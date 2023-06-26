Vegikrill From iwi life: Saving the Oceans a Million Krill at a Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Omega-3 fatty acids are crucial for our cell health but are a compound the human body can’t produce on its own. Thankfully, supplements are an effective way to add those vital nutrients into our diets, and plenty of people rely on supplements to get the vitamins and nutrients we need on a daily basis.

Still, there has to be a downside, right? Unfortunately, sourcing those products can cause a lot of harm to the environment — but it doesn’t have to be this way.

With iwi life’s Vegikrill plant-based Omega-3 supplement, ecologically-conscious shoppers can get the best version of the supplements they need without compromising their conscience. Check out their website to learn more about Vegikrill, or read on to discover the iwi life difference!

The Omega-3 Advantage

Contrary to popular belief, not all fats are unhealthy. Polyunsaturated fats such as Omega-3s are important nutrients that allow your body to function efficiently.

Since the human body can’t produce these lipids, supplements like Vegikrill are necessary if you don’t get enough Omega-3 from your diet, which 80% of Americans don’t.

There are three main types of fatty acids our bodies need:

EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid): This type is considered the “marine Omega-3” because it is found in marine life.

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid): This form of fatty acid is also found in marine life, including fish.

ALA (alpha-linolenic acid): The fatty acid most commonly consumed by Americans, ALA is found mainly in nuts, seeds, and some grass-fed animals.

Even though many people get plenty of Omega-3s from their diets, they aren’t necessarily in the right balance. Because our bodies have to work hard to try to convert ALA into DHA and EPA, it can be easy for many of us to fall short of our DHA and EPA needs.

As an alternative, many consumers have often turned to traditional fish oil in order to access those essential nutrients. While setting aside several nights a week for fish dinners may be easy for some people, getting that much ocean life onto our plates can be difficult and even concerning for the healthiest among us. Smart consumers are now turning to algae knowing this is the original source of Omega-3s for fish.

Krill Connection

In the last few decades, more Americans have turned to krill oil to get their Omega-3 needs met. It seems to make sense: krill oil has been shown to have higher bioavailability (meaning it’s better absorbed) than fish oil.

Krill are tiny crustaceans, similar to shrimp, which grow no larger than a paperclip. Because of the high absorption rate of krill oil, more supplement companies are offering it as a source of Omega-3.

Some consumers also like the idea of krill oil as a way to reduce their exposure to ocean contaminants like mercury. The lower on the food chain, typically, the less heavy metal build-up you’ll find in an ocean creature. While Omega-3 fatty acids are excellent additions to anyone’s diet, krill have more to offer than lipids.

Another reason krill oil and supplements such as Vegikrill are so attractive to health-conscious consumers is the presence of astaxanthin. The compound is what gives salmon and flamingos their beautiful pink color, and as an antioxidant, it has a lot of health benefits as well.

Tiny Creatures, Big Impact

Krill is one of the planet’s most plentiful types of marine life. With over 400 million metric tons swimming the Arctic seas, they make a tempting catch for companies looking to make a quick profit.

Braving sea swells of over 40 feet and frigid temperatures year-round, ships from countries around the world face treacherous waters for the chance to meet their own tonnage quotas.

The impact is much less beneficial for the marine life that depends on those krill to live. The delicate ecosystem in those frozen waters becomes unbalanced when certain areas are left lacking this valuable natural resource.

Some of the roles that krill play in their Arctic habitat include:

The Food Web

Dozens of animals rely on the crawly crustaceans for survival. In locations where overfishing occurs, the outlook is grim.

As fishing vessels vacuum up over 1,000 metric tons of krill per day, other marine organisms have few options for alternate food sources. Blue whales, the largest mammals on Earth, can eat up to four tons of krill themselves. Other animals, such as chinstrap penguins and crabeater seals, also get most of their sustenance from krill.

