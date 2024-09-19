Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A good cup of coffee wakes you up in the morning and when you hit the mid-day slump, so why not use it on your skin? Really! We don’t mean pouring a cup of Joe on your face. Instead, we recommend using a caffeine-infused serum that instantly reduces a puffy appearance and dark under-the-eye circles. We can’t believe that this $16 caffeine face and eye serum actually delivers on its promises, according to shoppers.

Related: The 25 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hyaluronic acid is a great ingredient to use for dry skin. But what does it do? How do you use it without irritating your skin? We have all the answers along with our list of 25 […]

TruSkin’s Caffeine Face and Eye Serum fights puffiness and dark under-eye circles. How? We’re so happy you asked! The serum is crafted with niacinamide, EGCG, matcha and ginseng, which help tighten and tone skin while improving the appearance of tired-looking skin. The formula also includes a jolt of 5% caffeine and hydrating hyaluronic acid to smooth and plump. The combination of ingredients leaves the complexion with a refreshed, youthful appearance.

Get the TruSkin Caffeine Face & Eye Serum for $16 at Amazon!

Over 100 Amazon shoppers have purchased the serum this month. They praise its visible results and how well it absorbs into the skin.

“I’ve been using this TruSkin Caffeine Face & Eye Serum for a while now around my eyes and on other places that need some tightening up,” a shopper said. “It seems to me that after I apply it, wait a bit, then look back in the mirror, the little lines and darkness under the eyes aren’t as visible. I haven’t experienced any sensitivity to this complex. It absorbs quickly, so I can get on with the rest of my skincare routine quickly and proceed with my day.”

“I use another brand of caffeine eye serum for a while to reduce my dark circles under my eyes,” another shared. “The TruSkin Caffeine eye serum is very moisturizing. It spreads and absorbs quickly.”

A final five-star reviewer wrote: “I’ve never tried a caffeine serum, but my face can be puffy sometimes, so I wanted to give it a try. So far, it feels nice and absorbs pretty quickly. It doesn’t leave any residue or stickiness.”

Now that the secret is out, make sure you have plenty of the caffeine serum on hand before it’s gone!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the TruSkin Caffeine Face & Eye Serum for $16 at Amazon!