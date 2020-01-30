These Fuzzy UGG Slides Will Be Your New Favorite Pair — Up to 50% Off!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Our feet deserve all of the pampering in the world. We put them through the wringer with constant travel — not to mention the uncomfortable shoes whenever a special event is on the calendar! From pointed-toe pumps to strappy heels, we want to give our poor feet some extra care during off-peak hours. It’s only fair!

When we’re lounging around at home catching up on Netflix, slippers are naturally our preferred choice of footwear. And when it comes to comfortable slippers, UGG is regarded as one of the best brands to turn to. In fact, we’ve just found a pair that we truly can’t stop thinking about — and they’re also on sale!

Get the UGG Fuzz Yeah slides (originally $100) on sale for prices starting at just $46, available from Zappos!

Slides are some of the comfiest and easy-to-wear shoes around, and when you combine their design with ultra-plush fuzzy fur, how could it get any better? These UGG Fuzz Yeah slides are what cozy footwear dreams are made of. The slide sandals are completely covered in sheepskin — which is a signature feature of the UGG brand. We know that our feet will be dripping in luxury whenever we’re rocking these adorable sandals.

These slides come with two straps that run across the foot, one of which has a buckle detail that’s embossed with the brand’s logo. They also feature a slight heel that measures 1 1/2-inches high, giving you just the right amount of added height. And even though these slides can be categorized as slippers, they are equipped with a durable rubber sole that you can totally get away with wearing outdoors. In fact, one reviewer actually confirmed that the “rubber bottom is sturdy enough to wear outdoors,” which is a major plus.

The UGG slides come in five amazing colors, and there’s something for every shopper. We’re crushing on the pale pink pair, but if you really wanna go bold with your look, the coral and bright purple options are incredible. Proud owners say that whether you’re wearing them “in the house” or “on the streets,” these UGG slides are amazing. Customers are praising them for their “very nice quality” and add that they would definitely “buy [them] again.”

Right now you can get your hands on a pair of these amazing UGG slides for under $50, which is more than 50% off their original price! With glowing endorsements (someone actually said they imagine this is “what it feels like to walk on clouds!”), how could you not want to pick up a pair for yourself?

