Get This Victoria Justice-Approved Moisturizer Bomb for Just $38

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever felt like your skin is just dry and lacking luster? It’s not just you! Over the years, our skin can start to tell on Us and show signs of aging, like wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines. If you’re battling any of these complications, there is a solution for you! Victoria Justice, known for starring in Victorious and Zoey 101, is known for her quirky style and beautiful skin. We found her favorite moisturizer — and it’s only $38 at Amazon!

Related: The 17 Best Hydrating Moisturizers in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The whole purpose of moisturizers is that they’re hydrating, but some are better at that job than others. If you have dry skin or just want a moisturizer that will quench your skin’s thirst, start with […]

In an interview with The Strategist, Justice said that this moisturizing bomb is a favorite because of how it makes her skin look and feel. “I love this stuff. I’ve been using it for years now,” Justice said. “I think my mom actually told me about it. Even if I don’t get a good night’s sleep, I’ll apply this and my skin looks more hydrated and youthful. It’s the perfect consistency, too: nice and thick but not too heavy.”

The belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb is a healthy moisturizing cream that targets dryness, dullness and uneven texture. The cream uses a blend of squalane, peptides and ceramides to stabilize the skin barrier and maintain skin hydration, help improve skin elasticity and help improve the skin barrier. Also, this moisturizer works for all skin types, and it’s a natural product.

Get the belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Using this cream is a simple task. First, as always, start with cleansed skin. Then, apply this moisturizer in small amounts and rub it in — that’s it all! It literally can’t get more simple than that!

While discussing and reviewing this moisturizing bomb, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I love this moisturizer. It leaves my skin soft, smells fresh and doesn’t bother my rosacea. My skin literally glows.” Another reviewer said, “This brand is known for its incredible moisturizers, and this one does not disappoint. It is almost like a gel cream. It’s light, pillow-y, and cushion-y. It melts into the skin and feels really nice.”

Furthermore, keeping your skin hydrated and nourished is a daily task crucial to having healthy skin. If you want an easy way to amp up the moisture, this Victoria Justice-approved moisturizing bomb could do the trick!

See it: Get the belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from belif here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: The 16 Best Face Moisturizers for Acne Prone Skin Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Friend to friend, let’s talk about the reality of having acne-prone skin and the role moisturizers can play in helping you combat it. We all know that acne is a common skin condition that affects people […]