Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By the time autumn arrives, the only shoes we’ll want to wear indoors or outdoors are Uggs. Sub out your sandals and forget your flats! These cozy slippers and boots are the only option once sweater weather is in full swing.

But it can be really tricky to track down the most popular pairs during peak fall and winter. Ugg’s sheepskin shoes fly off the shelves and sell out super fast!

Pro tip: shop the trendiest Uggs now while they’re still in stock! You don’t want to miss the moment and then face retail regret. Snag these snuggly, stylish shoes now!

Tazz Platform Slipper

I own these trendy Tazz Slippers, and they have quickly become my favorite fall footwear! You can wear these slip-on shoes around the house or out and about. I suggest styling these platforms with baggy jeans or a sweat set.

$130.00 See It!

Tasman Slipper

If you don’t love a platform, then try these Tasman Slippers instead! Supremely soft with moisture-wicking plush lining, these shoes can also be worn inside or outside.

$110.00 See It!

Ultra Mini Classic Boot

These Ultra Mini Boots were on the top of my birthday wish list (yes, I’m a grown adult and still get gifts from my parents). I tried to score these shoes last winter, but they were out of stock everywhere! Can’t wait to throw these on and rush out the door when I’m running errands or meeting up with friends.

$150.00 See It!

Ultra Mini Platform Boot

All the cool girls own these Ultra Mini Platform Boots! These suede shoes will give you a boost when you’re bundled up in the cold.

$160.00 See It!

Classic Shearling Lined Short Boot

Keep it classic with Ugg’s signature shearling boot! You can’t go wrong with the OG.

$180.00 See It!

Classic Shearling Lined Mini Boot

If you prefer a slightly shorter style, try the Mini instead!

$160.00 See It!

Classic Shearling Lined Tall Boot

And if you like a higher silhouette, opt for the Tall version!

$200.00 See It!

Scuffette Slipper

The Scuffette Slipper is an at-home essential. Get cozy with this shearling slipper!

$95.00 See It!

Funkette Shearling Slipper

And if you prefer your slippers with a side of spice, then score these Funkette Shearling Slippers! Shoppers say these platform shoes are surprisingly comfortable.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$130.00 See It!

Ugg Adirondack Snow Boot

Survive the snow in these Ugg boots! When I went to college in Chicago, these boots kept my feet warm and dry in freezing temperatures. Highly recommend!