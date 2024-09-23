Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is finally here! I’ve been counting down the days until I could sip pumpkin spice lattes, binge Gilmore Girls and curl up in front of a cozy fire. Another one of my autumn agenda essentials? Shopping for fall footwear!

Even though many boots on the market cost well over $100, you don’t need to sacrifice style for savings! I found three fashion-forward fall shoes that track on trend without backtracking your budget. Not only are these looks affordable, they’re also super stylish and comfortable! Walmart for the win.

Keep scrolling to see what’s in my shopping bag!

Scoop Mary Jane Studded Flats

These studded Mary Jane flats are super trendy for fall! Elevate your wardrobe with this luxury lookalike that puts a fun twist on the classic black flat.

The cushioned padding provides extreme comfort while the silver studs add edge. Also available in plain black patent and silver!

$34.00 See It!

Scoop Buckle Slingback Flats

Paint the town red in these edgy slingback flats! This pointed-toe pair looks nearly identical to a popular designer style that retails for over $400.

When I first tried these shoes on, I was shocked by how comfortable they are! Spice up any outfit with a bright pop of red.

$38.00 See It!

Scoop Tall Cuff Boots

I still can’t believe how comfortable these heeled boots are! And this is coming from a girl who can barely stand in stilettos.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

These chic cuff boots elongate your legs without hurting your feet. And the crossover style makes these shoes stand out from other basic black boots. For only $54, these boots are a major bargain!