We Tried This New Asian Grocery Service, and We Were Blown Away

Our New Year’s resolution was to cook more meals at home, but we ended up caving and ordering Chinese food delivery by January 2.

It happens. When the craving hits for a certain type of cuisine, it can feel impossible to replicate that delicious dish in your kitchen. Thankfully, we found a way to get these incredible flavors into your kitchen without eating takeout every night or hunting down a specialty store.

We discovered a new grocery delivery service called Umamicart that makes stocking your kitchen with the best Asian foods and brands a breeze. You might have tried a grocery delivery service before, but trust Us — you’ve never tried one like Umamicart.

Keep reading for our full review of this service.

Umamicart Is the Grocery Delivery Service of Our Dreams

Unlike other online grocery stores, Umamicart focuses on providing customers with a curated selection of Asian items.

For those of Us who want to start cooking Asian recipes at home, it can be extremely difficult to find the items we need. Umamicart bridges that gap by delivering Asian ingredients straight to your door.

It’s simple. Search for your favorite Asian ingredients on Umamicart’s website (yummy items like kimchi, noodles and Chinese cauliflower). Then, Umamicart sends out your order, and it arrives as soon as that day — depending on where you’re located. All of Umamicart’s products are sourced from high-quality wholesalers, so you get exactly what you need to make delicious home-cooked meals.

Umamicart ensures all your purchases arrive in the safest packaging. Fragile items are wrapped in protective gear, and refrigerated items have their own chamber to ensure they stay cool. That means you can get your hands on sashimi, Wagyu steak and pork belly without any stress. Plus, the delivery box is eco-friendly!

Umamicart is not just Asian grocery delivery — it’s Asian grocery delivery done right.

Discover the Joys of Delicious Home Cooking Based on Family Tradition

Tons of grocery delivery services have popped up over the last few years, and it’s no secret why. With more and more people opting to stay in and eat at home, many of Us wanted to learn new skills. For some of Us, learning how to re-create our favorite Asian dishes at home was at the top of our list.

It turns out home cooking is exactly what Umamicart had in mind.

Andrea Xu launched the service in 2021 to bring the distinctive and unexpected flavors of her upbringing to tables everywhere. Xu spent her childhood in Spain, where her parents settled after immigrating from China. As a result, she experienced an interesting mix of flavors and dishes from a young age, pairing steamed fish and rabbit buns with Spanish cold cuts.

It was this blend of cuisines, combined with a deeply held respect for each culinary tradition, that inspired Xu’s love of cooking and food from all over the world. After moving to New York, Xu created Umamicart to achieve two goals. First, to bring familiar flavors to those that grew up with East Asian and Southeast Asian cooking, like she did. And second, to empower people that wish to embark on an East Asian and Southeast Asian culinary journey through the best quality ingredients, including classics and new Asian-American brands.

We think Xu and Umamicart are well on their way towards achieving both of those goals. The service is perfect for people who know these brands well and for others who want to learn more.

We’re Obsessed with This New Approach to Asian Groceries

Umamicart helps people explore new grocery aisles and celebrates different brands, like these delicious favorites:

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp is a newer brand, but it has quickly taken its rightful place as one of the best additions to any meal, Asian or otherwise. We’re seriously addicted. With an intense flavor that’s a mix of spicy and savory, it’s the crunch your dinners have been missing.

You can find every Lay’s Chip Flavor under the sun (or at least the ones specific to Asian markets) in Umamicart’s chips and snack section, including cucumber, garlic oysters and spicy crayfish. If you’ve never had these before, run (don’t walk!) to your computer and order a bag immediately.

Of course, we cannot skip past Yakult Probiotic Drinks, the ultra-popular childhood favorite fermented drink. We go through these so fast, it’s not even funny.

This is only a small selection of what you can find on Umamicart’s website. There’s also chocolate, coffee, noodles of all kinds, rice, veggies, fruit, and spices that will have you ready to take on whatever recipe you choose.

Speaking of recipes, Umamicart makes it easy to find simple, tasty East Asian and Southeast Asian meals and get all the ingredients in one convenient delivery.

Try Umamicart for yourself today!

Shopping by Recipe Makes Dinner a Breeze, No Matter How Little Time You Have

Way too often, we’ve started a recipe before realizing we’re missing a crucial ingredient like ginger, cumin or even rice. We hate that — and apparently, Umamicart’s founders do, too. Their incredibly easy-to-use website has a shop by recipe feature to help you get everything you need to make Asian cuisine staples. It’s kind of genius.

Umamicart posts the recipe with simple instructions and an estimate of how long it should take, which is so helpful for those nights where you don’t have more than 30 minutes to spare. If you decide to make the recipe, you can purchase a kit with all the necessary specialty ingredients so that you won’t have to make a last-minute fish sauce run.

We can’t say enough good things about this feature. It’s become a go-to for so many customers when planning what they want to cook for weeknight meals and special events. In addition to shopping by recipe, Umamicart also makes it easy to prepare for occasions like Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day.

Here are some of our favorite recipes for safekeeping:

Umamicart’s recipe section is a brilliant way to approach grocery delivery and underscores just how much the brand cares about sharing these beloved styles of cuisines with a new audience. What’s more, their website includes helpful guides to East Asian and Southeast Asian pantries, outlining the baseline sauces and oils you’ll need to whip up almost any meal.

Check out Umamicart’s Recipe Section here, and try not to let your mouth water too much.

Umamicart Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving — For Yourself and Your Family

We’re not alone in our newfound obsession with Umamicart’s quality service and unique ingredients. CNN and Refinery 29 both reviewed and raved about the grocery deliverer, praising its mission to supply the pantries of America with Asian brands and tastes through a simple, convenient and informative site and service. It looks like word is catching on quick!

With an easy-to-use website, delicious and unique ingredients and a genuine love for these foods, Umamicart is our new favorite way to cook.

Just enter your zip code to confirm they deliver to you and then get to shopping! Pro-tip: Try not to browse on an empty stomach — or go for it, and then invite all your friends over for a poke party.

Oh, and before we forget — Umamicart also has a gift and merchandise section on their site, so you can send the gift of flavor to your friends and family. If there’s a better gift than delicious food, we’ve never heard of it!

Explore all Umamicart’s unique offerings and schedule your own delivery here.

