as it contains the essential vitamins like biotin, vitamin C, vitamin E, and zinc. The antioxidant properties are proven to help regrow hair as well as protect your skin in the process. Best of all, $50 gets you a full 3-months supply, which boils down to a cost of about $0.55 per day.

A few common ways companies trick you into buying seemingly cheap products is to list a very low product count in small print on the packaging, concealing a large daily dosage requirement, and/or inundating their capsules with additives that don’t provide any results. With Nature’s Bounty, you’re certainly getting a bounty for your buck, and the ingredients are on-par with many of the more expensive brands on the market.

This non-GMO, vegetarian supplement includes the brand’s Advanced Hair Complex along with 10,000 mcg of biotin. It can support the health of the follicles by giving them the nutrients they need.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Affordable and accessible

Supports hair growth with essential nutrients

Trusted brand with a long history

12. Best for Thin Hair – Hair Thickness Maximizer Natural Hair Growth Vitamins

Designed for those with fine or thinning hair, Hair Thickness Maximizer provides natural support for thicker, fuller hair.

Pros:

Targets thinning and fine hair

Includes powerful natural extracts

Free from fillers and artificial ingredients

Cons:

May take time to see results

Requires consistent use

Hair growth vitamins come in many forms. Some focus on strengthening weak hair. Others target beard hair, and you can find products that isolate hormonal imbalances as a primary root cause. If your goal is to overcome hair thinning in particular, biotin, saw palmetto, and iron are key active ingredients you want to look for, and you get all three with Hair Thickness Maximizer Natural Hair Growth Vitamins.

Effective for both men and women, this allergy-free, vegetarian product is made in the USA, and it delivers swift nourishment to the hair follicles, stimulating them to allow for thicker, stronger hair growth. As you seek out the best vitamins for hair growth, I’d start here if you:

Have a receding hairline

Are age 40+

Have an overall decrease in hair density at any age

As we age, hair loss becomes an increasingly evident concern. If you’re noticing significant thinning, now’s the time to incorporate this proven supplement to your regular beauty regimen.

Active Ingredients:

Saw Palmetto

Horsetail Extract

Biotin

Collagen

Key Benefits:

Promotes thicker, fuller hair

Strengthens hair strands

Free from artificial ingredients and fillers

13. Best for Beard Growth – Rainbow Nutrients Hair + Beard Growth Supplement

Perfect for men looking to enhance both hair and beard growth, Rainbow Nutrients offers comprehensive support for fuller, healthier growth.

Pros:

Supports both hair and beard growth

Includes a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons:

Not suitable for those without facial hair

Requires daily intake for best results

Thus far, we’ve been focusing on the hair on your head, but I’d be remiss if I skipped over those seeking help growing a luxurious beard. While some facial features are better suited for the clean shaven look, many of our favorite stars are (arguably) better looking with a full beard, and you can be among them with Rainbow Nutrients Hair + Beard Growth Supplement. This specialized product was formulated specifically with facial hair in mind as it contains ingredients critical in the promotion of beard fullness.

Hair + Beard Growth Supplement from Rainbow Nutrients contains patented ingredients that can help you achieve healthier hair while preventing breakage, thinning, and hair loss no matter your hair type. And the best part is that you could see results rather quickly. In fact, some verified customers have reported a positive difference in as little as 45 days. In addition to a fuller beard, side effects may include:

Improved skin elasticity and hydration

New hair growth on scalp

Tighter, brighter-looking skin

Just bear in mind that this product contains hydrolyzed bovine collagen, so it wouldn’t be appropriate for vegetarians, vegans, and anyone who prefers supplements that only contain plant-based ingredients.

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Saw Palmetto

Vitamin C

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Supports both hair and beard growth

Includes a powerful blend of nutrients and herbal extracts

Non-GMO and gluten-free

14. Best for Men and Women – DrFormulas DHT Blocker for Men and Women | HairOmega Advanced Hair Growth Supplements

A unisex formula that addresses hair loss at the root, DrFormulas DHT Blocker is ideal for both men and women looking to combat hair thinning.

Pros:

Suitable for both men and women

Blocks DHT, a major cause of hair loss

Includes a comprehensive blend of vitamins and herbs

Cons:

Higher cost compared to gender-specific options

Requires consistent use for best results

A study that spanned four years concluded that couples, after being married for decades, begin to demonstrate what researcher Shannon Mejia has termed co-created biological similarities. In a nutshell, this is a phenomenon where couples develop similar physical ailments. It makes sense if you think about it. Couples share the same environment and often pick up the same habits and lifestyle choices.

If you and your significant other are both experiencing thinning, weakening, or otherwise compromised hair, DrFormulas DHT Blocker is a top choice for unisex hair growth vitamin in 2024. It’s specially formulated to address hair loss in both men and women. This gives couples the chance to pick up on a new lifestyle habit together in the consumption of two capsules per day. It’s especially beneficial for:

Age-related hair loss

Mild hair thinning

Fine lines and wrinkles

You promised to stay together in sickness and in health. What better way to honor your vows than to do something together that will maintain your vitality and health? This product works by providing your body with natural DHT blockers and vitamins that include 5,000 mcg of biotin. In total, there are 43 ingredients, so check them out for yourself to see if they’re right for you.

