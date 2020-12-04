Zappos Still Has So Many UGG Boots on Sale for Black Friday Prices

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you thought Cyber Week deals were over for 2020, think again! There’s still so much sale to shop over at Zappos, and we found tons of UGG styles marked down to prices practically as good as they were last week!

To get your feet in the right footwear, we’ve picked out our seven favorite steals for you to shop below. While each option will make a strong addition to your shoe rack, don’t forget to head on over to Zappos to see everything that’s available now!

These Chic Leather Ankle Booties

People forget that UGG’s range is far beyond their staple boots. This pair of ankle booties is so sleek — they’ll team well with skinny jeans and a fuzzy sherpa coat.

Get the UGG Emmeth boots (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $93, available from Zappos!

These Classic Short Sheepskin Boots

This iconic pair of UGG has a fun added touch — the neon logo stripe that runs along the back!

Get the UGG Classic Short II Graphic Logo boots (originally $170) on sale with free shipping for just $120, available from Zappos!

These Fluffy Mini Boots

Who can resist the coziness of the folded-over sheepskin fur on these winter boots? They will also make a great gift for any UGG-obsessed friend or family member.

Get the UGG Fluff Mini Quilted boots (originally $170) on sale with free shipping for just $128, available from Zappos!

These Shiny Sequin Mini Boots

If you love sparkle, these mini UGGs were made for you. New Year’s Eve shoes, anyone?

Get the UGG Classic Mini Sequin Stars boots (originally $150) on sale with free shipping for just $113, available from Zappos!

These Heeled Clog-Style Boots

Everyone may not be a fan of the traditional UGG boot look, but luckily the brand has something for even the pickiest of shoppers! These are lined with their trademark sheepskin, but they have a more upscale vibe.

Get the UGG Kouri Boot (originally $180) on sale with free shipping for just $110, available from Zappos!

These Heavy-Duty Winter Boots

If you live in an area where the winters are particularly harsh, these can help get you through the season.

Get the UGG Tahoe boots (originally $250) on sale with free shipping for just $144, available from Zappos!

These Colorful Sheepskin Boots

If you’re already in possession of staple UGGs but want more, mix it up with this purple pair!

Get the UGG Classic Short II boots (originally $160) on sale with free shipping for just $120, available from Zappos!

Looking for more? Check out all of the UGGs on sale right now at Zappos!

Check out more exclusive Us Weekly deals at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!