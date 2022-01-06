Find Out How This Collagen Powder Can Do More Than Just Support Healthy Skin

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re not newbies to collagen — it’s one of the most popular supplements that you can add to your daily diet for a number of health and beauty benefits. One of its most popular uses is to help make our hair, skin and nails look healthier and more lustrous. The reason why we add collagen supplements to our routines is because we end up losing more collagen as we get older, and collagen is precisely what helps gives Us the dry volume we need for youthful skin, voluminous hair and strong nails.

You can find collagen products that may help you out in these areas from numerous health and beauty brands — but what if your collagen supplement had the ability to do so much more? That’s exactly what Vitauthority’s version aims to accomplish!

The Multi Collagen Burn Powder is your daily dose of the collagen that you need and may be lacking in your body. It’s a beauty supplement that works from the inside out by aiding your body’s natural collagen production to get it back to the optimal level. But as we mentioned, this powder takes things a step further. In addition to these benefits, this supplement is enhanced with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to help plump the skin and support collagen production. .

And on top of that, Vitauthority also packed this supplement with their exclusive PLUS Dimpless® formula that assists with cellulite reduction! If you’ve tried getting rid of those cellulite dimples by working out or dieting to no avail, adding this supplement to the mix might be what you need. This complex is designed to specifically target the two main cases of cellulite to make your skin on the thighs and hips look noticeably smoother over time and daily use — with the help of collagen, of course!

That said, we also want to talk about why collagen is so important by turning to the pros. Vitauthority notes Dermatologist Whitney Bowe’s expertise, who explains that “75% of the dry weight of our skin” is made up of collagen — a.k.a. what makes our skin appear plump and smooth. When we start losing collagen as we naturally grow older, it can lead to fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging. It’s super easy to incorporate this powder into your diet because it’s unflavored — throw it into your smoothies, soups or even just a glass of water seamlessly! By adding this collagen supplement to your daily routine, you can tackle all of these issues for a more beautiful, confident you.