Active Ingredients:

Saw Palmetto

Biotin

Green Tea Extract

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Blocks DHT to prevent hair loss

Suitable for both men and women

Includes a blend of vitamins and herbs for comprehensive hair health

15. Best for Fast Results – Nutrivein DHT Blocker with Biotin

Nutrivein DHT Blocker delivers fast, noticeable improvements in hair growth, making it ideal for those seeking quick results.

Pros:

Promotes fast results

Blocks DHT and supports hair regrowth

Includes a high dose of biotin for added strength

Cons:

May cause initial shedding

Requires consistent daily intake

I’d like to preface by stating that it takes time for the full benefits of a hair growth vitamin to manifest. With that being said, Nutrivein DHT Blocker with Biotin has been shown to produce accelerated results due to its powerful combination of biotin, saw palmetto, and pygeum bark. These ingredients work together to block DHT and stimulate more rapid hair growth.

Each serving size is only two capsules, and that’s because of its high concentration of biotin, 10,000 mcg to be exact. While it takes at least three months for pronounced results, for those suffering from accelerated hair loss, noticeable improvements in a short time frame can make all the difference in self confidence. Oh, and did I mention the DHT blocker also reduces inflammation and promotes cell regeneration for healthier skin?

Active Ingredients:

Biotin

Saw Palmetto

Green Tea Extract

Zinc

Key Benefits:

Promotes fast hair growth results

Blocks DHT and supports regrowth

Strengthens hair with high-dose biotin

Buyer’s Guide: How to Choose the Best Vitamins for Hair Growth in 2024

Did you know, as of 2023, there are 4,172 health and beauty manufacturers in the United States, a 3.6% increase over 2022? While this means there are plenty of products on the market to choose from to customize your beauty regimen, it also means you have to work a little harder to know what to look for in the best vitamins for healthy hair. Just some of the many considerations that need to be made include:

How do different ingredients benefit your hair?

Which supplements are best suited for your needs and lifestyle?

Do budget hair growth vitamins 2024 compromise on quality?

This comprehensive buyer’s guide is designed to give you all you need to know to make an informed decision and is the perfect supplement to my Top 15 Vitamins for Hair Growth 2024 list.

What are Hair Growth Vitamins, and What Do They Do?

There are various factors that can disrupt the natural growth cycle of hair, and hair growth supplements are formulated to fill the gaps with the necessary key ingredients to support growth, strengthen the hair follicles, and improve scalp health. Some of the ingredients you’ll come across in your search will include:

Biotin

Collagen

Saw palmetto

Vitamins A, C, D, and E

The key is to develop an understanding of how different combinations of these ingredients can target specific issues. For example, number two on today’s list, Nutrafol Men’s Proactive Thinning, includes saw palmetto and ashwagandha, two ingredients that target DHT levels and stress, common factors in early stage hair thinning. Understanding ingredients is a powerful tool in being able to interpret labels to find the right product.

Key Ingredients to Look For

Keratin: This is the protein that makes up the structure of our hair, skin, and nails. When in low supply. It can lead to weak, frizzy, dull hair.

Biotin: This protein makes the production of keratin possible.

Collagen: Collagen is a protein that makes hair strong and elastic and provides the added benefit of promoting youthful skin .

. Saw Palmetto: DHT is a hormone that promotes hair loss, and saw palmetto has proven benefits in blocking it and is commonly found in men’s hair care products .

. Vitamin A: This vitamin promotes an overall healthy scalp and hair, but be careful. Taking too much can have the opposite effect and lead to hair loss.

and lead to hair loss. Vitamin C:This powerful antioxidant protects hair, skin, and nails from oxidative stress from free radicals.

Vitamin D: In the creation of new hair follicles, vitamin D kicks in to support growth and prevent hair loss. Deficiency is linked to alopecia.

Vitamin E: To further aid in protection against oxidative stress, vitamin E promotes a healthy scalp by maintaining a balance in oil production.

Zinc: To keep the oil glands that surround the hair follicles working correctly, zinc prevents hair loss by regulating the sebaceous glands in the scalp.

Iron: This mineral provides easy transport of oxygen to the hair follicles through red blood cells.

Silica: For added strength, elasticity, and shine, this mineral further supports the natural production of collagen.

Things to Consider Before Taking Hair Growth Vitamins

Are hair growth vitamins right for you? This depends on several factors. For example, are you already taking a multivitamin that contains a broad range of vitamins and minerals? And are you taking additional supplements, perhaps of single vitamins or minerals, such as vitamin D or a B complex?

