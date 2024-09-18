Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Celebrities always know the best supplements to add to their routines to keep their bodies and skin looking their best. Take Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber for examples: The A-listers have spoken about their love of utilizing NAD+, a supplement deemed a “miracle” by TikTok and other social media outlets. NAD+ is said to help your body and immune system function at optimal health. It’s also reported to have immense benefits for the skin too. We recommend the Tru Niagen Pro if you’re seeking an easy-to-digest capsule. Ahead, learn more about NAD+ and its benefits.

The Tru Niagen Pro is packed with beliefs like cellular energy and repair, maintaining essential NAD+ levels for muscular and mitochondrial health helps with brain and heart health and adds a layer of resilience for lifestyle stressors. It’s “backed by 50+ patents and 300+ studies. One of the most well-studied patented supplements available,” per the brand.

Not familiar with NAD+? Here’s a quick lesson on what it is. NAD+ is known by its formal name of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, and is an essential coenzyme that assists in regulating metabolism and the immune system. It also helps in DNA repair and overall longevity of the body. Better yet, the coenzyme aids in fighting off signs of aging, metabolic diseases and neurodegeneration.

What to Expect

Using the supplement consistently helps to improve your overall results. Below, find milestones of what to expect when taking Tru Niagen Pro.

24 Hours: After 24 hours, the nicotinamide riboside (NR) in the capsule makes its way into your body. As the capsule dissolves, the NR is absorbed through your digestive system and transported to your cells.

3 Weeks: According to Tru Niagen, people can lose up to 65% of their NAD+ levels between age 30 and 70. That's why after three weeks of consistently taking NAD+, most individuals' levels increase by up to 150%. You may also see a rise in energy levels at this time.

8 Weeks: "After eight weeks of consistent, daily supplementation with Tru Niagen, you may reach a new, elevated baseline NAD+ level, around 150% higher at 1,000mg/day," Tru Niagen said. "You may also notice improvements to your overall health and well-being."

90+ Days: Once you get into a routine of taking the capsule, you may begin to see even more benefits to your health overall. It can also help support your organs and tissues.

Like celebrities, shoppers of all ages rave about the benefits of the capsules.

“I’m 77 years young and danced three hours. I love to dance, and no one knew how old I was,” one shared.

Another confirmed that the supplement helps with a lack of energy. “I have noticed more energy and vitality!” they said. “I am sharing it with all of my friends that express a lack of energy.”

“I’m constantly updating my supplement stack, and Tru Niagen is the one that I will never go without,” a final reviewer wrote. “I was uncertain how I would feel going to my 40s, but my energy levels, the way I look and feel, and the way I recover, have all been outstanding!”

Want to see the results for yourself? Head to Tru Niagen now and make the supplement a staple of your health routine.

