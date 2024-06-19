Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Story time! On my way back from a trip to Europe, I arrived to baggage claim in New York to find my checked bag missing one of its wheels, with the other three quite literally on their last leg. Destroyed and damaged beyond repair! Since it would take up to 10 days for the airline to address my claim, I had to find another suitcase fast so I could fly back to Los Angeles in one piece.

Amazon to the rescue! Crisis averted, thanks to the TravelPro Maxlite Suitcase. This luggage brand is a go-to choice for pilots and flight attendants, delivering strong quality with sleek design. And this bestselling bag is no exception! Large yet surprisingly lightweight, this suitcase provides more than enough room for all your stuff — and this is coming from a chronic over-packer.

Check out this large checked luggage, on sale now at Amazon!

Get the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Checked Luggage with 4 Spinner Wheels for just $200 (originally $212) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Unlike my hardshell luggage (RIP) that prioritized design over durability, this Travelpro Maxlite Suitcase provides style and sturdiness at the same time. I love that the luggage is firm yet flexible, so I can really cram all of my belongings into nooks and crannies. This bag comes in a variety of different colors, from basic black to bright blue. I opted for the burgundy red so that my suitcase would stand out from others at the airport.

This softside suitcase features four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degrees for a smooth roll and a contour grip handle for a comfortable hold. There’s also side and bottom carry handles, as well as an interior lid pocket, a side accessory pockets and adjustable straps inside. I especially appreciate the two exterior compartments that allow you to add extra items even when your bag is full.

I’m not an Amazon Prime member, but this suitcase still shipped in just two days! Snag this large luggage from Amazon while it’s still on sale.

