Try This Vera Wang-Approved Moisturizer for Ageless Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fact: Sunscreen is a skincare essential. Along with protecting the skin against harmful sun rays which can lead to skin cancer, sun blockers reduce signs of aging and minimize the appearance of sunspots. Considering how much time they spend in the public eye, it’s no surprise A-listers are on board with preserving their complexion.
At 74, Vera Wang is an undisputed icon. Known for her luxurious designs (specifically of the bridal variety) and iconic fragrances, the designer recently revealed she uses a popular moisturizer and SPF to preserve her ageless glow. In January 2022, Wang dished to The Strategist about the products she can’t live without. Along with discussing her skincare staples, Wang opened up about her health journey and what inspired her to use sunscreen. “Most Asian women and my Asian girlfriends don’t worship the sun like I did when I was younger,” she said.
Along with spending time in the sun as a tennis player, skier and golfer, Wang revealed that she “hated all the sunscreens available at the time.” As she grew older, she noticed a difference in her and her friends’ skin. So, she decided to get proactive by including a moisturizing SPF. “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual, but it’s an essential for me now,” she revealed. “I use RoC’s moisturizer with SPF when I’m in New York because it’s protecting my skin, and I’m not allergic to it.”
Get the RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for $18 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is a top-rated skincare staple on Amazon. The five-in-one moisturizer features RoC’s Hexl-R Complex to combat puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. It improves radiance in the skin and protects from harmful UVA/UVB rays. Enriched with Hexyl-R Complex technology, this multi-use moisturizer enhances skin tone and evens age spots. It’s formulated with antioxidants to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For best use, apply the moisturizer at least 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply at least every two hours afterward.
Get the RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for $18 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
Just like Wang, shoppers have noticed improvements after using the moisturizing SPF. Over 5,000 reviewers gave the skincare staple 5-star ratings. After using this moisturizer for two months, one reviewer was stunned by the results. “Let me tell you right here, you will see results,” the shopper said. The savvy shopper said she received “silky, smooth skin all day,” even after applying makeup primer, foundation and blush. “It feels like an airbrush finish every time, and I love it,” they added.
Treat your skin to TLC and sun protection simultaneously, thanks to this Vera Wang-approved moisturizing SPF!
See it: Get the RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for $18 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!