Because it is possible to overdo it when it comes to certain vitamins, it’s wise to consider the amount that experts recommend getting daily through diet and supplementation. This applies to each nutrient, as different vitamins will have different recommended daily amounts. Though this does require a bit of time and research, it can help you decide whether you need a separate hair supplement or if you’re already getting enough of the same nutrients.

Once you consider how much you are already taking in supplement form and ingesting through your diet, you can decide if taking a vitamin for hair growth would be overkill or fill in the gaps. A great first step as you assess your need for supplementation is to consider a deficiency test like this one by 5Strands that tests your current levels of 83 different vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Another thing to consider is whether a vitamin for hair growth will interact in a negative way with any other supplements or medications you’re taking. If you aren’t sure, you can talk to your doctor, especially if you are taking prescription medicines for any health conditions. Your doctor can provide you with guidance regarding which nutrients to take in supplement form, which ones to avoid, and how much to take to ensure you achieve the best results.

Proper Use of Hair Vitamins for Best Results

Going through the motions of taking vitamins for healthy hair is all in vain if you’re not doing it properly. Let’s take a look at a few tips for best results.

Power of Consistency: Interruptions in usage of your hair growth vitamin will stifle your progress. You didn’t lose hair overnight, nor can you expect instantaneous results. It can take weeks or even a few months to start to notice a difference, so keep it consistent.

Nutrients Through Diet: A supplement is just that… a reinforcement to make up for a lack in your regular diet . Adding foods rich in the ingredients we’ve discussed in this guide can do wonders and include eggs, nuts, and leafy greens.

. Adding foods rich in the ingredients we’ve discussed in this guide can do wonders and include eggs, nuts, and leafy greens. Hair Care Routine: A holistic hair care routine will combine supplementation with other important details for optimal hair strength and health. Steps like incorporating the use of a gentle shampoo and conditioner as well as limiting heat and excessively tight styling make a difference over time.

What to Avoid in a Hair Growth Vitamin

Now that you have a better understanding of what to do in adding a hair care supplement, let’s take a look at some things to avoid as you shop.

Extravagant Claims: If a claim sounds too good to be true, it often is. If you see a product claiming their formula will provide “instant results” or “guaranteed hair growth,” this should be cause for pause. Everyone is unique, and there typically isn’t an absolute guarantee any one product will be a cure-all. Furthermore, consistency is required for best results.

Artificial Ingredients: Additives like coloring, flavors, sugars, and preservatives don’t do anything to promote hair growth. These should be especially avoided if you have sensitivities.

Allergens: Ingredients like soy and gluten can trigger sensitivities in many individuals. If you suffer from food allergies, it might be a good idea to look for a product featuring allergen-free labeling.

What Realistic Results Look Like

Good things come to those who wait and demonstrate patience, and this old adage is certainly the case when it comes to using a hair supplement. On average, it takes between three to six months of consistent use following dosage recommendations for results to manifest. Factors like age, genetics, and overall health certainly play a role in how your body will respond.

Different Types of Hair Growth Supplements

Sure, there are plenty of manufacturers you can turn to when you’re looking for hair growth supplements, but there are also different types of vitamins.

Powder form you can mix in your favorite drink

Gummies for those who don’t like to swallow pills or capsules

Pills and capsules that are quick and easy to take

No matter which type of hair vitamin you opt to take, just be sure to follow the directions carefully so you consume the appropriate dose. Read the label on any supplement carefully so you’ll know exactly how to make the most of the product, and consider looking into the potential side effects so you’ll know if something isn’t right and you should stop taking the vitamins.

Conclusion

The effects of aging aren’t inevitable when you take steps to keep them at bay. Whether you’ve noticed thinning or are concerned with genetic factors that put you at risk, incorporating the best vitamins for hair growth into your beauty routine now is the best time for quicker results. Using this guide and my top 15 vitamins for hair growth in 2024, you are well on your way to matching with a compatible product for your unique needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Hair Growth Vitamins- Do They Really Work?

When you’ve done your work in researching and matching your needs with the ingredients label, hair growth vitamins can be effective. Factors like genetics, gender, and diet make a difference, and my supplemental buyer’s guide teaches you how to pinpoint a compatible product.

How Long Does It Take to See Results with Hair Growth Vitamins?

It usually takes anywhere between three to six months of consistent use to notice results. Factors like the severity of hair loss make a difference. Patience and diligence are key.

Can You Use a Hair Growth Vitamin Long-Term?

It’s always recommended to speak with your doctor before incorporating the use of a new supplement. In most cases, it’s safe to use a hair growth vitamin long-term, especially those featuring natural ingredients.

Are Hair Loss Supplements Designed for Men, Women, or Both?

Some hair growth vitamins are formulated for men, while others are formulated for women. There are unisex products available as well. Today’s list includes all of the above.

What Should I Look for in the Best Hair Growth Vitamins?

Understanding how to interpret the label is key. Look for ingredients like biotin, collagen, saw palmetto, and essential vitamins. Avoid additives, fillers, excessive sugars, colorants, and allergens.