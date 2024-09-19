Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
By the time autumn arrives, the only shoes we’ll want to wear indoors or outdoors are Uggs. Sub out your sandals and forget your flats! These cozy slippers and boots are the only option once sweater weather is in full swing.
But it can be really tricky to track down the most popular pairs during peak fall and winter. Ugg’s sheepskin shoes fly off the shelves and sell out super fast!
Pro tip: shop the trendiest Uggs now while they’re still in stock! You don’t want to miss the moment and then face retail regret. Snag these snuggly, stylish shoes now!
Tazz Platform Slipper
I own these trendy Tazz Slippers, and they have quickly become my favorite fall footwear! You can wear these slip-on shoes around the house or out and about. I suggest styling these platforms with baggy jeans or a sweat set.
Tasman Slipper
If you don’t love a platform, then try these Tasman Slippers instead! Supremely soft with moisture-wicking plush lining, these shoes can also be worn inside or outside.
Ultra Mini Classic Boot
These Ultra Mini Boots were on the top of my birthday wish list (yes, I’m a grown adult and still get gifts from my parents). I tried to score these shoes last winter, but they were out of stock everywhere! Can’t wait to throw these on and rush out the door when I’m running errands or meeting up with friends.
Ultra Mini Platform Boot
All the cool girls own these Ultra Mini Platform Boots! These suede shoes will give you a boost when you’re bundled up in the cold.
Classic Shearling Lined Short Boot
Keep it classic with Ugg’s signature shearling boot! You can’t go wrong with the OG.
Classic Shearling Lined Mini Boot
If you prefer a slightly shorter style, try the Mini instead!
Classic Shearling Lined Tall Boot
And if you like a higher silhouette, opt for the Tall version!
Scuffette Slipper
The Scuffette Slipper is an at-home essential. Get cozy with this shearling slipper!
Funkette Shearling Slipper
And if you prefer your slippers with a side of spice, then score these Funkette Shearling Slippers! Shoppers say these platform shoes are surprisingly comfortable.
Ugg Adirondack Snow Boot
Survive the snow in these Ugg boots! When I went to college in Chicago, these boots kept my feet warm and dry in freezing temperatures. Highly recommend!