We’re Obsessed With this $16 Caffeine Facial Serum That Brightens and Firms Under-Eye Skin

A good cup of coffee wakes you up in the morning and when you hit the mid-day slump, so why not use it on your skin? Really! We don’t mean pouring a cup of Joe on your face. Instead, we recommend using a caffeine-infused serum that instantly reduces a puffy appearance and dark under-the-eye circles. We can’t believe that this $16 caffeine face and eye serum actually delivers on its promises, according to shoppers.

TruSkin’s Caffeine Face and Eye Serum fights puffiness and dark under-eye circles. How? We’re so happy you asked! The serum is crafted with niacinamide, EGCG, matcha and ginseng, which help tighten and tone skin while improving the appearance of tired-looking skin. The formula also includes a jolt of 5% caffeine and hydrating hyaluronic acid to smooth and plump. The combination of ingredients leaves the complexion with a refreshed, youthful appearance.

Over 100 Amazon shoppers have purchased the serum this month. They praise its visible results and how well it absorbs into the skin.

“I’ve been using this TruSkin Caffeine Face & Eye Serum for a while now around my eyes and on other places that need some tightening up,” a shopper said. “It seems to me that after I apply it, wait a bit, then look back in the mirror, the little lines and darkness under the eyes aren’t as visible. I haven’t experienced any sensitivity to this complex. It absorbs quickly, so I can get on with the rest of my skincare routine quickly and proceed with my day.”

“I use another brand of caffeine eye serum for a while to reduce my dark circles under my eyes,” another shared. “The TruSkin Caffeine eye serum is very moisturizing. It spreads and absorbs quickly.”

A final five-star reviewer wrote: “I’ve never tried a caffeine serum, but my face can be puffy sometimes, so I wanted to give it a try. So far, it feels nice and absorbs pretty quickly. It doesn’t leave any residue or stickiness.”

Now that the secret is out, make sure you have plenty of the caffeine serum on hand before it’s gone!

