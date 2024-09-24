Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all are bold enough to say when we’re younger that we’d never contemplate getting plastic surgery. But the second those sagging eye wrinkles start to set in, suddenly our perspective can shift. However, surgery is not only invasive, it’s also incredibly expensive. This is why we recommend trying these $15 under eye patches that have kept reviewers from “considering surgery” before undergoing any knives!

The Contours Microcrystal Under Eye Patches are most certainly worth trying before any plastic surgeries. They have innovative anti-aging technology that improves the elasticity of the skin, while also hydrating, tightening it and leaving your under eyes with a nice glow. A small fraction of the price of even Botox for that matter, these under eye patches are just $15 for a 1-pack and $55 for a 4-pack!

Buy it! Get the Contours Microcrystal Under Eye Patches for $15!

Related: We're Obsessed With this $16 Caffeine Facial Serum That Brightens and Firms Under-Eye Skin A good cup of coffee wakes you up in the morning and when you hit the mid-day slump, so why not use it on your skin? Really! We don’t mean pouring a cup of Joe on your face. Instead, we recommend using a caffeine-infused serum that instantly reduces a puffy appearance and dark under-the-eye circles. […]

What gives these under eye patches their powerful anti-aging effects is their microcrystal technology that delivers over 300 crystals per patch to the dermis layer of the skin. The crystals actively boost collagen, as they consist of the ever-so-hydrating hyaluronic acid and HexaPeptides, which help to reduce wrinkles.

They can be used at any time but work best for use while you sleep, as they’re required to be on for 6 hours too see the most visible results. This allows enough time for all of the crystals to enter the skin and get to the innermost layers. It’s also best that you apply to clean under eyes or in any desired places on the face you think may need them. The brand says you can see visible results after just one use but recommend using them twice a week for the most effects. Note: it’s also safe to use on all skin types!

Thankfully, the eye patches also have a review section, where you can see how they’ve worked for other shoppers. It currently sits at 117 five-star ratings, with several shoppers confirming their effectiveness.

One review that stood out to Us, was one where a shopper called them “brilliant” for curing the “hanging skin” on her mom’s eyes.

Related: This EltaMD Sunscreen Is Perfect for Year-Round Skin Protection Did you know that even during the cold fall and winter months, you still should wear sunscreen? UVA and UVB rays are still harmful even if the sun isn’t shining so brightly. What’s more, the correct sunscreen can help improve your skin tone and help it stay moisturized. Are you looking for a new one […]

Make these under eye patches a part of your self care routine by adding them in after your skincare regime, and into your wind-down nightly routine with a cup of tea, a red light therapy mask and a nice book. Happy shopping!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Buy it! Get the Contours Microcrystal Under Eye Patches for $15!