Thanks to its wealth of benefits, krill harvesting has become one of the most profitable fishing ventures in the world. Focusing on Arctic krill, some companies in the supplement industry have begun exploiting these animals for their products. Because of this, well-educated retailers and consumers are turning to better sources, like algae, for Omega-3s that are more easily absorbed by the body and won’t deplete or disrupt our critical ocean ecosystem.

Nutrient Exchange

Krill are a type of zooplankton, marine life that are too small to swim against the current and can only drift along with the flow. However, they can make their way toward and away from the ocean’s surface in a process called vertical migration.

By traveling upwards to feed during the day and descending back to the depths in the evening, krill transport essential nutrients into forms that other animals can consume for sustenance.

Carbon Pump

Another way krill’s eating habits help to maintain the ocean’s ecology involves the redistribution of carbon. On their evening trek downward, krill convert their own food source, algae, into energy and waste. The waste is left in those lower levels, transferring carbon from the ocean’s surface to its floor.

Since krill are one of the largest collective biomasses on the planet, the animals deposit a significant amount of carbon during their daily routine.

The Algae Alternative

Krill may be popular for supplements, but their critical role in the Arctic’s ecosystem makes their harvesting inherently dangerous to the environment.

Krill aren’t economically viable for farming like some other marine life, primarily because it wouldn’t be cost-effective to grow their food and maintain their habitat. However, looking at where krill get their Omega-3s and astaxanthin from, there is a substitute that actually improves on the available nutrients.

Concerned with both consumer and planetary health, the founders of iwi life decided to find a better way to harvest those nutrients. It’s not just krill but farming practices in general that need improving. With a focus on sustainable farming, the organization decided to get their product from a source richer in Omega-3s and astaxanthin than krill alone.

Using revolutionary new methods, the team at iwi life began farming algae to develop a plant-based solution that’s better for your health, the Earth, and all the animals that live upon it.

Head to iwi life’s website and see the difference Vegikrill can make!

Integrity

The main mission of iwi life is to unlock the power of the 1.9 billion-year-old superhero microorganism called algae. They do so by understanding its nutrient benefits and implementing sustainable farming practices on their own algae farms. Algae used for Vegikrill vegan Omega-3 supplements is grown in large pools in the deserts of West Texas and New Mexico. Soaking in sunlight as giant paddle wheels churn the water, algae is exposed to fresh air in huge batches.

Powered by the renewable resources of naturally salty water and sunlight, iwi life’s farming process extracts more Omega-3 in less acreage than traditional methods could possibly produce — all requiring no fresh water.

Inspiration

Sustainable farming is one aspect of iwi life’s ideals. Another aspect of their mission was finding alternative sources for Omega-3s. To keep fragile oceanic ecosystems intact, there must be a significant drop in harvesting fish and krill. If fish and krill get those nutrients from their food source, algae, the founders realized it makes sense to cut out the middleman and create the most potent form of those Omega-3s possible.

The supplements found in iwi life’s vegan Vegikrill supplements have up to 1.7x better absorption when compared to those found in other marine life, making algae the most potent producer around!

Innovation

Along with sustainability and more potent Omega-3s, iwi life’s farming techniques provide other benefits as well. Unlike outdated methods for obtaining Omega-3s, fish and krill stay in the ocean where they belong.

That’s welcome news for vegans who avoid eating animal products. Vegikrill is a plant-based supplement that consumers can feel good about purchasing. Providing only environmental benefits and the conscientious treatment of marine animals, Vegikrill and iwi life’s other supplements provide a no-compromise way for people to stay healthy and help the planet while doing it!

The Vegikrill Revolution

Krill oil has enjoyed a reputation for being the most absorbable source of Omega-3, but the good news is that a more sustainable source is not only better for your body, but better for the planet. Thanks to vegan Vegikrill plant-based Omega-3 supplements, iwi life lets concerned consumers ease their anxiety. Fish and krill stay in the ocean, keeping the ecosystem balanced while wellness enthusiasts get the nutrients their bodies need.

With sustainable farming practices and vegan-approved ingredients, Vegikrill gives you the best Omega-3s and astaxanthin without regrets.

Don’t just take our word for it — try Vegikrill today!